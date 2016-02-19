Regulatory T Lymphocytes
1st Edition
Description
Regulatory T Lymphocytes documents the proceedings of a symposium on ""Regulatory T Lymphocytes"" held at Arden House on the Harriman Campus of Columbia University from June 8-10, 1979. The meeting was the fourth of the P&S Biomedical Sciences Symposia.
Starting with the opening address on regulatory T lymphocytes and their antigen receptors, the remainder of the book presents the contributions made by researchers at the symposium. These contributions are organized into seven parts. Part I contains studies T cell receptors. Part II presents studies on T cell subpopulations. Parts III and IV examine helper T cells. Parts V and VI deal with suppressor T cells. Part VII contains papers on regulatory T cell circuits.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Opening Address
Regulatory T Lymphocytes and Their Antigen Receptors
Introduction
The Regulatory T Cells
The T Cell Regulatory Networks
The T Cell Receptor
The Effect of Anti-Cri and Cri Coupled Cells on ABA DTH
Hapten-Specific T Cell Responses to 4-Hydroxy-3-Nitrophenyl Acetyl (NP)-Genetic Control of DTH by VH and I-A Region Genes
References
Part I T Cell Receptors
Generation and Analysis of T Cell Clones That Secrete Antigen-Specific Polypeptides Mediating Different T Cell Functions
Introduction
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
References
Immunochemical Properties of Isolated Hapten-Specific T Cell Receptor Molecules
Introduction
Material and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Epitope-Binding Molecules from Azobenzenearsonate-Specific Murine T Cells
Introduction
Induction of ABA-Specific Helper and Suppressor Activity in A/J Mice
Purification of ABA-Specific T Cells
Properties of Affinity-Enriched ABA-Binding T Cells
Biosynthetic Labeling of Cell Proteins with 35S-Methionine
ABA-Specific Affinity Chromatography
SDS-PAGE Analysis of T Cell-Derived ABA-Binding Molecules
T Cell-Derived p92 Molecules Lack Classic Immunoglobulin Determinants
Antigen-Specific Suppressor Activity of 92 KD T Cell Products
Preparation of T Cell Hybrids
T Cell Antigen Receptors and Effector Molecules
References
T Cell Mediated Immune Response to Anti-MHC Receptors
Introduction
Immunogenicity of Anti-MHC Receptors on T Cells
Anti-MHC T Cell Receptors Display "Idiotypic" Determinants Which are Specificity Associated and Nonpolymorphic
Induced Tolerance in F Rats to Anti-MHC Receptors on Parental T Cells Another Manifestation of Receptor Antigenicity
Discussion
References
Part II T Cell Subpopulations
Expression of la Antigens on T Lymphocytes
Introduction
Experiments with Functionally Defined T Cell Subpopulations
Treatment with Anti-la Sera in Vivo
Direct Evidence for the Expression of la Antigens on T Cells
Conclusions
References
Analysis of Lymphocyte Subpopulations with Monoclonal Antibodies to Thy-1, Lyt-1, Lyt-2, and ThB Antigens
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Immunoregulation by Human Lymphocyte Subpopulations
Introduction
Normal Human B Cell Immunoregulation
Abnormalities of Immunoregulatory T Cell Subpopulations in Selected Disease States
Summary and Conclusions
References
Part III Helper T Cells (Murine)
Regulation of the Immune Response to Cell Surface Antigens
T -B Cooperation: Factors or Cell Contacts?
Intrastructural, Intermolecular Help
Intrastructural, Intermolecular Inhibition
How Many Antigen-Presenting Cells?
