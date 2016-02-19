Regulation of Organ and Tissue Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122930607, 9781483273358

Regulation of Organ and Tissue Growth

1st Edition

Editors: Richard J. Goss
eBook ISBN: 9781483273358
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 380
Description

Regulation of Organ and Tissue Growth investigates the mechanisms underlying the regulation of organ and tissue growth. Theories of growth regulation are discussed, along with growth and renewal; factors that influence prenatal brain development; regulation of metabolic and functional properties of muscle; and the role of tension in muscle growth. Heart growth and size in homeotherms are also examined.

Comprised of 18 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to two schools of thought that explain the orderly growth of organs and tissues: one contends that the dimensions of body parts are genetically predetermined, while the other holds that the correct size of an organ is a function of the physiological demands impinging on it. Subsequent chapters deal with the regulation of metabolic and functional properties of muscle; the role of tension in muscle growth; the regulation of skeletal growth; the role of erythropoietin in erythropoiesis; and humoral factors in the stimulation and inhibition of lymphopoiesis. The text also considers the postnatal development of the mammalian lung before concluding with a chapter that describes the regulation of ovarian growth by the pineal gland.

This monograph will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in biology and physiology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Theories of Growth Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Self-Inhibition

III. Exogenous Stimulation

IV. Functional Demands

V. Systemic Versus Local Control

VI. Conclusions

References

2. Growth and Renewal

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Growth of Static Cell Populations

IV. Growth of Expanding Cell Populations

V. Growth of Renewing Cell Populations

VI. Growth of Intermediate Cell Populations

VII. Summary

References

3. Studies on Some Factors Influencing Prenatal Brain Development

I. Introduction

II. Regulatory Processes

III. Embryonal and Fetal Nutrition

References

4. Regulation of Metabolic and Functional Properties of Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Physiological and Biochemical Correlates in Normal Skeletal Muscle

III. Cross-Reinnervation Studies

IV. Exercise Studies

V. Mechanisms of Cell Regulation

References

5. The Role of Tension in Muscle Growth

I. Introduction

II. Relationship Between Muscle Weight and Body Weight

III. Effect of Work Load on Muscle Growth in the Young Animal

IV. Effect of Passive Tension on Muscle Growth in the Young Animal

V. Effect of Passive Tension on Denervated Muscle in the Growing Animal

VI. Growth of Normal Muscle in the Adult Resulting from Increased Work Loads

VII. Growth of Muscle in the Adult Resulting from Increased Passive Tension

VIII. Comparison of the Effects of Active and Passive Tension

References

6. Heart Growth and Size in Homeotherms

I. Introduction

II. Developmental Growth

III. Differential Growth

IV. Mature Heart Size

V. Compensatory Growth

VI. Conclusion

References

7. The Regulation of Skeletal Growth

I. Introduction

II. Intrinsic Regulation

III. Skeletogenic Induction

IV. Hormonal Regulatory Processes

V. Biophysical Factors

VI. Functional Matrices—Direct and Indirect Regulation of Skeletal Growth

VII. Regulation of Long Bone Growth

References

8. Role of Erythropoietin in Erythropoiesis

I. Introduction

II. Assay of Erythropoietin

III. Physiological Control of Erythropoietin Production

IV. Sites of Production of Erythropoietin

V. Chemistry and Purification of Erythropoietin

VI. Sites of Action of Erythropoietin

VII. The Role of Erythropoietin in Fetal Erythropoiesis

VIII. Ability of an Erythropoietic Virus to Act Like Erythropoietin

IX. Conclusion

References

9. Humoral Factors in the Stimulation and Inhibition of Lymphopoiesis

I. Introduction

II. Central Lymphopoiesis

III. Lymphocyte Proliferation in Peripheral Tissues

IV. Summary

References

10. Regulation of the Megakaryocyte—Platelet System

I. Introduction

II. Megakaryocytopoiesis

III. Transit Times

IV. Platelet Mass and Megakaryocytopoiesis

V. Implementation

VI. Growth Regulation Hypothesis for the Megakaryocyte—Platelet System

References

11. Postnatal Development of the Mammalian Lung

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Prenatal Growth

IV. Postnatal Growth

V. Summary

References

12. Regulation of Salivary Gland Size

I. General Considerations of Growth Characteristics and Structure, Adult and Immature

II. General Factors Regulating Gland Size: Genetic, Neural, Endocrine, Humoral

III. Summary

References

13. Pancreatic Acinar Cell Regeneration: The Sequence of Major Morphological and Functional Changes

I. Introduction

II. Postethionine Acinar Cell Regeneration Model

III. Features of Pancreas Acinar Cell Regeneration

References

14. Adaptational Changes in the Ileum following Jejunectomy

I. Introduction

II. Induction of Villus Hypertrophy

III. Integration of Structure and Function

References

15. Extracellular Regulation of Liver Regeneration

I. Introduction

II. Known Events Associated with Liver Regeneration

III. Review of Possible Mechanisms Involved in Extracellular Regulation of Liver Regeneration

IV. Humoral Mechanisms in Regulation

V. Discussion

VI. Conclusions

References

16. Functional Aspects of Compensatory Renal Growth

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Uninephrectomy

III. Effects of Functional Exclusion

IV. Effects of Ureteral Obstruction

V. Effects of Injury on Compensatory Renal Function

VI. Hormonal Influences

VII. Mechanism of Response

References

17. The Testis: Growth Versus Function

I. Introduction

II. The Seminiferous Tubules

III. The Seminiferous Epithelium

References

18. Regulation of Ovarian Growth by the Pineal Gland

I. Ovarian Growth

II. Pineal Gland Regulation of Ovarian Growth

III. Pineal Antigonadotropin

IV. Conclusions

References

Epilogue Unsolved Problems of Growth

Text

Author Index

Subject Index

