Rehabilitation of the Equine Athlete, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417778, 9780323417785

Rehabilitation of the Equine Athlete, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Melissa King Elizabeth Davidson
eBook ISBN: 9780323417785
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417778
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st March 2016
Description

Drs. Melissa King and Elizabeth Davidson have put together a comprehensive list of topics on the Rehabilitation of the Equine Athlete. Articles include: Principles and Practical Applications of Equine Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy Assessment, Biomechanics of Rehabilitation, Joint Mobilization/Manual Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Advancements in the Rehabilitation of Bone Injuries, Returning to a High Level of Performance Following a Joint Injury, Advancements in the Rehabilitation of Tendon and Ligament Injuries, Rehabilitating Equine Athletes with Muscle Injuries, and more!

About the Authors

Melissa King Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University

Elizabeth Davidson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Studies New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania Kennett Square

