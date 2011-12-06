Regulatory T-Cells, Volume 112
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter 1: Stability of Regulatory T-cell Lineage
1. Introduction
2. The Treg Cell Lineage
3. Differentiation and Functional Adaptation of Foxp3+ Treg Cells
4. Regulation of Treg Cell Differentiation by Foxp3
5. Controversies Over Stability Versus Plasticity of the Treg Cell Lineage
6. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 2: Thymic and Peripheral Differentiation of Regulatory T Cells
1. Introduction
2. Thymic Development of Treg Cells
3. Peripheral Treg Cell Development
4. Summary
Chapter 3: Regulatory T Cells in Infection
1. Introduction
2. Regulatory T Cells
3. Infections
4. Treg Activation—a Common Immune-Evasion Strategy Achieved Through Diverse Routes
5. Antigen Specificity of Natural and Adaptive Tregs in Infection
6. Tregs and the Hygiene Hypothesis
7. Conclusion
Chapter 4: Biological Functions of Regulatory T Cells
1. Introduction
2. Biologic Functions of Polyclonal Tregs In Vivo
3. Biologic Effects of Antigen-Specific Tregs In Vivo
4. Conclusions and Speculations
Chapter 5: Extrathymic Generation of Regulatory T Cells—Chances and Challenges for Prevention of Autoimmune Disease
1. Introduction
2. Intra- and Extrathymic Induction of Foxp3+ Tregs
3. Enhancement of e.t. Treg Generation
4. Tolerogenic Vaccination by Strong-Agonist Mimetopes of Self-Antigens in Order to Prevent Autoimmune Disease
5. Concluding Remarks
Index
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
This volume focuses on regulatory T-cells.
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 6th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123878281
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123878274
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal
"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science
"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods
About the Serial Volume Editors
Alexander Rudensky Serial Volume Editor
Shimon Sakaguchi Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair