Relaxation Techniques
3rd Edition
A Practical Handbook for the Health Care Professional
Authors: Rosemary Payne
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074479
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th December 2004
Page Count: 300
Description
The 3rd edition of Relaxation Techniques provides the health care professional with a practical introduction to a variety of approaches to relaxation, both somatic and cognitive, that may contribute to patient care. Each technique is easy to teach and use, and has been demonstrated effective in the clinical situation. The background theory to each method is also described and its rationale spelled out, thus helping the clinician to select the appropriate technique. All the methods included are suitable for use with both small groups and individuals.
Key Features
- Focuses on the practical aspects of relaxation techniques.
- Aimed at clinicians for use with patients/clients.
- Gives the background theory to each technique.
- Includes cognitive approaches (e.g. self -awareness, imagery, autogenics, meditation, and positive self-talk).
- Includes somatic approaches (e.g. progressive relaxation, stretchings, and the Mitchell method).
- Discusses the advantages and pitfalls of each method.
- Evidence based and fully referenced.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Introduction
• Theoretical background
• General aspects of relaxation training
• Stress
Section 2. Somatic methods of relaxation
• Progressive relaxation
• Progressive relaxation training
• A tense-release script
• Passive muscular relaxation
• Applied relaxation
• Behavioral relaxation training
• The Mitchell method
• The Alexander technique
• Differential relaxation
• Stretchings
• Physical exercise
• Breathing
Section 3. Cognitive approaches to relaxation
• Self-awareness
• Imagery
• Goal-directed visualization
• Autogenic training
• Meditation
• Benson's method
• Cognitive behavioral approaches
Section 4. Miscellaneous topics
• “On-the-spot” techniques
• Other techniques
• Relaxation in pregnancy and childbirth
• Measurement: patient assessment and clinical audit
• Evidence from research suggesting choice of technique for particular conditions. Drawing the threads together.
Section 5. Appendices and references
About the Author
Rosemary Payne
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered physiotherapist and tutor in relaxation training, Cardiff, UK
