Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems
1st Edition
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume18: Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems, Part IV focuses on the sensitivity of certain human organ systems to radiation exposure. This book discusses the radiation sensitivity of the prostate and radiation therapy of its tumors; clinical radiobiology and normal-tissue morbidity after breast cancer treatment; and approach to optimal therapy and normal-tissue sparing. The fractionation sensitivity of mammalian tissues; trends for improving radiation sensitivity by counteracting chronic and acute hypoxia; and predictive assays in radiation therapy are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the basic cellular radiobiology and its significance for radiation therapy and classical theoretical approaches to cellular radiosensitivity. This volume is beneficial to clinicians and students intending to gain knowledge of the radiation sensitivities of human organ systems.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volumes 12, 14, and 15 (Parts I, II, and III of the Four-Part Series, "Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems")
Radiation Sensitivity of the Prostate and Radiation Therapy of Its Tumors
I. Introduction
II. Biological Background of Radiotherapy of the Prostate
III. External Beam Radiotherapy
IV. Brachytherapy
V. Palliative Radiotherapy
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
Note Added in Proof
Clinical Radiobiology and Normal-Tissue Morbidity after Breast Cancer Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Radiobiology of Normal Tissues
III. Late Normal-Tissue Sequelae after Breast Treatment
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Proton-Beam Irradiation for the Cancer Patient: An Approach to Optimal Therapy and Normal-Tissue Sparing
I. Introduction
II. Critical Concepts, Events, and Decisions
III. Accelerator
IV. Beam Delivery System
V. Microdosimetry
VI. Radiation Biology
VII. Clinical Applications
VIII. Conclusion
References
Fractionation Sensitivity of Mammalian Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Fractionation Sensitivity of Skin and Mucosa
III. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Lung
IV. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Spinal Cord
V. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Digestive Tract
VI. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Bone Marrow
VII. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Kidney
VIII. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Liver
IX. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Lens
X. Conclusion
References
New Trends for Improving Radiation Sensitivity by Counteracting Chronic and Acute Hypoxia
I. Importance of Hypoxia in Experimental and Human Tumors
II. New Trends for Radiosensitizing Hypoxic Cells
III. New Trends for Improving Radiotherapy through Hypoxia
IV. Conclusions
References
Predictive Assays in Radiation Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Intrinsic Radiosensitivity
III. Cell Kinetics
IV. Ploidy
V. Hypoxia
VI. Examples of Other Potential Prognostic Factors
VII. Assessment of Predictive Assays
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
The Renaissance in Basic Cellular Radiobiology and Its Significance for Radiation Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of Cellular Recovery Processes
III. Classical Theoretical Approaches to Cellular Radiosensitivity
IV. Introduction to Modem Approaches to Cellular Radiosensitivity
V. Chemical Basis of Cellular Radiosensitivity: General Considerations
VI. Models of Cellular Radiation Targets
VII. Formulation of Cellular Survival Curves with Enzyme Kinetics: An Introduction
VIII. Conclusions
References
Index
