Regulatory T-Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123878274, 9780123878281

Regulatory T-Cells, Volume 112

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alexander Rudensky Shimon Sakaguchi
eBook ISBN: 9780123878281
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123878274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th December 2011
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter 1: Stability of Regulatory T-cell Lineage

1. Introduction

2. The Treg Cell Lineage

3. Differentiation and Functional Adaptation of Foxp3+ Treg Cells

4. Regulation of Treg Cell Differentiation by Foxp3

5. Controversies Over Stability Versus Plasticity of the Treg Cell Lineage

6. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 2: Thymic and Peripheral Differentiation of Regulatory T Cells

1. Introduction

2. Thymic Development of Treg Cells

3. Peripheral Treg Cell Development

4. Summary

Chapter 3: Regulatory T Cells in Infection

1. Introduction

2. Regulatory T Cells

3. Infections

4. Treg Activation—a Common Immune-Evasion Strategy Achieved Through Diverse Routes

5. Antigen Specificity of Natural and Adaptive Tregs in Infection

6. Tregs and the Hygiene Hypothesis

7. Conclusion

Chapter 4: Biological Functions of Regulatory T Cells

1. Introduction

2. Biologic Functions of Polyclonal Tregs In Vivo

3. Biologic Effects of Antigen-Specific Tregs In Vivo

4. Conclusions and Speculations

Chapter 5: Extrathymic Generation of Regulatory T Cells—Chances and Challenges for Prevention of Autoimmune Disease

1. Introduction

2. Intra- and Extrathymic Induction of Foxp3+ Tregs

3. Enhancement of e.t. Treg Generation

4. Tolerogenic Vaccination by Strong-Agonist Mimetopes of Self-Antigens in Order to Prevent Autoimmune Disease

5. Concluding Remarks

Index

Contents of recent volumes

Description

Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.

This volume focuses on regulatory T-cells.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123878281
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123878274

Reviews

"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal

"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science

"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods

