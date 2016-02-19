Relaxation kinetics
1st Edition
Description
Relaxation Kinetics focuses on the theory of relaxation kinetics (also known as chemical relaxation) and the experimental techniques used in the study of fast reactions. Topics covered include relaxation times in single-step, two-step, and multistep systems; small perturbations; and relaxation amplitudes in single-step and multistep systems. Chemical relaxation in complex systems is also described, and a complete solution of the relaxation equation is presented. This book is comprised of 16 chapters divided into two sections and begins with an overview of the basic principles of chemical relaxation, including the linearization of rate equations, relaxation times, and transient and stationary relaxation methods. The following chapters explore relaxation times in single-step, two-step, and multistep systems, as well as relaxation amplitudes in single-step and multistep systems. The possibility of linearization of a rate equation for ""small"" perturbations is then considered, along with the derivation of the complete relaxation equation. The next chapter discusses transient relaxation techniques and explains how the data are analyzed for the stationary techniques when dealing with the specific techniques. The second section is devoted to experimental techniques such as the temperature-jump method, the electric field-jump method, and the concentration-jump method. Ultrasonic techniques and stationary electric field methods are also described. This monograph will be a valuable resource for chemists and physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Theory of Chemical Relaxation
Chapter 1 Basic Principles
1.1 Linearization of Rate Equations
1.2 Relaxation Time
1.3 Transient and Stationary Relaxation Methods
Problems
Chapter 2 Relaxation Times in Single-Step Systems
2.1 The A + B ≅ C System
2.2 Other Single-Step Systems
Problems
References
Chapter 3 Relaxation Times in Two-Step Systems
3.1 General Considerations Regarding Multistep Systems
3.2 The A + B ≅ C ≅ D System
3.3 Some Other Two-Step Systems
Problems
References
Chapter 4 Relaxation Times in Common Multistep Systems
4.1 General System. Castellan's Treatment
4.2 The A + B ≅ C ≅ D ≅ E (+ F) System
4.3 The E + S ≅ ES ≅ EP ≅ P + E System (Enzyme Reactions)
4.4 Cyclic Reaction Schemes
4.5 Miscellaneous Multistep Schemes. Two Calculated Examples from Organic Chemistry
Problems
References
Chapter 5 What is a Small Perturbation?
5.1 Conditions for Linearization in the A + B ≅ C System
5.2 Other Systems
Problems
References
Chapter 6 Relaxation Amplitudes in Single-Step Systems
6.1 The Extent of Equilibrium Displacement
6.2 Determination of ΔH from Relaxation Amplitudes
6.3 Determination of K from Relaxation Amplitudes
Problems
References
Chapter 7 Relaxation Amplitudes in Multistep Systems
7.1 Two-Step Systems with Rapid Equilibration of One Step
7.2 Normal Modes of Reactions
7.3 Applications of Normal Mode Analysis
Problems
References
Chapter 8 Complete Solution of the Relaxation Equation
8.1 Derivation of the Complete Relaxation Equation
8.2 Transient and Forced Solutions as Special Cases of the Complete Solution
8.3 Complete Solution for Some Common Step Functions (Transient Relaxation Methods)
8.4 Forced Solution for Oscillating Forcing Function (Stationary Relaxation Methods)
Problems
Reference
Chapter 9 Evaluation of Relaxation Times from Experimental Relaxation Curves
9.1 One Relaxation Time
9.2 Two or More Relaxation Times
9.3 Mean Relaxation Times
Problems
References
Chapter 10 Chemical Relaxation in Complex Systems
10.1 Binding of Small Molecules to Multiunit Enzymes
10.2 Cooperative Conformational Transitions of Linear Biopolymers (Helix-Coil Transition of Polypeptides)
10.3 Cooperative Binding of Small Molecules to Linear Biopolymers
10.4 Molecular Aggregation Phenomena. Micelle Formation
References
Part II Experimental Techniques and Applications
Chapter 11 The Temperature-Jump Method
11.1 The Temperature Pulse
11.2 Detection of Concentration Changes
11.3 The Combination Stopped-Flow-Temperature-Jump Apparatus
11.4 Temperature-Jump Equipment and Its Operation; Commercial Products
11.5 Applications of the Temperature-Jump Method
Problems
References
Chapter 12 Pressure-Jump Methods
12.1 Principles and Apparatus
12.2 Shock Wave Apparatus
12.3 Applications
Problems
References
Chapter 13 The Electric Field-Jump Method
13.1 Principles
13.2 Experimental Techniques
13.3 Applications
Problem
References
Chapter 14 The Concentration-Jump Method
14.1 Principles
14.2 The Stopped-Flow Technique
14.3 Applications
References
Chapter 15 Ultrasonic Techniques
15.1 Principles
15.2 General Experimental Considerations and Treatment of Data
15.3 Experimental Methods
15.4 Applications of the Ultrasonic Methods
Problems
References
Chapter 16 Stationary Electric Field Methods
16.1 Principles and Experimental Techniques
16.2 Applications
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156998