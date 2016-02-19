Reliability Analysis and Prediction, Volume 15

This book equips the reader with a compact information source on all the most recent methodological tools available in the area of reliability prediction and analysis.

Topics covered include reliability mathematics, organisation and analysis of data, reliability modelling and system reliability evaluation techniques. Environmental factors and stresses are taken into account in computing the reliability of the involved components. The limitations of models, methods, procedures, algorithms and programmes are outlined. The treatment of maintained systems is designed to aid the worker in analysing systems with more realistic and practical assumptions. Fault tree analysis is also extensively discussed, incorporating recent developments. Examples and illustrations support the reader in the solving of problems in his own area of research. The chapters provide a logical and graded presentation of the subject matter bearing in mind the difficulties of a beginner, whilst bridging the information gap for the more experienced reader. The work will be of considerable interest to engineers working in various industries, research organizations, particularly in defence, nuclear, chemical, space or communications. It will also be an indispensable study aid for serious-minded students and teachers.