Regulating Neuroscience: Translational Legal Challenges - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128216903

Regulating Neuroscience: Translational Legal Challenges, Volume 4

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editor: Martin Hevia
Paperback ISBN: 9780128216903
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

The Volume Regulating Neuroethics: Transnational Legal challenges will focus on the new and fascinating ethical and legal challenges posed by neurotechnology and its global regulation. The Volume will address topics ranging from the foundations of neuroethics, free will and human liberty to their impact in criminal and civil liability, the legal regulation of biotechnological developments and its challenges for health, privacy and other fundamental human rights.

Key Features

  • Novel and original research on the emerging field of the legal regulation of neuroscience
  • Interdisciplinary approach, chapters by global scholars from several disciplines, including law, philosophy, and medicine
  • Develops a global approach, useful in jurisdictions along the globe

Readership

Academics and practitioners in the intersection of law, medicine, ethics and neurotechnologies; undergraduate and graduate students in law, philosophy and neuroscience

Details

About the Serial Volume Editor

Martin Hevia

Martín Hevia (SJD; Abogado) is Dean, Associate Professor at the School of Law. His research interests include global health, constitutional and private law theory and practice. His papers have been published in international journals such as Harvard Journal of Health & Human Rights, Journal of Law & Biosciences, Texas Law Review, International Review of Intellectual Property and Competition Law, Florida Journal of International Law, Canadian Journal of Law & Jurisprudence, and International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics. His papers have been quoted by Argentine courts such as the National Civil and Commercial Law Chamber. He is the Founding Chair of the Framework Convention on Global Health Alliance and Vice-President of the Iberoamerican Association of Law Schools. Professor Hevia has been legal consultant to the Argentine National Congress on the reform, actualization, and unification of the Civil and Commercial Codes (2012 – 2013) and has been consulted as an Expert for the World Health Organization Public Health Law Consultation Group. He has been Fellow of the Reproductive and Sexual Health Law Program at the University of Toronto (2009) and of the Comparative Law and Political Economy Program at York University, Canada (2008).

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Law, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella ,Buenos Aires, Argentina

