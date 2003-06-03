Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Limb
1st Edition
Description
This valuable resource describes the rehabilitation technique for conditions of the hand and upper extremity in one practical volume. Edited by an experienced hand surgeon and hand professional of international reputation, this authoritative text is heavily illustrated, comprehensive in its coverage, and contains a range of contributions from acknowledged experts in the field. An invaluable companion, it is ideal for physical therapists, occupational therapists, hand surgeons, and all those involved in the assessment and treatment of patients with conditions of the hand and upper extremity.
Key Features
- Each chapter includes:
- Pathophysiology of the condition/injury
- A brief literature review and present status
- Therapy treatment with:
- an easy to read style
- brief content with adequate detail
- an emphasis on particular important points or tips specific to the subject
- good diagrams and photos to help clarify content
- indications/precautions
- an emphasis on functional aspects
- an evaluation of treatment
- possible complications
- A reference list
Table of Contents
- INTRODUCTION
a. Wound and Tissue healing
b. Therapy Principles and Modalities
2. THE HAND
a. Functional Anatomy and Assessment
b. Fractures
c. Dislocations and Ligament Injuries
d. Flexor Tendon Injuries
e. Extensor Tendon Injuries
f. Tendonitis, Tenosynovitis and Trigger fingers
g. Burns
h. Amputations and Prosthesis
i. The stiff Hand
j. Dupuytrens Contracture
k. Vascular disorders
3. THE WRIST
a. Functional anatomy and assessment
b. Kintmatics of the wrist and mobilisation techniques
c. Investigation procedures and special tests
d. Distal Radial fractures
e. Carpal fractures
f. Management of carpal instability
g. Salvage procedures for the wrist
h. The stiff wrist
4. HAND AND WRIST ARTHRITIS
a. Oesteoarthritis
b. Rheumatoid arthritis
5. THE ELBOW
a. Functional anatomy and assessment
b. Elbow trauma
c. The stiff elbow
d. Elbow reconstruction and arthroplasty
e. Soft tissue injuries
6. THE SHOULDER
a. Functional anatomy and assessment
b. Conservative management of rotator cuff, capsulitis and frozen shoulder
c. Fractures
d. Rotator cuff conditions
e. Arthroplasty
f. Arthrodesis
g. Instability
h. Shoulder exercises
7. UPPER LIMB NERVE INJURIES AND CONDITIONS
a. Peripheral nerve injuries
b. Brachial Plexus injuries
c. Compression syndromes
d. Tendon transfers
e. Painful conditions
f. Other neurological conditions
Cerebral palsy
Spastic hand
8. SPORTING INJURIES
a. Hand and wrist
b. Elbow and shoulder
9. OVERUSE INJURIES OF THE UPPER LIMB
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 3rd June 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038037
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750622639
About the Author
W. Bruce Conolly
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Hand Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of New South Wales, Australia; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Sydney, Australia; Director, Hand Unit, St. Luke's Hospital, Sydney, Australia; Staff Hand Surgeon, Hand Unit, Sydney Hospital, Sydney, Australia
Rosemary Prosser
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Sydney Hand Therapy & Rehabilitation Centre, Sydney, Australia