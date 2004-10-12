Regulators of G Protein Signaling, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121827953, 9780080497273

Regulators of G Protein Signaling, Part B, Volume 390

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Siderovski
eBook ISBN: 9780080497273
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 2004
Page Count: 560
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
206.32
175.37
170.00
144.50
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
210.00
178.50
155.00
131.75
187.00
158.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Editors-In-Chief

Contributors to Volume 390

Preface

METHODS IN ENZYMOLOGY

1 Evaluating Chick Gα-Interacting Protein Selectivity

2 Analyses of Gα-Interacting Protein and Activator of G-Protein-Signaling-3 Functions in Macroautophagy

3 Analysis of RGSZ1 Protein Interaction with Gαi Subunits

4 Analysis of the Regulation of Microtubule Dynamics by Interaction of RGSZ1 (RGS20) with the Neuronal Stathmin, SCG10

5 RGS2-Mediated Regulation of Gqα

6 Analysis of the Interaction between RGS2 and Adenylyl Cyclase

7 Assays of RGS3 Activation and Modulation

8 Analysis of PDZ-RGS3 Function in Ephrin-B Reverse Signaling

9 Biochemical and Electrophysiological Analyses of RGS8 Function

10 Biochemical Purification and Functional Analysis of Complexes between the G-Protein Subunit Gβ5 and RGS Proteins

11 Purification and In Vitro Functional Analysis of R7 Subfamily RGS Proteins in Complex with Gβ5

12 Characterization of R9AP, a Membrane Anchor for the Photoreceptor GTPase-Accelerating Protein, RGS9-1

13 Kinetic Approaches to Study the Function of RGS9 Isoforms

14 Assays of Nuclear Localization of R7/Gβ5 Complexes

15 Mapping of RGS12-Cav2.2 Channel Interaction

16 Analysis of Interactions between Regulator of G-Protein Signaling-14 and Microtubules

17 Modular Architecture and Novel Protein–Protein Interactions Regulating the RGS-Containing Rho Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factors

18 Regulation of RGS-RhoGEFs by Gα12 and Gα13 Proteins

19 Analysis of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinase RGS Homology Domains

20 Characterization of GRK2 RH Domain-Dependent Regulation of GPCR Coupling to Heterotrimeric G Proteins

21 Analysis of Differential Modulatory Activities of GRK2 and GRK4 on Gαq-Coupled Receptor Signaling

22 Identification and Functional Analysis of Dual-Specific A Kinase-Anchoring Protein-2

23 Purification and Functional Analysis of Ric-8A: A Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factor for G-Protein α Subunits

24 Tubulin as a Regulator of G-Protein Signaling

25 Nucleoside Diphosphate Kinase–Mediated Activation of Heterotrimeric G Proteins

26 Purification and In Vitro Functional Analyses of RGS12 and RGS14 GoLoco Motif Peptides

27 GoLoco Motif Peptides as Probes of Gα Subunit Specificity in Coupling of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors to Ion Channels

28 Experimental Systems for Studying the Role of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors in Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Signal Transduction

29 Identification and Biochemical Analysis of GRIN1 and GRIN2

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Regulators of G Protein Signaling, Part B continues the in-depth treatment of the topic and covers the RSG protein superfamily including RZ, R4, R7, R12, RhoGEF, and GRK, as well as other heterotrimeric G-protein signaling regulators.

Key Features

  • Table of Contents
    • RZ Subfamily
    • R4 Subfamily
    • R7 Subfamily
    • R12 Subfamily
    • RhoGEF Subfamily
    • GRK Subfamily
    • Other RGS proteins
    • Activators
    • Inhibitors
    • Other Modulators

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, microbiologists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, biomedical researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497273
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121827953

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Siderovski Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.