Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity, 2-Volume Set - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323509138

Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity, 2-Volume Set

7th Edition

Authors: Terri Skirven A. Osterman Jane Fedorczyk Peter Amadio Sheri Felder Eon Shin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509138
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 1976
Description

Long recognized as an essential reference for therapists and surgeons treating the hand and the upper extremity, Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity helps you return your patients to optimal function of the hand, wrist, elbow, arm, and shoulder. Leading hand surgeons and hand therapists detail the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management of virtually any disorder you’re likely to see, with a focus on evidence-based and efficient patient care. Extensively referenced and abundantly illustrated, the 7th Edition of this reference is a "must read" for surgeons interested in the upper extremity, hand therapists from physical therapy or occupational therapy backgrounds, anyone preparing for the CHT examination, and all hand therapy clinics.

Terri Skirven

Terri Skirven

Director, Hand Therapy, Philadelphia Hand Center; Associate Director, Hand Rehabilitation Foundation, Philadelphia, PA

A. Osterman

Chairman, Division of Hand Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Philadelphia Hand Center and Fellowship Program, Philadelphia, PA

Jane Fedorczyk

Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Professions, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Peter Amadio

Professor in Orthopaedics, Consultant in Hand Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Sheri Felder

Eon Shin

