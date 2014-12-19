Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-1

This issue, assemled by Drs. Levine, Marcellin-Little, and Millis focuses on Rehabilitation in small animals. Topics include: Evidence for rehabilitation and physical therapy, Physical Agent Modalities in physical therapy and rehabilitation, Therapeutic Laser in physical therapy and rehabilitation, Principles and application of Stretching and Range of Motion, Principles and application of therapeutic exercises, Nutritional considerations in Rehabilitation, Rehabilitation and physical therapy of the medical and acute care patient, and more!