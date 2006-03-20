Regression Analysis IM - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123725134, 9780080919744

Regression Analysis IM

2nd Edition

Authors: Rudolf Freund William Wilson Ping Sa
eBook ISBN: 9780080919744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th March 2006
Page Count: 94
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
6.99
4.89
4.89
4.89
5.59
4.89
4.89
5.59
7.95
5.57
5.57
5.57
6.36
5.57
5.57
6.36
10.95
7.67
7.67
7.67
8.76
7.67
7.67
8.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
94
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080919744

About the Author

Rudolf Freund

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University, U.S.A.

William Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, U.S.A.

Ping Sa

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Florida

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.