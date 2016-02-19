Regulation of Organ and Tissue Growth
1st Edition
Description
Regulation of Organ and Tissue Growth investigates the mechanisms underlying the regulation of organ and tissue growth. Theories of growth regulation are discussed, along with growth and renewal; factors that influence prenatal brain development; regulation of metabolic and functional properties of muscle; and the role of tension in muscle growth. Heart growth and size in homeotherms are also examined.
Comprised of 18 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to two schools of thought that explain the orderly growth of organs and tissues: one contends that the dimensions of body parts are genetically predetermined, while the other holds that the correct size of an organ is a function of the physiological demands impinging on it. Subsequent chapters deal with the regulation of metabolic and functional properties of muscle; the role of tension in muscle growth; the regulation of skeletal growth; the role of erythropoietin in erythropoiesis; and humoral factors in the stimulation and inhibition of lymphopoiesis. The text also considers the postnatal development of the mammalian lung before concluding with a chapter that describes the regulation of ovarian growth by the pineal gland.
This monograph will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in biology and physiology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Theories of Growth Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Self-Inhibition
III. Exogenous Stimulation
IV. Functional Demands
V. Systemic Versus Local Control
VI. Conclusions
References
2. Growth and Renewal
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Growth of Static Cell Populations
IV. Growth of Expanding Cell Populations
V. Growth of Renewing Cell Populations
VI. Growth of Intermediate Cell Populations
VII. Summary
References
3. Studies on Some Factors Influencing Prenatal Brain Development
I. Introduction
II. Regulatory Processes
III. Embryonal and Fetal Nutrition
References
4. Regulation of Metabolic and Functional Properties of Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Physiological and Biochemical Correlates in Normal Skeletal Muscle
III. Cross-Reinnervation Studies
IV. Exercise Studies
V. Mechanisms of Cell Regulation
References
5. The Role of Tension in Muscle Growth
I. Introduction
II. Relationship Between Muscle Weight and Body Weight
III. Effect of Work Load on Muscle Growth in the Young Animal
IV. Effect of Passive Tension on Muscle Growth in the Young Animal
V. Effect of Passive Tension on Denervated Muscle in the Growing Animal
VI. Growth of Normal Muscle in the Adult Resulting from Increased Work Loads
VII. Growth of Muscle in the Adult Resulting from Increased Passive Tension
VIII. Comparison of the Effects of Active and Passive Tension
References
6. Heart Growth and Size in Homeotherms
I. Introduction
II. Developmental Growth
III. Differential Growth
IV. Mature Heart Size
V. Compensatory Growth
VI. Conclusion
References
7. The Regulation of Skeletal Growth
I. Introduction
II. Intrinsic Regulation
III. Skeletogenic Induction
IV. Hormonal Regulatory Processes
V. Biophysical Factors
VI. Functional Matrices—Direct and Indirect Regulation of Skeletal Growth
VII. Regulation of Long Bone Growth
References
8. Role of Erythropoietin in Erythropoiesis
I. Introduction
II. Assay of Erythropoietin
III. Physiological Control of Erythropoietin Production
IV. Sites of Production of Erythropoietin
V. Chemistry and Purification of Erythropoietin
VI. Sites of Action of Erythropoietin
VII. The Role of Erythropoietin in Fetal Erythropoiesis
VIII. Ability of an Erythropoietic Virus to Act Like Erythropoietin
IX. Conclusion
References
9. Humoral Factors in the Stimulation and Inhibition of Lymphopoiesis
I. Introduction
II. Central Lymphopoiesis
III. Lymphocyte Proliferation in Peripheral Tissues
IV. Summary
References
10. Regulation of the Megakaryocyte—Platelet System
I. Introduction
II. Megakaryocytopoiesis
III. Transit Times
IV. Platelet Mass and Megakaryocytopoiesis
V. Implementation
VI. Growth Regulation Hypothesis for the Megakaryocyte—Platelet System
References
11. Postnatal Development of the Mammalian Lung
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Prenatal Growth
IV. Postnatal Growth
V. Summary
References
12. Regulation of Salivary Gland Size
I. General Considerations of Growth Characteristics and Structure, Adult and Immature
II. General Factors Regulating Gland Size: Genetic, Neural, Endocrine, Humoral
III. Summary
References
13. Pancreatic Acinar Cell Regeneration: The Sequence of Major Morphological and Functional Changes
I. Introduction
II. Postethionine Acinar Cell Regeneration Model
III. Features of Pancreas Acinar Cell Regeneration
References
14. Adaptational Changes in the Ileum following Jejunectomy
I. Introduction
II. Induction of Villus Hypertrophy
III. Integration of Structure and Function
References
15. Extracellular Regulation of Liver Regeneration
I. Introduction
II. Known Events Associated with Liver Regeneration
III. Review of Possible Mechanisms Involved in Extracellular Regulation of Liver Regeneration
IV. Humoral Mechanisms in Regulation
V. Discussion
VI. Conclusions
References
16. Functional Aspects of Compensatory Renal Growth
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Uninephrectomy
III. Effects of Functional Exclusion
IV. Effects of Ureteral Obstruction
V. Effects of Injury on Compensatory Renal Function
VI. Hormonal Influences
VII. Mechanism of Response
References
17. The Testis: Growth Versus Function
I. Introduction
II. The Seminiferous Tubules
III. The Seminiferous Epithelium
References
18. Regulation of Ovarian Growth by the Pineal Gland
I. Ovarian Growth
II. Pineal Gland Regulation of Ovarian Growth
III. Pineal Antigonadotropin
IV. Conclusions
References
Epilogue Unsolved Problems of Growth
Text
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273358