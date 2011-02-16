Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity, 2-Volume Set

Volume 1

Part 1: Anatomy and Kinesiology

1. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Hand

2. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Wrist

3. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Elbow

4. Anatomy and Kinesiology of the Shoulder

5. Surface Anatomy of the Upper Extremity

Part 2: Examination

6. Clinical Examination of the Hand

7. Clinical Examination of the Wrist

8. Clinical Examination of the Elbow

9. Clinical Examination of the Shoulder

10. Upper Quarter Screen

11. Sensibility Testing: History, Instrumentation, and Clinical Procedures

12. Functional Tests

13. Diagnostic Imaging of the Upper Extremity

14. Diagnostic Imaging of the Shoulder and Elbow

15. Clinical Interpretation of Nerve Conduction Studies and Electromyography of the Upper Extremity

16. Outcome Measurement in Upper Extremity Practice

17. Impairment Evaluation

Part 3: Skin and Soft Tissue Conditions

18. Wound Classification

19. Common Infections of the Hand

20. Management of Skin Grafts and Flaps

21. Fingertip Injuries

22. Dupuytren's Disease: Surgical Management

23. Therapeutic Management of Dupuytren's Contracture

24. Soft Tissue Tumors of the Forearm and Hand

25. Management of Burns of the Upper Extremity

26. Therapist's Management of the Burned Hand

27. Acute Care and Rehabilitation of the Hand After Cold Injury

Part 4: Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries

28. Fractures: General Principles of Surgical Management

29. Hand Fracture Fixation and Healing: Skeletal Stability and Digital Mobility

30. Extra-articular Hand Fractures, Part I: Surgeon's Management-A Practical Approach

31. Extra-articular Hand Fractures, Part II: Therapist's Management

32. Intra-articular Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries: Part I-Surgeon's Management

33. Intra-articular Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries: Part II-Therapist's Management

Part 5: Tendon Injuries and Tendinopathies

34. Advances in Understanding of Tendon Healing and Repairs and Effect on Postoperative Management

35. Primary Care of Flexor Tendon Injuries

36. Postoperative Management of Flexor Tendon Injuries

37. Staged/Delayed Tendon Reconstruction

38. The Extensor Tendons: Evaluation and Surgical Management

39. Clinical Managament of Extensor Tendon Injuries: The Therapist's Perspective

40. Flexor and Extensor Tenolysis: Surgeon's and Therapist's Management

41. Management of Hand and Wrist Tendinopathies

Part 6: Nerve Lacerations

42. Basic Science of Peripheral Nerve Injury and Repair

43. Nerve Response to Injury and Repair

44. New Advances in Nerve Repair

45. Therapist's Management of Peripheral Nerve Injury

46. Sensory Reeducation

Part 7: Compression Neuropathies

47. Basic Science of Nerve Compressions

48. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Surgeon's Management

49. Therapist's Management of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: A Practical Approach

50. Diagnosis and Surgical Management of Cubital Tunnel Syndrome

51. Other Nerve Compression Syndromes of the Wrist and Elbow

52. Therapist's Management of Other Nerve Compressions About the Elbow and Wrist

Part 8: Proximal Nerve Conditions

53. Cervical Radiculopathy

54. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

55. Therapist's Management of Upper Quarter Neuropathies

56. Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injuries

57. Common Nerve Injuries About the Shoulder

Part 9: Surgical Reconstruction for Nerve Injuries

58. Tendon Transfers for Upper Extremity Peripheral Nerve Injuries

59. Therapist's Management of Tendon Transfers

60. Brachial Plexus Palsy Reconstruction: Tendon Transfers, Osteotomies, Capsular Release, and Arthrodesis

61. Nerve Transfers

Part 10: Vascular and Lymphatic Disorders

62. Vascular Disorders of the Upper Extremity

63. Edema: Therapist's Management

64. Management of Upper Extremity Lymphedema

65. Manual Edema Mobilization: An Edema Reduction Technique for the Orthopedic Patient

Part 11: Stiffness of the Hand

66. Pathophysiology and Surgical Management of the Stiff Hand

67. Therapist's Management of the Stiff Hand

68. Postoperative Management of Metacarpophalangeal Joint and Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Capsulectomies

Volume 2

Part 12: Common Wrist Injuries

69. Distal Radius Fractures: Classification and Management

70. Therapist's Management of Distal Radius Fractures

71. The Distal Radioulnar Joint: Acute Injuries and Chronic Injuries

72. Ulnar Wrist Pain and Impairment: A Therapist's Algorithmic Approach to the Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex

