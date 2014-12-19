Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-1
1st Edition
Authors: David Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323342063
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341882
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th December 2014
Description
This issue, assemled by Drs. Levine, Marcellin-Little, and Millis focuses on Rehabilitation in small animals. Topics include: Evidence for rehabilitation and physical therapy, Physical Agent Modalities in physical therapy and rehabilitation, Therapeutic Laser in physical therapy and rehabilitation, Principles and application of Stretching and Range of Motion, Principles and application of therapeutic exercises, Nutritional considerations in Rehabilitation, Rehabilitation and physical therapy of the medical and acute care patient, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 19th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323342063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341882
About the Authors
David Levine Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.