Regulators of G Protein Signaling, Part B, Volume 390

Editors-In-Chief

Contributors to Volume 390

Preface

METHODS IN ENZYMOLOGY

1 Evaluating Chick Gα-Interacting Protein Selectivity

2 Analyses of Gα-Interacting Protein and Activator of G-Protein-Signaling-3 Functions in Macroautophagy

3 Analysis of RGSZ1 Protein Interaction with Gαi Subunits

4 Analysis of the Regulation of Microtubule Dynamics by Interaction of RGSZ1 (RGS20) with the Neuronal Stathmin, SCG10

5 RGS2-Mediated Regulation of Gqα

6 Analysis of the Interaction between RGS2 and Adenylyl Cyclase

7 Assays of RGS3 Activation and Modulation

8 Analysis of PDZ-RGS3 Function in Ephrin-B Reverse Signaling

9 Biochemical and Electrophysiological Analyses of RGS8 Function

10 Biochemical Purification and Functional Analysis of Complexes between the G-Protein Subunit Gβ5 and RGS Proteins

11 Purification and In Vitro Functional Analysis of R7 Subfamily RGS Proteins in Complex with Gβ5

12 Characterization of R9AP, a Membrane Anchor for the Photoreceptor GTPase-Accelerating Protein, RGS9-1

13 Kinetic Approaches to Study the Function of RGS9 Isoforms

14 Assays of Nuclear Localization of R7/Gβ5 Complexes

15 Mapping of RGS12-Cav2.2 Channel Interaction

16 Analysis of Interactions between Regulator of G-Protein Signaling-14 and Microtubules

17 Modular Architecture and Novel Protein–Protein Interactions Regulating the RGS-Containing Rho Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factors

18 Regulation of RGS-RhoGEFs by Gα12 and Gα13 Proteins

19 Analysis of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinase RGS Homology Domains

20 Characterization of GRK2 RH Domain-Dependent Regulation of GPCR Coupling to Heterotrimeric G Proteins

21 Analysis of Differential Modulatory Activities of GRK2 and GRK4 on Gαq-Coupled Receptor Signaling

22 Identification and Functional Analysis of Dual-Specific A Kinase-Anchoring Protein-2

23 Purification and Functional Analysis of Ric-8A: A Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factor for G-Protein α Subunits

24 Tubulin as a Regulator of G-Protein Signaling

25 Nucleoside Diphosphate Kinase–Mediated Activation of Heterotrimeric G Proteins

26 Purification and In Vitro Functional Analyses of RGS12 and RGS14 GoLoco Motif Peptides

27 GoLoco Motif Peptides as Probes of Gα Subunit Specificity in Coupling of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors to Ion Channels

28 Experimental Systems for Studying the Role of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors in Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Signal Transduction

29 Identification and Biochemical Analysis of GRIN1 and GRIN2

Author Index

Subject Index