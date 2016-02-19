Reinforcement and Behavior
1st Edition
Description
Reinforcement and Behavior brings together research findings and views of a number of investigators on the principles of learning and reinforcement. Their work has challenged the more traditional interpretations of the nature of the reinforcement process. Within the book, the chapters are organized from a molar level of analysis to a molecular one, not only to reflect the diversity of strategies that are being brought to bear on the problem, but also to show that the research on the nature of reinforcement transcends lines of scientific disciplines and that many different levels of analysis contribute to our understanding of the phenomenon. The first and last chapters give historical perspective to the remainder of the book by reviewing the contributions of a number of individuals who have dealt with the problem in their own work and by pointing out some of the major issues on the molar level that are still unresolved. The remaining chapters can be roughly divided into two categories. One examines the consequences of rewards on behavior in order to specify the limits of their operations and the variables which predispose organisms to be responsive to the consequences of rewards. The other deals with the neural mechanisms which underlie reinforcement and learning.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Historical Introduction to the Problem of Reinforcement
I. Philosophical Antecedents
II. Early Evolutionism
A. Charles Darwin (1809-1882)
B. Herbert Spencer (1820-1903)
III. The Law of Effect
A. Edward L. Thomdike (1874-1949)
B. Criticisms of the Law of Effect
IV. Noneffect Theories
A. Ivan P. Pavlov (1849-1936)
B. John B. Watson (1878-1958)
C. Edwin R. Guthrie (1886-1959)
D. Edward C. Tolman (1886-1959)
V. The Empirical Law of Effect
B. F. Skinner (1904- )
VI. Drive Reductionism
A. Clark L. Hull (1884-1952)
B. Neal E. Miller (1909- )
VII. Inadequacies of Drive Reductionism
A. Difficulties Arising outside the Theory
B. Difficulties within the Theory
References
2. Reinforcement—"The One Ring"
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Learning-Theory Concepts
III. The Superfluous Nature of Glue
IV. Alternative Experimental Strategies
V. Summary
References
3. Reinforcement in Human Learning
I. Introduction
II. Information versus Effect
III. Provisional Interpretation of the Functions of Reward
IV. An Experimental Test of the Theory
A. Method
B. Results
V. Interpretations of Standard Learning Experiments
A. Thorndikian Experiments
B. Operant Conditioning of Verbal Behavior
C. Magnitude of Reward
D. Delay of Reward
VI. Summary
References
4. Reward and Reinforcement in Selective Learning: Considerations with Respect to a Mathematical Model of Learning
I. Distinction between Reward and Reinforcement
A. Definition of Reinforcement
B. Definition of Reward
II. A Markov Model for Simple Spatial Discrimination
A. Assumptions of the Model
B. The Parameters of the Model
C. Boundary Conditions of the Model
III. Experimental Data
A. General Procedures
B. Experiment I — Initial Test of Model
C. Experiment II — Correction Procedure
D. Experiment III — Magnitude of Reward
IV. General Discussion and Conclusions
A. The Two-Operator Linear Model
Β. Reward, Reinforcement, and Parameters of the All-or-None Model
References
5. On Some Boundary Conditions of Contrast
I. Boundary Conditions
II. Different Instrumental Events
III. Different Reinforcers
IV. Response Similarity
V. Two Hypotheses and a Counterhypothesis
VI. Preference
VII. Three Mechanisms of Contrast
VIII. Changes in the Preference Structure
IX. Is Choice Subject to Contrast?
X. Selective Recapitulation
References
6. Activity, Reactivity, and the Behavior-Directing Properties of Stimuli
I. The Nature of Activity
A. Observational Experiments
B. Interrelations between Activity Measures
II. The Effects of Hunger on Activity
III. The Effects of Needs on Reactions to Stimuli
A. The Effects of Hunger
B. The Effects of Thirst
C. Hunger and Thirst Compared
D. Comparisons between Stimuli
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
7. The Reward-Value of Indifferent Stimulation
I. Introduction
A. The Nature of Reinforcement
B. Need to Distinguish Reinforcement from Performance Effects
C. Use of Indifferent Stimuli as Rewards
D. Specificity versus Generality
Ε. Photic Reinforcement
II. Is Light Increment Really Rewarding?
A. Experiment 1: No Light Change during Test Trials
B. Experiment 2: Light Change during Test Trials
III. Effects of Degree of Change and Consequent Level
A. Experiment 1: Light Increment
B. Experiment 2: Light Decrement
C. Conclusions
IV. Deprivation of Stimulus-Change, Novelty, and Arousal
A. Experiment 1: Novelty and Stimulus Deprivation
B. Experiment 2: Novelty and Methamphetamine
V. The Reward-Value of Light Change at Supranormal and Subnormal Arousal Levels
A. Experiment 1: Effects of Methamphetamine on the Reward-Value of Light Increment
B. Experiment 2: Effects of Pentobarbital on the Reward-Value of Light Increment
VI. Reward and Arousal
References
8. Taste Preference and Reinforcement
I. Introduction
II. Hedonic Scales
III. Animal Studies of Taste
A. Electrophysiology and Behavior
B. Behavioral Studies of Sugar Response
C. The Definition of Preference
D. Preference and Reinforcement
E. Origin of Preference-Aversion Functions
IV. Summary
References
9. The Hypothalamus and Motivated Behavior
I. Introduction and Historical Perspective
II. Experiments on Stimulus-Bound Behavior
A. General Experimental Methodology
B. Initial Results, Subsequent Experiments, and Discussion
III. General Discussion
References
10. Brain-Acetylcholine and Inhibition
I. Anticholinergics and Habituation
II. Anticholinergics and Memory
III. A Note on Stimulus-Change
IV. Anticholinergics and Suppression
V. Brain-Acetylcholine and Inhibition
VI. The Generality of Cholinergic Inhibitory Processes
VII. Anatomical Correlates of Cholinergic Inhibition
References
11. Chemistry of Purposive Behavior
I. Anatomical Substrates of Reward and Punishment
II. Pharmacology of the Reward System
III. Identification of an Ascending Adrenergic Pathway in the Reward System
IV. Perfusion Studies
V. Pharmacology of the Punishment System
VI. Lesions and Cholinergic Stimulation of Medial Hypothalamus
VII. Lesions and Adrenergic Stimulation of the Amygdala
References
12. Plasticity in Aplysia Neurons and Some Simple Neuronal Models of Learning
I. Introduction
A. The Cellular Approach and the Use of Simplified Preparations
B. The Neuron and Its Functional Components
II. Simple Neuronal Models of Learning
A. Models Involving Alterations of Synaptic Efficacy
B. Models Involving Alterations of Endogenous Activity
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
13. Current Status and Future Directions
I. Introduction
A. Prologue
Β. Classification of Reinforcement Theories
II. Motivational Theories
A. Drive Reduction
B. Arousal
III. Stimulus Theories
A. Stimulus-Change
B. Optimal Level of Stimulation
C. Hedonic Properties of Stimuli
IV. Response Theories
A. Consummatory Response
B. Prepotent Response
C. Central Confirming Reaction
V. Eclectic Views
VI. Overview
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268835