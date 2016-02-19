Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume18: Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems, Part IV focuses on the sensitivity of certain human organ systems to radiation exposure. This book discusses the radiation sensitivity of the prostate and radiation therapy of its tumors; clinical radiobiology and normal-tissue morbidity after breast cancer treatment; and approach to optimal therapy and normal-tissue sparing. The fractionation sensitivity of mammalian tissues; trends for improving radiation sensitivity by counteracting chronic and acute hypoxia; and predictive assays in radiation therapy are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the basic cellular radiobiology and its significance for radiation therapy and classical theoretical approaches to cellular radiosensitivity. This volume is beneficial to clinicians and students intending to gain knowledge of the radiation sensitivities of human organ systems.

Table of Contents



Contents of Volumes 12, 14, and 15 (Parts I, II, and III of the Four-Part Series, "Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems")

Radiation Sensitivity of the Prostate and Radiation Therapy of Its Tumors

I. Introduction

II. Biological Background of Radiotherapy of the Prostate

III. External Beam Radiotherapy

IV. Brachytherapy

V. Palliative Radiotherapy

VI. Summary and Conclusion

Note Added in Proof

Clinical Radiobiology and Normal-Tissue Morbidity after Breast Cancer Treatment

I. Introduction

II. Clinical Radiobiology of Normal Tissues

III. Late Normal-Tissue Sequelae after Breast Treatment

IV. Concluding Remarks

Proton-Beam Irradiation for the Cancer Patient: An Approach to Optimal Therapy and Normal-Tissue Sparing

I. Introduction

II. Critical Concepts, Events, and Decisions

III. Accelerator

IV. Beam Delivery System

V. Microdosimetry

VI. Radiation Biology

VII. Clinical Applications

VIII. Conclusion

Fractionation Sensitivity of Mammalian Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Fractionation Sensitivity of Skin and Mucosa

III. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Lung

IV. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Spinal Cord

V. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Digestive Tract

VI. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Bone Marrow

VII. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Kidney

VIII. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Liver

IX. Fractionation Sensitivity of the Lens

X. Conclusion

New Trends for Improving Radiation Sensitivity by Counteracting Chronic and Acute Hypoxia

I. Importance of Hypoxia in Experimental and Human Tumors

II. New Trends for Radiosensitizing Hypoxic Cells

III. New Trends for Improving Radiotherapy through Hypoxia

IV. Conclusions

Predictive Assays in Radiation Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Intrinsic Radiosensitivity

III. Cell Kinetics

IV. Ploidy

V. Hypoxia

VI. Examples of Other Potential Prognostic Factors

VII. Assessment of Predictive Assays

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

The Renaissance in Basic Cellular Radiobiology and Its Significance for Radiation Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of Cellular Recovery Processes

III. Classical Theoretical Approaches to Cellular Radiosensitivity

IV. Introduction to Modem Approaches to Cellular Radiosensitivity

V. Chemical Basis of Cellular Radiosensitivity: General Considerations

VI. Models of Cellular Radiation Targets

VII. Formulation of Cellular Survival Curves with Enzyme Kinetics: An Introduction

VIII. Conclusions

