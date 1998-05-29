Reliability and Failure of Electronic Materials and Devices
1st Edition
Description
Suitable as a reference work for reliability professionals or as a text for advanced undergraduate or graduate students, this book introduces the reader to the widely dispersed reliability literature of microelectronic and electronic-optional devices. Reliability and Failure of Electronic Materials and Devices integrates a treatment of chip and packaging level failures within the context of the atomic mechanisms and models used to explain degradation, and the statistical handling of lifetime data. Electromigration, dielectric radiation damage and the mechanical failure of contacts and solder joints are among the failure mechanisms considered. An underlying thread of the book concerns product defects--their relation to yield and reliability, the role they play in failure, and the way they are experimentally exposed. The reader will gain a deeper physical understanding of failure mechanisms in electronic materials and devices, acquire skills in the mathematical handling of reliability data, and better appreciate future technology trends and the reliability issues they raise.
Key Features
- Discusses reliability and failure on both the chip and packaging levels
- Handles the role of defects in yield and reliability
- Includes a tutorial chapter on the mathematics of reliability
- Focuses on electromigration, dielectric breakdown, hot-electron effects, electrostatic discharge, corrosion, radiation damage and the mechanical failure of packages, contacts, and solder joints
- Considers defect detection methods and failure analysis techniques
Readership
Industry and academic markets including electronics. Senior undergraduate or graduate students in electronics, especially interested students in electrical engineering, materials science, physics (or applied physics), chemistry, and mechanical and manufacturing engineering. Mature scientists and engineers entering the field. Professionals training to work in reliability, product assurance, and quality control departments in the industry.
Table of Contents
An Overview of Electronic Devices and Their Reliability. Electronic Devices: How They Operate and Are Fabricated. Defects, Contaminants, and Yield. The Mathematics of Failure and Reliability. Mass Transport-Induced Failure. Electronic Charge-Induced Damage. Environmental Damage to Electronic Products. Packaging Materials, Processes and Stresses. Degradation of Contacts and Package Interconnections. Degradation and Failure of Electro-Optical Materials and Devices. Characterization and Failure Analysis of Materials and Devices. Future Directions and Reliability Issues.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 29th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125249850
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301737
About the Author
Milton Ohring
Dr. Milton Ohring, author of two previously acclaimed Academic Press books,The Materials Science of Thin Films (l992) and Engineering Materials Science (1995), has taught courses on reliability and failure in electronics at Bell Laboratories (AT&T and Lucent Technologies). From this perspective and the well-written tutorial style of the book, the reader will gain a deeper physical understanding of failure mechanisms in electronic materials and devices; acquire skills in the mathematical handling of reliability data; and better appreciate future technology trends and the reliability issues they raise.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, NJ, USA (Retired)