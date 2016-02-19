Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Radiation Biology: Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems, Part III, is the third volume of the series "Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems." It presents reviews of organ systems not included in the preceding two parts (Advances in Radiation Biology, Volumes 12 and 14). The subject matter contained in the current volume is viewed through the eyes of the radiation therapist. Although the presentations have strong clinical overtones, an effort has been made, wherever possible, also to address the radiobiological bases of radiation sensitivity of organs.
The book contains seven chapters and begins with a study on radiation damage to the kidney. This is followed by separate chapters on inherent or intrinsic radiosensitivity of human cells; the impact of brachytherapy (i.e., short-distance radiation treatment using photon radiation) on tumors; and human tissue tolerance to fast neutron radiotherapy. Subsequent chapters deal with normal tissue effects of combined hyperthermia and radiotherapy; the impact of ionizing radiation on the successive stages of human development in utero; and developments in theoretical knowledge and practical applications of ionizing radiations which have taken place in a little less than a century.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volumes 12 and 14 (Parts I and II of "Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems")
Radiation Damage to the Kidney
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Damage to Normal Tissue: Basic Principles
III. Functional Anatomy of the Kidney
IV. Damage at the Cellular Level
V. Radiation Histopathology of the Kidney
VI. Clinical Radiation Nephropathy
VII. Animal Experiments
VIII. Conclusions
References
Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Human Cells
I. Introduction
II. Fitting the Survival Curves
III. Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Human Tumor Cells: A Determinant of Clinical Radioresponsiveness
IV. Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Nontransformed Human Fibroblasts
V. Predictive Assays
VI. Role of Transformation in the Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Human Cells
VII. Recovery, Repair, and Intrinsic Radiosensitivity
VIII. Conclusion
References
Relative Sensitivities of Tumors to Brachytherapy
I. Introduction
II. Radiobiology
III. Radiobiology of High-LET Neutron Brachytherapy
IV. New Brachytherapy
V. Second Tumors after Brachytherapy
VI. Clinical State of the Art
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Fast Neutron Radiotherapy in Relation to the Radiation Sensitivity of Human Organ Systems
I. Introduction
II. Radiotherapy Complications in Various Tissues
III. Survey of Neutron Treatment Facilities
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Normal Tissue Effects of Hyperthermia in Conjunction with Radiotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Cellular and Physiological Features of Hyperthermia
III. Normal Tissue Effects in Animal Models: Hyperthermia Alone
IV. Radiation with Hyperthermia: In Vivo Animal Studies
V. Clinical Studies on Humans
VI. Discussion
References
Expectation of Malformations after Irradiation of the Developing Human in Utero: The Experimental Basis for Predictions
I. Introduction
II. Early Mammalian Development
III. Inactivation by Radiation at Specific Developmental Stages
IV. Malformations as a Consequence of Irradiation in Utero
V. Irradiation at the Preimplantation Stage: The Mouse
VI. Irradiation at the Preimplantation Stage: The Rat
VII. Irradiation during Organogenesis: The Mouse
VIII. Irradiation during Organogenesis: The Rat
IX. Other Species
X. Quantitative Changes in Malformations during Life in Utero
XI. Influence of Protraction and/or Fractionation of Exposure
XII. Exposure to Fast Neutrons
XIII. Human Experience of Radiation in Utero
XIV. Conclusions
References
Radiation Research: A Joint Venture in Radiobiology and Radiotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Early Discoveries
III. Discoveries from the 1950s to the Present
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 6th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281841