Regulatory Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Food Additives: The Delaney Clause is composed of papers and discussions presented in the seventh meeting of the International Academy of Environmental Safety regarding the philosophy of the Delaney Clause. The Delaney Clause became a part of the Food and Drug Law in 1958. It states in part “that no additive shall be deemed to be safe if it is found to induce cancer when ingested by man or animal, or if it is found after tests which are appropriate for evaluation of safety of food additives to induce cancer in man or animal”. This book covers the different views of the meeting’s participants on the interpretation of the Delaney Clause. It presents list of points that should be considered in making decisions with respect to safety. Many other factors that should be taken into consideration are also discussed in this reference.

Table of Contents



Participants ix

Foreword

Session I

Public Policy Issues in Regulating Carcinogens in Food

The Delaney Clause: An Experimental Policy Decision That Has Been Misinterpreted

The Regulation of Carcinogens at The Environmental Protection Agency

By Appropriate Methods: The Delaney Clause

Alternatives to Be Considered in Benefit: Risk Decision-Making

Decision-Making Issues Relevant to Cancer-Inducing Substances

Session II

The Delaney Clause: An Idea Whose Time Has Come for a Change

The Predictive Value of Animal Tests for Carcinogenicity

The Design Criteria and Application of Dose-Response Relationships to Interpretation of Carcinogenesis Bioassay

The Role of the Endoplasmic Reticulum in Carcinogenesis

Chemically Induced Tumors: Their Relationship to Human Cancer

Metabolism and Photodegradation of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons and Their Potential in Carcinogenesis

Experimental Procedures in the Evaluation of Chemical Carcinogens

Negative Health Implications of the Delaney Philosophy

The Use Of Nonhuman Primates for Chemical Carcinogenesis Studies

Session III

Extrapolating Animal Risk to Humans

Assessments at an International Level of Health Hazards to Man of Chemicals Shown to Be Carcinogenic in Laboratory Animals

The Establishment of European Community Legislation for Toxic Substances

Impact of the Delaney Clause on the Research-Intensive Manufacturer of Biomedical Products

Impact of the Delaney Clause Philosophy on the Chemical Industry

The Delaney Clause: Relation to the Development of Chemical Carcinogenesis

Concluding Discussion

Summary

Index





