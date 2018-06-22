Reliability and Maintainability of In-Service Pipelines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128135785, 9780128135792

Reliability and Maintainability of In-Service Pipelines

1st Edition

Authors: Mojtaba Mahmoodian
eBook ISBN: 9780128135792
Paperback ISBN: 9780128135785
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 22nd June 2018
Page Count: 186
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
84.95
72.21
95.95
81.56
118.14
100.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
95.95
81.56
84.95
72.21
110.00
93.50
153.59
130.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reliability and Maintainability of In-Service Pipelines helps engineers understand the best structural analysis methods and more accurately predict the life of their pipeline assets. Expanded to cover real case studies from oil and gas, sewer and water pipes, this reference also explains inline inspection and how the practice influences reliability analysis, along with various reliability models beyond the well-known Monte Carlo method. Encompassing both numerical and analytical methods in structural reliability analysis, this book gives engineers a stronger point of reference covering both pipeline maintenance and monitoring techniques in a single resource.

Key Features

  • Provides tactics on cost-effective pipeline integrity management decisions and strategy for a variety of different pipes
  • Presents readers with rational tools for strengthening and rehabing existing pipelines
  • Teaches how to optimize materials selection and design parameters for designing future pipelines with a longer service life

Readership

Pipeline engineers; civil engineers; reliability engineers; pipeline consultants; pipeline technicians

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Pipeline Inspection and Maintenance
    3. Methods for Structural Reliability Analysis
    4. Time-Dependent Reliability Analysis
    5. Case Studies on the Application of Structural Reliability Analysis Methods

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128135792
Paperback ISBN:
9780128135785

About the Author

Mojtaba Mahmoodian

Dr. Mojtaba Mahmoodian is currently a lecturer in civil engineering at RMIT University in Australia.He was a post-doctoral fellow at the department of civil engineering at the University of Greenwich, UK. Prior to that he was a QA/QC engineer for STA Chinese Group, manager of quality control at DKP Consulting Engineers, and head of concrete and material laboratory at Tablieh Construction. Mojtaba research interests center on pipeline engineering, reliability analysis of structures, and programming, analytical, and numerical methods in civil engineering. He has published several technical papers in various journals and international conferences and contributed to books, including ones with Elsevier. Dr. Mahmoodian is an active member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society for Testing and Materials, and the American Concrete Institute.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Civil Engineering, RMIT University, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.