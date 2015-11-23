Regulating Safety of Traditional and Ethnic Foods

Olga Martín-Belloso is Professor of Food Science and Technology at University of Lleida, Spain, and Head of the research unit Novel Technologies for Food Processing.

Her research interests are focussed on the development of ready-to-eat, safe and healthy products by combining the already existing processing technologies with novel techniques, as well as the valorization of wastes generated by the fruits and vegetables processing industries.

Pulsed electric fields, intense pulsed light and cold plasma treatments, modified atmosphere packaging, edible coatings, and nanostructured systems are among the key technologies developed by her research group. She led technology transfer to the industry in a center devoted to canned vegetables and supported the industrial implementation of HACCP and Quality management systems, while providing a boost to the innovative culture in the canned vegetables industry in Spain.

She has authored more than three hundred research papers, several books, book chapters and patents. In addition, she has been invited as speaker in numerous international meetings and courses. She also belongs to the editorial board of recognized Journals and is associate editor of two of them. Dr. Martin-Belloso is member of several executive committees of international scientific organizations as the European Federation of Food Science and Technology (EFFoST) and the Nonthermal Processing Division of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). She is the Ambassador of the Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI) in Spain.