Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120354153, 9781483281841

Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Kurt I. Altman John T. Lett
eBook ISBN: 9781483281841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 1992
Page Count: 340
Description

Advances in Radiation Biology: Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems, Part III, is the third volume of the series "Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems." It presents reviews of organ systems not included in the preceding two parts (Advances in Radiation Biology, Volumes 12 and 14). The subject matter contained in the current volume is viewed through the eyes of the radiation therapist. Although the presentations have strong clinical overtones, an effort has been made, wherever possible, also to address the radiobiological bases of radiation sensitivity of organs.

The book contains seven chapters and begins with a study on radiation damage to the kidney. This is followed by separate chapters on inherent or intrinsic radiosensitivity of human cells; the impact of brachytherapy (i.e., short-distance radiation treatment using photon radiation) on tumors; and human tissue tolerance to fast neutron radiotherapy. Subsequent chapters deal with normal tissue effects of combined hyperthermia and radiotherapy; the impact of ionizing radiation on the successive stages of human development in utero; and developments in theoretical knowledge and practical applications of ionizing radiations which have taken place in a little less than a century.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Volumes 12 and 14 (Parts I and II of "Relative Radiation Sensitivities of Human Organ Systems")

Radiation Damage to the Kidney

I. Introduction

II. Radiation Damage to Normal Tissue: Basic Principles

III. Functional Anatomy of the Kidney

IV. Damage at the Cellular Level

V. Radiation Histopathology of the Kidney

VI. Clinical Radiation Nephropathy

VII. Animal Experiments

VIII. Conclusions

References

Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Human Cells

I. Introduction

II. Fitting the Survival Curves

III. Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Human Tumor Cells: A Determinant of Clinical Radioresponsiveness

IV. Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Nontransformed Human Fibroblasts

V. Predictive Assays

VI. Role of Transformation in the Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Human Cells

VII. Recovery, Repair, and Intrinsic Radiosensitivity

VIII. Conclusion

References

Relative Sensitivities of Tumors to Brachytherapy

I. Introduction

II. Radiobiology

III. Radiobiology of High-LET Neutron Brachytherapy

IV. New Brachytherapy

V. Second Tumors after Brachytherapy

VI. Clinical State of the Art

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Fast Neutron Radiotherapy in Relation to the Radiation Sensitivity of Human Organ Systems

I. Introduction

II. Radiotherapy Complications in Various Tissues

III. Survey of Neutron Treatment Facilities

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Normal Tissue Effects of Hyperthermia in Conjunction with Radiotherapy

I. Introduction

II. Cellular and Physiological Features of Hyperthermia

III. Normal Tissue Effects in Animal Models: Hyperthermia Alone

IV. Radiation with Hyperthermia: In Vivo Animal Studies

V. Clinical Studies on Humans

VI. Discussion

References

Expectation of Malformations after Irradiation of the Developing Human in Utero: The Experimental Basis for Predictions

I. Introduction

II. Early Mammalian Development

III. Inactivation by Radiation at Specific Developmental Stages

IV. Malformations as a Consequence of Irradiation in Utero

V. Irradiation at the Preimplantation Stage: The Mouse

VI. Irradiation at the Preimplantation Stage: The Rat

VII. Irradiation during Organogenesis: The Mouse

VIII. Irradiation during Organogenesis: The Rat

IX. Other Species

X. Quantitative Changes in Malformations during Life in Utero

XI. Influence of Protraction and/or Fractionation of Exposure

XII. Exposure to Fast Neutrons

XIII. Human Experience of Radiation in Utero

XIV. Conclusions

References

Radiation Research: A Joint Venture in Radiobiology and Radiotherapy

I. Introduction

II. Early Discoveries

III. Discoveries from the 1950s to the Present

References

Index

