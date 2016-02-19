Regulatory Change in an Atmosphere of Crisis
1st Edition
Current Implications of the Roosevelt Years
Description
Regulatory Change in an Atmosphere of Crisis: Current Implications of the Roosevelt Years is a collection of papers presented at a conference on Regulatory Change in an Atmosphere of Crisis: The Current-Day Implications of the Roosevelt Years, held in April 1978, at Washington State University. The book presents the findings on several of the major economic reforms of the Roosevelt years and assesses their implications. The text discusses a variety of issues of the period such as the short term measures implemented during the crisis of the 1930s; the Roosevelt New Deal and its consequences; banking reforms in the 1930s; and the social welfare programs that originated in the Roosevelt years. Historians, economists, financial experts, and students will find the book a great source of insight and information.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Monetary Crises and Government Reliance in Modern Times
The Great Crisis of the 1930s
Permitting the Great Crisis
The Mandate for Security
Today's Monetary Crisis
Wage and Price Controls: A Political Diversion
Today's Monetary Crisis and the Tax Revolt
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 The Economic Constitution and the New Deal: Lessons for Late Learners
Constitutional Failure
What Might Have Been
What Was
What Is
Implications for Reform
References
Discussion
Chapter 3 Roots of Regulation: The New Deal
The Entrepreneurial Government Firm
Subsidies and Expenditures
Federal Establishment of Unions
Agency Nonmarket Controls
Social Insurance
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Chapter 4 The Robinson-Patman Act: A New Deal for Small Business
Robinson-Patman as New Deal Legislation
Robinson-Patman Act as Precursor of Regulatory Reform
Economic Analysis and Price Discrimination Policy
A Time for Change
References
Discussion
Chapter 5 Banking Reform in the 1930s
Introduction
The 1933-1935 Reforms
Statistical Behavior of the Money Stock 1919-1976
The Last Twenty Years-The 1933-1935 Reforms in Perspective
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Changes for Commercial and Savings Banks
Changes with Respect to the Federal Reserve System
Summary
References
Chapter 6 On Understanding the Birth and Evolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission: Where Are We in the Theory of Regulation?
Introduction
Theories of Economic Regulation
The Birth of the SEC and the Explanatory Power of Alternative Theories of Regulation
Recent Regulatory Reform by the SEC and the Explanatory Power of Alternative Theories of Regulation
Conclusion
References
Discussion
Chapter 7 Taxes, Transfers, and Income Inequality
Description of Data
The Tax System
Taxes and Transfer
Evaluating Income Inequality
Conclusion
Appendix
References
Discussion
Subject Index
