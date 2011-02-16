Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity, 2-Volume Set
6th Edition
With the combined expertise of leading hand surgeons and therapists, Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity, 6th Edition, by Drs. Skirven, Osterman, Fedorczyk and Amadio, helps you apply the best practices in the rehabilitation of hand, wrist, elbow, arm and shoulder problems, so you can help your patients achieve the highest level of function possible. This popular, unparalleled text has been updated with 30 new chapters that include the latest information on arthroscopy, imaging, vascular disorders, tendon transfers, fingertip injuries, mobilization techniques, traumatic brachial plexus injuries, and pain management. An expanded editorial team and an even more geographically diverse set of contributors provide you with a fresh, authoritative, and truly global perspective while new full-color images and photos provide unmatched visual guidance. Access the complete contents online at www.expertconsult.com along with streaming video of surgical and rehabilitation techniques, links to Pub Med, and more.
- Provide the best patient care and optimal outcomes with trusted guidance from this multidisciplinary, comprehensive resource covering the entire upper extremity, now with increased coverage of wrist and elbow problems.
Volume 1
Part 1: Anatomy and Kinesiology
1. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Hand
2. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Wrist
3. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Elbow
4. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Shoulder
5. Surface Anatomy of the Upper Extremity
Part 2: Examination
6. Clinical Examination of the Hand
7. Clinical Examination of the Wrist
8. Clinical Examination of the Elbow
9. Clinical Examination of the Shoulder
10. Upper Quarter Screen
11. Sensibility Testing: History, Instrumentation, and Clinical Procedures
12. Functional Tests
13. Diagnostic Imaging of the Upper Extremity
14. Diagnostic Imaging of the Shoulder and Elbow
15. Clinical Interpretation of Nerve Conduction Studies and Electromyography of the Upper Extremity
16. Outcome Measurement in Upper Extremity Practice
17. Impairment Evaluation
Part 3: Skin and Soft Tissue Conditions
18. Wound Classification
19. Common Infections of the Hand
20. Management of Skin Grafts and Flaps
21. Fingertip Injuries
22. Dupuytren's Disease: Surgical Management
23. Therapeutic Management of Dupuytren's Contracture
24. Soft Tissue Tumors of the Forearm and Hand
25. Management of Burns of the Upper Extremity
26. Therapist's Management of the Burned Hand
27. Acute Care and Rehabilitation of the Hand After Cold Injury
Part 4: Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries
28. Fractures: General Principles of Surgical Management
29. Hand Fracture Fixation and Healing: Skeletal Stability and Digital Mobility
30. Extra-articular Hand Fractures, Part I: Surgeon's Management-A Practical Approach
31. Extra-articular Hand Fractures, Part II: Therapist's Management
32. Intra-articular Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries: Part I-Surgeon's Management
33. Intra-articular Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries: Part II-Therapist's Management
Part 5: Tendon Injuries and Tendinopathies
34. Advances in Understanding of Tendon Healing and Repairs and Effect on Postoperative Management
35. Primary Care of Flexor Tendon Injuries
36. Postoperative Management of Flexor Tendon Injuries
37. Staged/Delayed Tendon Reconstruction
38. The Extensor Tendons: Evaluation and Surgical Management
39. Clinical Managament of Extensor Tendon Injuries: The Therapist's Perspective
40. Flexor and Extensor Tenolysis: Surgeon's and Therapist's Management
41. Management of Hand and Wrist Tendinopathies
Part 6: Nerve Lacerations
42. Basic Science of Peripheral Nerve Injury and Repair
43. Nerve Response to Injury and Repair
44. New Advances in Nerve Repair
45. Therapist's Management of Peripheral Nerve Injury
46. Sensory Reeducation
Part 7: Compression Neuropathies
47. Basic Science of Nerve Compressions
48. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Surgeon's Management
49. Therapist's Management of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: A Practical Approach
50. Diagnosis and Surgical Management of Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
51. Other Nerve Compression Syndromes of the Wrist and Elbow
52. Therapist's Management of Other Nerve Compressions About the Elbow and Wrist
Part 8: Proximal Nerve Conditions
53. Cervical Radiculopathy
54. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
55. Therapist's Management of Upper Quarter Neuropathies
56. Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injuries
57. Common Nerve Injuries About the Shoulder
Part 9: Surgical Reconstruction for Nerve Injuries
58. Tendon Transfers for Upper Extremity Peripheral Nerve Injuries
59. Therapist's Management of Tendon Transfers
60. Brachial Plexus Palsy Reconstruction: Tendon Transfers, Osteotomies, Capsular Release, and Arthrodesis
61. Nerve Transfers
Part 10: Vascular and Lymphatic Disorders
62. Vascular Disorders of the Upper Extremity
63. Edema: Therapist's Management
64. Management of Upper Extremity Lymphedema
65. Manual Edema Mobilization: An Edema Reduction Technique for the Orthopedic Patient
Part 11: Stiffness of the Hand
66. Pathophysiology and Surgical Management of the Stiff Hand
67. Therapist's Management of the Stiff Hand
68. Postoperative Management of Metacarpophalangeal Joint and Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Capsulectomies
Volume 2
Part 12: Common Wrist Injuries
69. Distal Radius Fractures: Classification and Management
70. Therapist's Management of Distal Radius Fractures
71. The Distal Radioulnar Joint: Acute Injuries and Chronic Injuries
72. Ulnar Wrist Pain and Impairment: A Therapist's Algorithmic Approach to the Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex
73. Management of Carpal Fractures and Dislocations
74. Carpal Instability
75. Rehabilitation for Carpal Ligament Injury and Instability
76. Wrist Reconstruction: Salvage Procedutres
