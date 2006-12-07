Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient

This text provides the physical therapist with the information they need to know about specific orthopedic surgeries and the rehabilitation techniques. Each chapter presents the indications and considerations for surgery; a detailed look at the surgical procedure, including the surgeon's perspective regarding rehabilitation concerns; and therapy guidelines to use in designing the rehabilitation program. In addition to including descriptions of each surgery, this book provides rehabilitation protocols for each surgery along with ways to trouble shoot within various patient populations (i.e. geriatric, athletic, pediatric, etc.). Unlike the more general orthopedic books, this book provides specific clinical information about individual orthopedic surgeries along with a chapter on soft tissue healing.