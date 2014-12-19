Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341882, 9780323342063

Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323342063
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341882
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th December 2014
Description

This issue, assemled by Drs. Levine, Marcellin-Little, and Millis focuses on Rehabilitation in small animals. Topics include: Evidence for rehabilitation and physical therapy, Physical Agent Modalities in physical therapy and rehabilitation, Therapeutic Laser in physical therapy and rehabilitation, Principles and application of Stretching and Range of Motion, Principles and application of therapeutic exercises, Nutritional considerations in Rehabilitation, Rehabilitation and physical therapy of the medical and acute care patient, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323342063
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323341882

About the Authors

David Levine Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