77. Wrist Arthroscopy
Part 13: Common Elbow Injuries
78. Management of Fractures and Dislocations of the Elbow
79. Therapist's Management of Fractures and Dislocations of the Elbow
80. Therapist's Management of the Stiff Elbow
81. Elbow Arthroscopy
82. Elbow Tendinopathies: Clinical Presentation and Therapist's Management of Tennis Elbow
83. Elbow Tendinopathies: Medical, Surgical, and Postoperative Management
84. Biceps and Triceps Ruptures
86. Elbow Instability: Surgeon's Management
87. Rehabilitation for Elbow Instability: Emphasis on the Throwing Athlete
Part 14: Common Shoulder Conditions
88. Rotator Cuff Tendinopathies and Tears: Surgery and Therapy
89. Adhesive Capsulitis
90. Therapist's Management of the Frozen Shoulder
91. Shoulder Instability
92. Rehabilitation of Shoulder Instability
93. Examination and Management of Scapular Dysfunction
Part 15: Complex Traumatic Conditions
94. Complex Injuries of the Hand
95. Therapist's Management of the Complex Injury
96. The Surgical and Rehabilitative Aspects of Replantation and Revascularization of the Hand
97. Restoration of Thumb Function After Partial or Total Amputation
98. Aesthetic Hand Prothesis: Its Psychological and Functional Potential
99. Amputations and Prosthetics
100. Electical Injuries to the Upper Extremity
101. Psychological Effects of Upper Extremity Disorders
Part 16: Arthritis and Related Autoimmune Disorders
102. Pathomechanics of Deformities in the Arthritic Hand and Wrist
103. Therapist's Evaluation and Conservative Management of Arthritis of the Upper Extremity
104. The Rheumatoid Thumb
105. Management of the Osteoarthritic Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint
106. Therapist's Management of the ThumbCarpometacarpal Joint with Osteoarthritis
107. Joint Replacement in the Hand and Wrist: Surgery and Therapy
108. Surgical Treatment and Rehabilitation of Tendon Ruptures and Imbalances in the Rheumatoid Hand
109. Surgical and Postoperative Management of Shoulder Arthritis
110. Surgical and Postoperative Management of Elbow Arthritis
111.Surgeon's Management for Scleroderma
112. Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis): Treatment of the Hand
Part 17: Pain
113. Understanding Pain Mechanisms: The Basis of Clinical Decision Making for Pain Modulation
114. Pain Management: Principles of Therapist's Intervention
115. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Types I and II
116. Therapist's Management of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Part 18: Special Techniques of Therapist's Intervention
117. The Use of Physical Agents in Hand Rehabilitation
118. Nerve Mobilization and Nerve Gliding
119. Elastic Taping (Kinesio Taping Method)
120. Manual Therapy in the Management of Upper Extremity Musculoskeletal Disorders
121. The Use of Yoga Therapy in Hand and Upper Quarter Rehabilitation
Part 19: Orthotic Intervention-Principles and Techniques
122. Foundations of Orthotic Intervention
123. The Forces of Dynamic Orthotic Positioning: Ten Questions to Ask Before Applying a Dynamic Orthosis to the Hand
124. Orthoses for Mobilization of Joints: Principles and Methods
125. Tissue Remodeling and Contracture Correction using Serial Casting and Orthotic Positioning
126. Soft Orthoses: Indications and Techniques
127. Functional Fracture Bracing
Part 20: Other Special Populations
128. Management of Congenital Hand Anomalies
129. Flexor Tendon Injuries, Repair and Rehabilitation in Children
130. Upper Extremity Musculoskeletal Surgery in the Child with Cerebral Palsy: Surgical Options and Rehabilitation
131. Hemiplegia
132. Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity in Tetraplegia
133. Treatment of the Injured Athlete
134. The Geriatric Hand Patient: Special Treatment Considerations
135. Focal Hand Dystonia
136. Psychosocial Aspectcs of Arm Illness
Part 21: The Injured Worker
137. Pathophysiology of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders
138. Approach to Management of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders
139. Analysis and Design of Jobs for Control of Work-Related Upper Limb Musculoskeletal Disorders
140. Upper Limb Functional Capacity Evaluation
141. Work-Orientated Programs
142. Assessment and Treatment Principles for the Upper Extremities of Instrumental Musicians
Part 22: Evidence-Based Practice: Integrating Clinical Expertise and Systematic Research
143. Evidence-Based Practic in Hand Rehabilitation
- 2096
- English
- © Mosby 2011
- 16th February 2011
- Mosby
- 9780323056021
- 9780323248907
- 9780323081269
Terri Skirven
Director, Hand Therapy, Philadelphia Hand Center; Associate Director, Hand Rehabilitation Foundation, Philadelphia, PA
A. Osterman
Chairman, Division of Hand Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Philadelphia Hand Center and Fellowship Program, Philadelphia, PA
Jane Fedorczyk
Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Professions, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA
Peter Amadio
Professor in Orthopaedics, Consultant in Hand Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
"The fifth edition of Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity has something for everyone. Therapists likely will find this book an indispensable reference source that will guide and inform them in treating problems from the shoulder to the fingertip. Residents and fellows who have an interest in upper-extremity conditions will find that many of the chapters in this book fall into the "must-read" category. Even seasoned practitioners will find new and useful information concerning common clinical problems as well as clearly written and thorough reviews of topics not otherwise readily available." — Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, review of 5th edition.
"The purpose is to provide up-to-date information correlating hand and upper extremity therapy with surgery through the "synergy" of a group of truly expert editors and authors. This book is the bible of all aspects of hand rehabilitation.This is an essential for the library of therapists and surgeons treating the hand and the upper extremity." - Samuel Chmell, MD, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine
4 Star - Doody Rating, March 2013