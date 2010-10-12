Rehabilitation Research - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437708400, 9780323290968

Rehabilitation Research

4th Edition

Principles and Applications

Authors: Russell Carter Jay Lubinsky Elizabeth Domholdt
eBook ISBN: 9780323290968
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th October 2010
Page Count: 512
Description

Covering the full range of rehabilitation research with a clear, easy-to-understand approach, this resource will help you analyze and apply research to practice. Rehabilitation Research: Principles and Applications examines traditional experimental designs as well as nonexperimental and emerging approaches, including qualitative research, single-system design, outcomes research, and survey research. Clinical case studies and references will enhance your skills as a scientist-practitioner. Written by noted educators Russell Carter and Jay Lubinsky, this book emphasizes evidence-based practice within physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other rehabilitation professions.

Key Features

  • Discipline-specific examples are drawn from three major fields: physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology.
  • Unique! Coverage of non-experimental research includes chapters on clinical case reports and qualitative research, so you can understand a wide range of research methods and when it is most appropriate to use each type.
  • Expanded Single-Subject Design chapter provides a more thorough explanation and examples of multiple baselines, alternating treatments, and interactions -- designs that can be use in everyday clinical practice.
  • Finding Research Literature chapter includes step-by-step descriptions of literature searches within different rehab professions.
  • Student resources on a companion Evolve website allow you to review important concepts with exercises and discussion questions, research article analyses, and a downloadable spreadsheet.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Fundamentals of Research for Students and Everyday Practitioners

1. Rehabilitation Research

2. Theory in Rehabilitation Research

3. Evidence-Based Practice NEW!

4. Finding Research Literature

5. Research Ethics

 

Section 2: Research Design

6. Research Paradigms

7. Variables

8. Validity

9. Selection and Assignment of Participants

 

Section 3: Experiments in Rehabilitation Research

10. Group Designs

11. Single-Subject Design

 

Section 4: Nonexperimental Research for Rehabilitation

12. Overview of Nonexperimental Research

13. Clinical Case Reports

 

Section 5: Research Beyond the Everyday

14. Qualitative Research

15. Epidemiology

16. Outcomes Research

17. Survey Research

 

Section 6: Measurement

18. Measurement Theory

19. Methodological Research

 

Section 7: Data Analysis

20. Statistical Reasoning

21. Statistical Analysis of Differences: The Basics

22. Statistical Analysis of Differences: Advanced

23. Statistical Analysis of Relationships: The Basics

24. Statistical Analysis of Relationships: Advanced

 

Section 8: Being a Consumer of Research

25. Evaluating Evidence One Article at a Time

26. Synthesizing Bodies of Evidence

 

Section 9: Implementing Research

27. Implementing a Research Project

28. Publishing and Presenting Research

Glossary

About the Author

Russell Carter

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Physical Therapy, Governors State University, University Park, IL

Jay Lubinsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Communication Disorders, Governors State University, University Park, IL

Elizabeth Domholdt

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Professor of Physical Therapy, The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minnesota

