Regulatory Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Food Additives: The Delaney Clause
1st Edition
Description
Regulatory Aspects of Carcinogenesis and Food Additives: The Delaney Clause is composed of papers and discussions presented in the seventh meeting of the International Academy of Environmental Safety regarding the philosophy of the Delaney Clause.
The Delaney Clause became a part of the Food and Drug Law in 1958. It states in part “that no additive shall be deemed to be safe if it is found to induce cancer when ingested by man or animal, or if it is found after tests which are appropriate for evaluation of safety of food additives to induce cancer in man or animal”. This book covers the different views of the meeting’s participants on the interpretation of the Delaney Clause. It presents list of points that should be considered in making decisions with respect to safety. Many other factors that should be taken into consideration are also discussed in this reference.
Table of Contents
Participants ix
Foreword
Session I
Public Policy Issues in Regulating Carcinogens in Food
The Delaney Clause: An Experimental Policy Decision That Has Been Misinterpreted
The Regulation of Carcinogens at The Environmental Protection Agency
By Appropriate Methods: The Delaney Clause
Alternatives to Be Considered in Benefit: Risk Decision-Making
Decision-Making Issues Relevant to Cancer-Inducing Substances
Session II
The Delaney Clause: An Idea Whose Time Has Come for a Change
The Predictive Value of Animal Tests for Carcinogenicity
The Design Criteria and Application of Dose-Response Relationships to Interpretation of Carcinogenesis Bioassay
The Role of the Endoplasmic Reticulum in Carcinogenesis
Chemically Induced Tumors: Their Relationship to Human Cancer
Metabolism and Photodegradation of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons and Their Potential in Carcinogenesis
Experimental Procedures in the Evaluation of Chemical Carcinogens
Negative Health Implications of the Delaney Philosophy
The Use Of Nonhuman Primates for Chemical Carcinogenesis Studies
Session III
Extrapolating Animal Risk to Humans
Assessments at an International Level of Health Hazards to Man of Chemicals Shown to Be Carcinogenic in Laboratory Animals
The Establishment of European Community Legislation for Toxic Substances
Impact of the Delaney Clause on the Research-Intensive Manufacturer of Biomedical Products
Impact of the Delaney Clause Philosophy on the Chemical Industry
The Delaney Clause: Relation to the Development of Chemical Carcinogenesis
Concluding Discussion
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151016