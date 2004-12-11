The 3rd edition of Relaxation Techniques provides the health care professional with a practical introduction to a variety of approaches to relaxation, both somatic and cognitive, that may contribute to patient care. Each technique is easy to teach and use, and has been demonstrated effective in the clinical situation. The background theory to each method is also described and its rationale spelled out, thus helping the clinician to select the appropriate technique. All the methods included are suitable for use with both small groups and individuals.