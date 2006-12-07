Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient
2nd Edition
Description
This text provides the physical therapist with the information they need to know about specific orthopedic surgeries and the rehabilitation techniques. Each chapter presents the indications and considerations for surgery; a detailed look at the surgical procedure, including the surgeon's perspective regarding rehabilitation concerns; and therapy guidelines to use in designing the rehabilitation program. In addition to including descriptions of each surgery, this book provides rehabilitation protocols for each surgery along with ways to trouble shoot within various patient populations (i.e. geriatric, athletic, pediatric, etc.). Unlike the more general orthopedic books, this book provides specific clinical information about individual orthopedic surgeries along with a chapter on soft tissue healing.
Key Features
- Each chapter is written by an MD and PT or OT providing both surgical and rehabilitation information.
- Includes the latest, evidence-based therapy guidelines to help therapists design the most effective rehab programs for their patients.
- Every chapter includes case study vignettes with critical thinking questions to encourage students to use clinical reasoning.
- Provides detailed tables that break down therapy guidelines with rehab phases to give a quick resource to rehabilitation and therapy plans.
- Includes the indications and considerations of specific surgical procedures to demonstrate why surgery should or should not be considered.
- Describes surgeries in detail to give therapists a clear understanding of the surgical procedures used for various injuries and disorders so they can fashion the appropriate rehabilitation program.
- Includes coverage of commonly accepted therapy guidelines to allow therapists to design a home therapy program as well as what's needed immediately post surgery.
- Suggested Home Maintenance boxes, included in every chapter, provide guidance for the patient once they return home.
- Emphasizes the unique needs of the individual patient with suggested home maintenance guidelines and the entire treatment plan broken out by phase for every chapter.
- Over 300 photos and line drawings provide invaluable teaching tools for instructors and references to the practitioners.
- Content provided by well-known contributors from around the country.
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction
1. Pathogenesis of Soft Tissue and Bone Repair NEW!
2. Soft Tissue Healing Considerations After Surgery
Part Two: Upper Extremity
3. Acromioplasty
4. Anterior Capsular Reconstruction
5. Rotator Cuff Repair and Rehabilitation
6. Superior Labral Anterior Posterior Repair (SLAP Repair)
7. Total Shoulder Replacement NEW!
8. Tennis Elbow: Extensor Brevis Release and Lateral Epicondylectomy
9. Reconstruction of the Ulnar Collateral Ligament with Ulnar Nerve Transposition
10. Surgery and Rehabilitation for Primary Flexor Tendon Repair in the Digit NEW!
11. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Part Three: Spine
12. Cervical Spine Fusion NEW!
13. Lumbar Microdiskectomy
14. Lumbar Fusion
Part Four: Lower Extremity
15. Total Hip Replacement
16. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of the Hip
17. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
18. Arthroscopic Lateral Retinaculum Release
19. Meniscectomy and Meniscal Repair
20. Patella Open Reduction and Internal Fixation
21. Total Knee Arthroplasty
22. Lateral Ligament Repair
23. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of the Ankle
24. Ankle Arthroscopy
25. Achilles Tendon Repair
Appendices
A. Transitioning the Throwing Athlete Back to the Field
B. Transitioning the Jumping Athlete Back to the Court
C. New Approaches in Total Hip Replacement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 7th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062084