73. Management of Carpal Fractures and Dislocations

74. Carpal Instability

75. Rehabilitation for Carpal Ligament Injury and Instability

76. Wrist Reconstruction: Salvage Procedutres

77. Wrist Arthroscopy

Part 13: Common Elbow Injuries

78. Management of Fractures and Dislocations of the Elbow

79. Therapist's Management of Fractures and Dislocations of the Elbow

80. Therapist's Management of the Stiff Elbow

81. Elbow Arthroscopy

82. Elbow Tendinopathies: Clinical Presentation and Therapist's Management of Tennis Elbow

83. Elbow Tendinopathies: Medical, Surgical, and Postoperative Management

84. Biceps and Triceps Ruptures

86. Elbow Instability: Surgeon's Management

87. Rehabilitation for Elbow Instability: Emphasis on the Throwing Athlete

Part 14: Common Shoulder Conditions

88. Rotator Cuff Tendinopathies and Tears: Surgery and Therapy

89. Adhesive Capsulitis

90. Therapist's Management of the Frozen Shoulder

91. Shoulder Instability

92. Rehabilitation of Shoulder Instability

93. Examination and Management of Scapular Dysfunction

Part 15: Complex Traumatic Conditions

94. Complex Injuries of the Hand

95. Therapist's Management of the Complex Injury

96. The Surgical and Rehabilitative Aspects of Replantation and Revascularization of the Hand

97. Restoration of Thumb Function After Partial or Total Amputation

98. Aesthetic Hand Prothesis: Its Psychological and Functional Potential

99. Amputations and Prosthetics

100. Electical Injuries to the Upper Extremity

101. Psychological Effects of Upper Extremity Disorders

Part 16: Arthritis and Related Autoimmune Disorders

102. Pathomechanics of Deformities in the Arthritic Hand and Wrist

103. Therapist's Evaluation and Conservative Management of Arthritis of the Upper Extremity

104. The Rheumatoid Thumb

105. Management of the Osteoarthritic Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint

106. Therapist's Management of the ThumbCarpometacarpal Joint with Osteoarthritis

107. Joint Replacement in the Hand and Wrist: Surgery and Therapy

108. Surgical Treatment and Rehabilitation of Tendon Ruptures and Imbalances in the Rheumatoid Hand

109. Surgical and Postoperative Management of Shoulder Arthritis

110. Surgical and Postoperative Management of Elbow Arthritis

111.Surgeon's Management for Scleroderma

112. Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis): Treatment of the Hand

Part 17: Pain

113. Understanding Pain Mechanisms: The Basis of Clinical Decision Making for Pain Modulation

114. Pain Management: Principles of Therapist's Intervention

115. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Types I and II

116. Therapist's Management of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Part 18: Special Techniques of Therapist's Intervention

117. The Use of Physical Agents in Hand Rehabilitation

118. Nerve Mobilization and Nerve Gliding

119. Elastic Taping (Kinesio Taping Method)

120. Manual Therapy in the Management of Upper Extremity Musculoskeletal Disorders

121. The Use of Yoga Therapy in Hand and Upper Quarter Rehabilitation

Part 19: Orthotic Intervention-Principles and Techniques

122. Foundations of Orthotic Intervention

123. The Forces of Dynamic Orthotic Positioning: Ten Questions to Ask Before Applying a Dynamic Orthosis to the Hand

124. Orthoses for Mobilization of Joints: Principles and Methods

125. Tissue Remodeling and Contracture Correction using Serial Casting and Orthotic Positioning

126. Soft Orthoses: Indications and Techniques

127. Functional Fracture Bracing

Part 20: Other Special Populations

128. Management of Congenital Hand Anomalies

129. Flexor Tendon Injuries, Repair and Rehabilitation in Children

130. Upper Extremity Musculoskeletal Surgery in the Child with Cerebral Palsy: Surgical Options and Rehabilitation

131. Hemiplegia

132. Rehabilitation of the Hand and Upper Extremity in Tetraplegia

133. Treatment of the Injured Athlete

134. The Geriatric Hand Patient: Special Treatment Considerations

135. Focal Hand Dystonia

136. Psychosocial Aspectcs of Arm Illness

Part 21: The Injured Worker

137. Pathophysiology of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders

138. Approach to Management of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders

139. Analysis and Design of Jobs for Control of Work-Related Upper Limb Musculoskeletal Disorders

140. Upper Limb Functional Capacity Evaluation

141. Work-Orientated Programs

142. Assessment and Treatment Principles for the Upper Extremities of Instrumental Musicians

Part 22: Evidence-Based Practice: Integrating Clinical Expertise and Systematic Research

143. Evidence-Based Practic in Hand Rehabilitation