References
Synergizing Helper T Cell Sets and the Regulation of Antibody Quality
Introduction
Results and Discussion
Summary and Conclusions
References
Expression of Idiotype-Like Determinants on Hapten-Specific, MHC-Restricted T Helper Cells, Enrich in Vitro
Introduction
Methods and Results
Discussion
References
Cooperation Subsets of Antigen -Specific Helper T Cells
Methods and Results
Discussion
References
T-B Collaboration in Vivo: Role of the Major Histocompatibility Complex
Introduction
Discussion
References
Functions of Two Helper T Cells Distinguished by Anti-la Antisera
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
Part IV Helper T Cells (Human)
Activation of Human B Lymphocytes by MLR-Derived Helper Factors and Anti-Immunoglobulins
Introduction
Effects of Allogeneic Helper Factors on Human B Lymphocyte Differentiation to Plasma Cells
Evidence That Helper Factors Can Induce B Cell Differentiation in the Absence of Autologous T Cells
Mitogenic Properties of Allogeneic Helper Factors
Generation of Helper Factors in Autologous Mixed Lymphocyte Reactions
Effects of Anti-Immunoglobulins and MLR-Derived Helper Factors on Human B Cell Differentiation
Summary
References
Heteroantibodies to Human T Cell Tumors: Recognition of Normal and Malignant T Cell Subsets
Introduction
Preparation and Characterization of Anti-Human Lymphoma Sera
Functional Analysis of Normal T Cell Subsets Bearing Od Determinants
Functional Characterization of Human T Cell Lymphomas
Summary
References
T Cell Helper Factors in Man
Introduction
Lymphocyte Mitogenic Factor
Human Antigen-Specific T Cell Helper Factor (ASF)
Conclusions
References
Regulatory Interactions of Human T Cells
Characteristics of TM and TG Cells
Helper and Suppressor Control of B Cell Responses
Mechanism by Which TG Cells Suppress B Cell Differentiation
Lineal Relationship of TM and TG Cells
T Cell Malignancies
Alteration of Circulating TM and TG Cells in Immunological Disorders
References
Part V Suppressor T Cells (Murine)
The Appearance of 460-Idiotype (460-Id )-Bearing Anti-TNP Antibodies Is Regulated by Suppressor T Cells Specific for 460-Id
Expression of the 460-Id by Anti-TNP Antibodies
T Cell Regulation of the 460-Id 10; Component of the Anti-TNP-PFC Response to TNP-NWSM
Specificity of Suppressor T Cells
Phenotype and Site of Action of 460-Id-Specific Suppressor T Cells
Relationship between Occurrence of 460-Id-Specific Suppressor T Cells and IgCHα Allotype
Enhancement of the 460-Id+ Component of the Anti-TNP Response by Anti-(Anti-460-Id) Anti-Idiotype Antibodies
Conclusions
References
Regulatory T Cell Subsets: Functions in Responses to an Antigen Under Ir Gene Control
Introduction
Experimental System
Regulatory T Cell Subsets Generated by Immunization with Syngeneic and
Allogeneic Gat-Macrophages
Regulatory T Cell Subsets in Spleen Cells from (Responder x Nonresponder) F1 Mice
Discussion
References
Induction of Allotype Suppression with Monoclonal Antibodies
Introduction
Results
Discussion
References
MHC Restriction and Positive Selection of T Suppressor Cells Revealed by Mixture with Inducer T Cells
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
Part VI Suppressor T Cells (Human)
Characterization of Regulatory T Cells in Man
Introduction
T Cell Subsets in Man
Summary: A Network of T Cell Subsets
References
Suppressor Cell Populations in Normal and Immunodeficient Humans
Introduction
Methods
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
References
Disorders of Suppressor T Cells in Immunodeficiency and Malignancy
In Vitro Methods Used for the Study of Human Helper and Suppressor Activity
Leukemias of the T Cell System That Retain Immunoregulatory Functions
T Cell Neoplasms Which May Retain Helper Activity
Neoplasms of Cells of the Suppressor T Cell Network
T Suppressor Cells in the Bursectomized Bird Model of Agammaglobulinemia
Disorders of Suppressor T Cells Associated with Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases
Implications for Immunoprophylaxis and Immunotherapy
Summary
References
Part VII Regulatory T Cell Circuits
The Generation of Effector Functions as a Result of Communication Between Subclasses of T Lymphocytes
Introduction
Lymphocyte Subpopulations Participating in the Generation of Cytotoxic T Cells
Suppression of T Helper Cells But Not of B Cells by Idiotype-Specific Suppressor T Cells
Recognition of Idiotype as a Means for Lymphocytes to Communicate
Conclusions
References
Regulatory Circuits and Affinity Maturation
Introduction
The Core Regulatory Circuit (CRC)
Auxiliary Regulatory Circuits
Helper T Cells in the ARC's
ARC Control of Affinity Maturation
Applying the Circuit Model to Reality
Memory B Cell Development and Affinity Maturation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149099