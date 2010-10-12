Rehabilitation Research
4th Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Covering the full range of rehabilitation research with a clear, easy-to-understand approach, this resource will help you analyze and apply research to practice. Rehabilitation Research: Principles and Applications examines traditional experimental designs as well as nonexperimental and emerging approaches, including qualitative research, single-system design, outcomes research, and survey research. Clinical case studies and references will enhance your skills as a scientist-practitioner. Written by noted educators Russell Carter and Jay Lubinsky, this book emphasizes evidence-based practice within physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other rehabilitation professions.
Key Features
- Discipline-specific examples are drawn from three major fields: physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology.
- Unique! Coverage of non-experimental research includes chapters on clinical case reports and qualitative research, so you can understand a wide range of research methods and when it is most appropriate to use each type.
- Expanded Single-Subject Design chapter provides a more thorough explanation and examples of multiple baselines, alternating treatments, and interactions -- designs that can be use in everyday clinical practice.
- Finding Research Literature chapter includes step-by-step descriptions of literature searches within different rehab professions.
- Student resources on a companion Evolve website allow you to review important concepts with exercises and discussion questions, research article analyses, and a downloadable spreadsheet.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fundamentals of Research for Students and Everyday Practitioners
1. Rehabilitation Research
2. Theory in Rehabilitation Research
3. Evidence-Based Practice NEW!
4. Finding Research Literature
5. Research Ethics
Section 2: Research Design
6. Research Paradigms
7. Variables
8. Validity
9. Selection and Assignment of Participants
Section 3: Experiments in Rehabilitation Research
10. Group Designs
11. Single-Subject Design
Section 4: Nonexperimental Research for Rehabilitation
12. Overview of Nonexperimental Research
13. Clinical Case Reports
Section 5: Research Beyond the Everyday
14. Qualitative Research
15. Epidemiology
16. Outcomes Research
17. Survey Research
Section 6: Measurement
18. Measurement Theory
19. Methodological Research
Section 7: Data Analysis
20. Statistical Reasoning
21. Statistical Analysis of Differences: The Basics
22. Statistical Analysis of Differences: Advanced
23. Statistical Analysis of Relationships: The Basics
24. Statistical Analysis of Relationships: Advanced
Section 8: Being a Consumer of Research
25. Evaluating Evidence One Article at a Time
26. Synthesizing Bodies of Evidence
Section 9: Implementing Research
27. Implementing a Research Project
28. Publishing and Presenting Research
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 12th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290968
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437708417
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777204
About the Author
Russell Carter
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Physical Therapy, Governors State University, University Park, IL
Jay Lubinsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Communication Disorders, Governors State University, University Park, IL
Elizabeth Domholdt
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President for Academic Affairs, Professor of Physical Therapy, The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minnesota