Regulation of Gluconeogenesis documents the proceedings of 9th Conference of the Gesellschaft für Biologische Chemie. This meeting was first planned as a continuation of a former Conference of the Gesellschaft für Biologische Chemie on ""Stoffwechsel der isoliert perfundierten Leber"". However, the organizers of the present meeting decided that it seemed far more reasonable to restrict the subject to a special biochemical problem than to a technical procedure which had not changed very much during the last years. This volume contains 24 chapters and begins with a paper that identifies the substrates, activators, and inhibitors which may influence the rate of reaction of pyruvate carboxylase from liver. Other papers deal with topics such as purification and properties of pyruvate carboxylase from rat liver; the location of pyruvate carboxylase in mitochondria; effects of quinolinic acid on the free and total nicotinamide-adenine dinucleotides of rat liver; and effects of biguanides on gluconeogenesis in rats and guinea pigs.

Table of Contents



Preface

Contributing Authors and Discussants

Possible Control Mechanisms of Liver Pyruvate Carboxylase

Purification and Properties of Pyruvate Carboxylase from Rat Liver

Comparative Studies with Pyruvate Carboxylase from Rat and Guinea Pig Liver

On the Intracellular Location of Pyruvate Carboxylase

Regulation of Pyruvate Metabolism in Rat Liver Mitochondria

Activities of Pyruvate Carboxylase, Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase and Pyruvate Kinase of New Zealand Obese (NZO) Mice Livers during Different Phases of Diabetes after Starvation, Cortisol and Insulin Treatment

The Development of Gluconeogenic Function in Rat Liver

Effects of Quinolinic Acid on the Free and Total Nicotinamide-Adenine Dinucleotides of Rat Liver

On the Redox State of NAD/NADH Systems in Guinea Pig Liver under Different Experimental Conditions

Gluconeogenesis and Redox State

On the Inhibition of Gluconeogenesis by 1-ß-Phenyl-Ethylbiguanide in the Perfused Guinea Pig Liver

Effects of Biguanides on Gluconeogenesis in Rat and Guinea Pigs

Regulation of Gluconeogenesis with Ethanol and Fructose by the Isolated Perfused Rat Liver

Fructose as a Precursor for Ketogenesis

Mechanism of Glucagon Activation of Gluconeogenesis

Dissociation of Gluconeogenic and Ketogenic Action of Glucagon in the Perfused Rat Liver

Inhibition of Hepatic Gluconeogenesis by Pent-4-Enoic Acid: Role of Redox State, Acetyl-CoA and ATP

Regulation of Gluconeogenesis in Rat and Guinea Pig Liver

The Effect of 3',5'-Cyclic AMP on Glucose Synthesis in Isolated Rat Kidney Tubules

Effect of Proinsulin on the Metabolism of Alanine in Isolated Perfused Rat Livers

The Role of Pyruvate Carboxylase and P-Enolpyruvate Carboxykinase in Rat Adipose Tissue

Stimulation of Amino Acid Metabolism and Gluconeogenesis from Amino Acids in the Liver of Fasting Rats Treated with Antilipolytic Agents

Transfer of Carbon and Hydrogen Across the Mitochondrial Membrane in the Control of Gluconeogenesis

Interaction of Gluconeogenesis with Mixed Function Oxidation in Perfused Rat Liver

Some Aspects of Gluconeogenesis from Pyruvate in the Hemoglobin-Free Perfused Rat Liver