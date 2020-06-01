Release and Bioavailability of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Mechanisms of bioactive release from nanoencapsulated food systems
1. Controlled release of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
2. Targeted release of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
Section 2: Different approaches for studying the release profile of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
3. In-vitro assays of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
4. In-vivo assays of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
Section 3: Modeling of release data from nanoencapsulated food ingredients
5. Mathematical release modeling of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by experimental models
6. Cellular automata technique for release modelling of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
7. Mont Carlo technique for release modelling of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
8. Intelligent release modeling of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by ANNs and ANFIS
Section 4: Bioavailability of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
9. Biological fate of nanoencapsulated food bioactives
10. Muco-adhesive delivery systems for nanoencapsulated food ingredients
11. Bioavailability analysis of nanoencapsulated food bioactives
12. Importance of release and bioavailability studies for nanoencapsulated food ingredients
Description
Release and Bioavailability of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, a volume in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, reviews different release mechanisms of nanoencapsulated food ingredients. The book also discusses mathematical and intelligent modeling of the release of bioactive agents from nano-vehicles to better understand their release mechanisms.
Faster and higher amount of nutrient absorption does not guarantee the improved functionality and the health of consumers; in fact, in some cases, the effects of excessive absorption are the opposite. The rate and amount of nutrient absorption can be optimized by engineering targeted delivery systems on the base of food or synthetic compounds leading to a controlled release. Release and Bioavailability of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients also covers different approaches for studying the release profile of nanoencapsulated food ingredients (such as in-vitro and in-vivo assays) modeling of release data and bioavailability of nanoencapsulated food ingredients. Authored by a team of global experts in the fields of nano and microencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients, this title is of great value to those engaged in the various fields of of nanoencapsulation.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores different release mechanisms of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
- Examines the release of bioactive ingredients by in vitro and in vivo systems
- Discusses the different approaches for modelling the release data of nanoencapsulated ingredients
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, practitioners, and those who are working or interested in various fields of micro/nanoencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients particularly in the food and pharmaceutical areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156650
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Seid Jafari Series Volume Editor
Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on nanoencapsulation of food bioactives for the past 15 years. Now, as a full professor, he is an academic member of GUASNR (Iran). He has published more than 160 papers in top-ranked international journals and 30 book chapters along with editing36 books. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% world scientists by Thomson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences. Also in December 2017, he was selected as one of the top national researchers by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology. Recently in November 2018, he was awarded as one of the world’s highly cited researchers by Clarivate Analytics (Web of Science), and top reviewer in the field of agricultural and biological sciences selected by Publons (September 2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran