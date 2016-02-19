Relaxation Kinetics focuses on the theory of relaxation kinetics (also known as chemical relaxation) and the experimental techniques used in the study of fast reactions. Topics covered include relaxation times in single-step, two-step, and multistep systems; small perturbations; and relaxation amplitudes in single-step and multistep systems. Chemical relaxation in complex systems is also described, and a complete solution of the relaxation equation is presented. This book is comprised of 16 chapters divided into two sections and begins with an overview of the basic principles of chemical relaxation, including the linearization of rate equations, relaxation times, and transient and stationary relaxation methods. The following chapters explore relaxation times in single-step, two-step, and multistep systems, as well as relaxation amplitudes in single-step and multistep systems. The possibility of linearization of a rate equation for ""small"" perturbations is then considered, along with the derivation of the complete relaxation equation. The next chapter discusses transient relaxation techniques and explains how the data are analyzed for the stationary techniques when dealing with the specific techniques. The second section is devoted to experimental techniques such as the temperature-jump method, the electric field-jump method, and the concentration-jump method. Ultrasonic techniques and stationary electric field methods are also described. This monograph will be a valuable resource for chemists and physicists.