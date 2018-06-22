Reliability and Maintainability of In-Service Pipelines
1st Edition
Description
Reliability and Maintainability of In-Service Pipelines helps engineers understand the best structural analysis methods and more accurately predict the life of their pipeline assets. Expanded to cover real case studies from oil and gas, sewer and water pipes, this reference also explains inline inspection and how the practice influences reliability analysis, along with various reliability models beyond the well-known Monte Carlo method. Encompassing both numerical and analytical methods in structural reliability analysis, this book gives engineers a stronger point of reference covering both pipeline maintenance and monitoring techniques in a single resource.
Key Features
- Provides tactics on cost-effective pipeline integrity management decisions and strategy for a variety of different pipes
- Presents readers with rational tools for strengthening and rehabing existing pipelines
- Teaches how to optimize materials selection and design parameters for designing future pipelines with a longer service life
Readership
Pipeline engineers; civil engineers; reliability engineers; pipeline consultants; pipeline technicians
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Pipeline Inspection and Maintenance
3. Methods for Structural Reliability Analysis
4. Time-Dependent Reliability Analysis
5. Case Studies on the Application of Structural Reliability Analysis Methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135792
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135785
About the Author
Mojtaba Mahmoodian
Dr. Mojtaba Mahmoodian is currently a lecturer in civil engineering at RMIT University in Australia.He was a post-doctoral fellow at the department of civil engineering at the University of Greenwich, UK. Prior to that he was a QA/QC engineer for STA Chinese Group, manager of quality control at DKP Consulting Engineers, and head of concrete and material laboratory at Tablieh Construction. Mojtaba research interests center on pipeline engineering, reliability analysis of structures, and programming, analytical, and numerical methods in civil engineering. He has published several technical papers in various journals and international conferences and contributed to books, including ones with Elsevier. Dr. Mahmoodian is an active member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society for Testing and Materials, and the American Concrete Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Civil Engineering, RMIT University, Australia