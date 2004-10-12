Regulators of G Protein Signaling, Part B, Volume 390
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Evaluating Chick Gα-Interacting Protein Selectivity
2 Analyses of Gα-Interacting Protein and Activator of G-Protein-Signaling-3 Functions in Macroautophagy
3 Analysis of RGSZ1 Protein Interaction with Gαi Subunits
4 Analysis of the Regulation of Microtubule Dynamics by Interaction of RGSZ1 (RGS20) with the Neuronal Stathmin, SCG10
5 RGS2-Mediated Regulation of Gqα
6 Analysis of the Interaction between RGS2 and Adenylyl Cyclase
7 Assays of RGS3 Activation and Modulation
8 Analysis of PDZ-RGS3 Function in Ephrin-B Reverse Signaling
9 Biochemical and Electrophysiological Analyses of RGS8 Function
10 Biochemical Purification and Functional Analysis of Complexes between the G-Protein Subunit Gβ5 and RGS Proteins
11 Purification and In Vitro Functional Analysis of R7 Subfamily RGS Proteins in Complex with Gβ5
12 Characterization of R9AP, a Membrane Anchor for the Photoreceptor GTPase-Accelerating Protein, RGS9-1
13 Kinetic Approaches to Study the Function of RGS9 Isoforms
14 Assays of Nuclear Localization of R7/Gβ5 Complexes
15 Mapping of RGS12-Cav2.2 Channel Interaction
16 Analysis of Interactions between Regulator of G-Protein Signaling-14 and Microtubules
17 Modular Architecture and Novel Protein–Protein Interactions Regulating the RGS-Containing Rho Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factors
18 Regulation of RGS-RhoGEFs by Gα12 and Gα13 Proteins
19 Analysis of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinase RGS Homology Domains
20 Characterization of GRK2 RH Domain-Dependent Regulation of GPCR Coupling to Heterotrimeric G Proteins
21 Analysis of Differential Modulatory Activities of GRK2 and GRK4 on Gαq-Coupled Receptor Signaling
22 Identification and Functional Analysis of Dual-Specific A Kinase-Anchoring Protein-2
23 Purification and Functional Analysis of Ric-8A: A Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factor for G-Protein α Subunits
24 Tubulin as a Regulator of G-Protein Signaling
25 Nucleoside Diphosphate Kinase–Mediated Activation of Heterotrimeric G Proteins
26 Purification and In Vitro Functional Analyses of RGS12 and RGS14 GoLoco Motif Peptides
27 GoLoco Motif Peptides as Probes of Gα Subunit Specificity in Coupling of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors to Ion Channels
28 Experimental Systems for Studying the Role of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors in Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Signal Transduction
29 Identification and Biochemical Analysis of GRIN1 and GRIN2
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Regulators of G Protein Signaling, Part B continues the in-depth treatment of the topic and covers the RSG protein superfamily including RZ, R4, R7, R12, RhoGEF, and GRK, as well as other heterotrimeric G-protein signaling regulators.
Key Features
- RZ Subfamily
- R4 Subfamily
- R7 Subfamily
- R12 Subfamily
- RhoGEF Subfamily
- GRK Subfamily
- Other RGS proteins
- Activators
- Inhibitors
- Other Modulators
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, microbiologists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, biomedical researchers.
