Regulators and Effectors of Small GTPases, Part D: Rho Family - 1st Edition

Regulators and Effectors of Small GTPases, Part D: Rho Family, Volume 325

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: W. Balch Channing Der Alan Hall
Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080496801
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822262
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2000
Page Count: 547
Description

This volume and its companions (Volumes 255, 256, 257, and the forthcoming 329) cover all biochemical and biological assays currently in use for analyzing the role of small GTPases in these aspects of cell biology at the molecular level. The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, pharmacologists, neurophysiologists, and neurochemists.

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Serial Volume Editors

W. Balch Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

Channing Der Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA

Alan Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of London, U.K.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

