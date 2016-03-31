Rehabilitation of the Equine Athlete, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 32-1
1st Edition
Description
Drs. Melissa King and Elizabeth Davidson have put together a comprehensive list of topics on the Rehabilitation of the Equine Athlete. Articles include: Principles and Practical Applications of Equine Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy Assessment, Biomechanics of Rehabilitation, Joint Mobilization/Manual Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Advancements in the Rehabilitation of Bone Injuries, Returning to a High Level of Performance Following a Joint Injury, Advancements in the Rehabilitation of Tendon and Ligament Injuries, Rehabilitating Equine Athletes with Muscle Injuries, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 31st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417785
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323417778
About the Authors
Melissa King Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University
Elizabeth Davidson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Studies New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania Kennett Square