Rehabilitation of the Equine Athlete, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 32-1

Drs. Melissa King and Elizabeth Davidson have put together a comprehensive list of topics on the Rehabilitation of the Equine Athlete. Articles include: Principles and Practical Applications of Equine Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy Assessment, Biomechanics of Rehabilitation, Joint Mobilization/Manual Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Advancements in the Rehabilitation of Bone Injuries, Returning to a High Level of Performance Following a Joint Injury, Advancements in the Rehabilitation of Tendon and Ligament Injuries, Rehabilitating Equine Athletes with Muscle Injuries, and more!