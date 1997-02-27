Reliability and Optimization of Structural Systems

Part One: Keynote Lectures. Structural optimization: a lifetime project (R.B. Corotis). Structural optimization with reliability constraint (E. Polak et al.). Probabilistic models for the assessment of ship structural reliability (C. Guedes Soares). Reliability-based dual-level designs for seismic loads (Y.K. Wen). Part Two: Technical Contributions. Target reliability for structural design based on minimum expected life-cycle cost (A. H-S. Ang, D. De Leon). Optimal distribution of seismic upgrading interventions to maximize the expected flow in a road network (G. Augusti, M. Ciampoli). Seismic reliability analysis of a slender rigid block (G. Augusti, V. Sepe). A numerical procedure for optimal design subjected to prefixed reliability requirements (A. Borri, E. Speranzini). Nonstationary earthquake response analysis of linear classically and non-classically damped MDOF structures (J.P. Conte, B.-F. Peng). Seismic damage indexes in decisions related to structural safety (O. Diaz, L. Esteva). Gradient angle estimation by uniform directional simulation on a cone (O. Ditlevsen). Minimum expected life-cycle cost design for bridges (A.C. Estes et al.). Reliability of reinforced concrete columns under random loads (D.M. Frangopol et al.). System reliability analysis of concrete bridge superstructures (M. Ghosn et al.). Reliability assessment of masonry historical buildings: procedure and application (R. Giannini et al.). Structural failure probability calculation using nonlinear approximations (R. V. Grandi, L. Wang). Nonlinear systems with poisson white noise (M. Grigoriu). Methods for response-based design criteria (L. Huyse, M.A. Maes). Coincidence probabilities for intermittent pulse load processes with erlang arrivals (R. Iwankiewicz, R. Rackwitz). Nonlinear random vibration analysis through optimization (A. Der Kiureghian, C.-C Li). Reliability-based optimization of symmetric laminated composite plate subject to buckling load (N. Kogiso et al.). RC beams designed for flexure to ACI code: cases with inadequate reliability (M.B. Krakovski). The use of finite element codes for the reliability of structural system (M. Lemaire et al.). Reliability and optimization of frame structures using the pseudo distortion method (P.V. Makode et al.). System reliability of beam-and-slab bridges (T.V. Micic, M.K. Chryssanthopoulos). Directional simulation applied to idealized off-shore structures (M.R. Moarefzadeh, R.E. Melchers). Assessment and retrofitting of hospitals through reliability analysis (G. Monti, C. Nuti). Objective functions in reliability (J. Murzewski). Reliability-based design for non-gaussian seismic response (A. Neuenhofer, A. Der Kiureghian). Reliability analysis for buried structures (A.S. Nowak et al.). Guidelines for interactive reliability-based structural optimization using quasi-newton algorithms (C. Pedersen, P. Thoft-Christensen). Concept of the 300 years fatigue free highway bridge (M. Sakano et al.). Random vibrations and reliability of structure on an elastic or viscoelastic foundation (P. Sniady et al.). Reliability-based planning of chloride measurements (J. Dalsgaard Sorensen, S.S. Engelund). Assessment of the reliability of concrete slab bridges (P. Thoft-Christensen et al.). Probabilistic design of the steel structure of the new waterway storm surge barrier (S.E. van Manen et al.). Probabilistic finite element analysis of high strength steel structures (P.H. Waarts, A.C.W.M. Vrouwenvelder). First passage sensitivity analysis for a bridge structure under kinematic wave propagation (Z. Zembaty). Index of contributors. Keyword index.