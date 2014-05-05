Rehabilitation of Pipelines Using Fiber-reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites
1st Edition
Description
Rehabilitation of Pipelines Using Fibre-reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites presents information on this critical component of industrial and civil infrastructures, also exploring the particular challenges that exist in the monitor and repair of pipeline systems.
This book reviews key issues and techniques in this important area, including general issues such as the range of techniques using FRP composites and how they compare with the use of steel sleeves. In addition, the book discusses particular techniques, such as sleeve repair, patching, and overwrap systems.
Key Features
- Reviews key issues and techniques in the use of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites as a flexible and cost-effective means to repair aging, corroded, or damaged pipelines
- Examines general issues, including the range of techniques using FRP composites and how they compare with the use of steel sleeves
- Discusses particular techniques such as sleeve repair, patching, and overwrap systems
Readership
Engineers and designers in the pipeline and fibre-reinforced polymer areas and manufacturers of pipelines
Table of Contents
- 1. Types of pipe repaired with composites: water supply and sewage pipelines
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Pipeline asset management
- 1.3. Rehabilitation options for large-diameter pipelines
- 1.4. Motivation for repairing pipes with CFRP composites
- 1.5. Conclusions
- 2. Trenchless repair of concrete pipelines using fiber-reinforced polymer composites
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Background
- 2.3. CFRP liner design
- 2.4. Material selection
- 2.5. Methods of repair
- 2.6. Quality control measures
- 2.7. Future trends
- 2.8. Further sources of information
- 3. Repair of corroded/damaged metallic pipelines using fiber-reinforced polymer composites
- 3.1. Wet lay-up
- 3.2. FRP laminates
- 3.3. Sandwich composite pipe
- 3.4. Supported penstocks
- 3.5. Repair costs
- 4. Comparison of fiber-reinforced polymer wrapping versus steel sleeves for repair of pipelines
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Background
- 4.3. Principle of operation
- 4.4. Comparison of capabilities
- 4.5. Advantages and disadvantages
- 4.6. Welding onto an in-service pipeline
- 4.7. Preventing burn-through
- 4.8. Preventing hydrogen cracking
- 4.9. Summary and conclusions
- 5. Time-dependent probability analysis of fiber-reinforced polymer rehabilitated pipes
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Infrastructure management
- 5.3. Material considerations
- 5.4. Evaluation of pipe rehabilitation
- 5.5. Conclusions
- 6. Use of Clock Spring® as a permanent means of pipeline repair
- 6.1. The history of Clock Spring®
- 6.2. The Clock Spring® repair system
- 6.3. Pre-cured composite sleeve manufacturing
- 6.4. Case study of repair application
- 6.5. Sources of further information and advice
- 7. Fiber wrapped steel pipes for high-pressure pipelines
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. High-pressure piping systems
- 7.3. Repair system options
- 7.4. Load sharing in FRP wrapped pipes
- 7.5. Pipe system flaws and defects
- 7.6. Load sharing of a wrapped, flawed pipe
- 7.7. Cyclic loading
- 7.8. Sample problem 1
- 7.9. Sample problem 2
- 7.10. Future trends
- 7.11. Sources of further information
- 8. Finite element analysis (FEA) of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) rehabilitation of cracked steel and application to pipe repair
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Finite element analysis of cracked steel plate
- 8.3. Finite element analysis of SIF of cracked plate with single-side FRP patching
- 8.4. Finite element analysis of cracked steel circular pipe repaired with FRP patching
- 8.5. Summary and conclusions
- 9. Finite element analysis (FEA) modelling of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) repair in offshore risers
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Background
- 9.3. Composite riser repair and relevant standards
- 9.4. Loading conditions of a riser
- 9.5. Design of an FRPC repair for riser
- 9.6. Finite element modelling
- 9.7. Typical load cases
- 9.8. Parametric study
- 9.9. Further studies on wrap tension
- 9.10. Conclusions
- 10. Design of fibre-reinforced polymer overwraps for pipe pressure
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. State of the art
- 10.3. Design of composite overwraps for pressure
- 10.4. Design based on ISO 24817
- 10.5. Design based on ASME PCC-2
- 10.6. Composite overwrap repair, application methods
- 11. Effect of live pressure on overwrap design
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Incorporation of live pressure in the design: analytical model
- 11.3. Finite element parametric study
- 11.4. Conclusions
- 12. Clamp and overwrap repairs of oilfield pipelines
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Industry repair codes
- 12.3. Composite repair clamps
- 12.4. Composite overwrap repairs
- 12.5. Conclusions
- 13. Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) repair systems for corroded steel pipelines
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Internal corrosion defect types
- 13.3. Classifications of internal repair systems for steel pipelines
- 13.4. State-of-the-art composite technologies for internal repair
- 13.5. Evaluation of composite technologies for internal repair
- 13.6. Analytical methods for design of internal composite repairs
- 13.7. Studies on internal repair of steel pipe rehabilitations
- 13.8. Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096920
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857096845
About the Editor
Vistasp M. Karbhari
Vistasp M. Karbhari is President of the University of Texas at Arlington, USA. Professor Karbhari has an international reputation for his research on the use of composites in civil engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Arlington, TX, USA