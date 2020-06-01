Release and Bioavailability of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, Volume 5

Release and Bioavailability of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, a volume in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, reviews different release mechanisms of nanoencapsulated food ingredients. The book also discusses mathematical and intelligent modeling of the release of bioactive agents from nano-vehicles to better understand their release mechanisms.

Faster and higher amount of nutrient absorption does not guarantee the improved functionality and the health of consumers; in fact, in some cases, the effects of excessive absorption are the opposite. The rate and amount of nutrient absorption can be optimized by engineering targeted delivery systems on the base of food or synthetic compounds leading to a controlled release. Release and Bioavailability of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients also covers different approaches for studying the release profile of nanoencapsulated food ingredients (such as in-vitro and in-vivo assays) modeling of release data and bioavailability of nanoencapsulated food ingredients. Authored by a team of global experts in the fields of nano and microencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients, this title is of great value to those engaged in the various fields of of nanoencapsulation.