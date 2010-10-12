Covering the full range of rehabilitation research with a clear, easy-to-understand approach, this resource will help you analyze and apply research to practice. Rehabilitation Research: Principles and Applications examines traditional experimental designs as well as nonexperimental and emerging approaches, including qualitative research, single-system design, outcomes research, and survey research. Clinical case studies and references will enhance your skills as a scientist-practitioner. Written by noted educators Russell Carter and Jay Lubinsky, this book emphasizes evidence-based practice within physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other rehabilitation professions.