Register of International Rivers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224084, 9781483188294

Register of International Rivers

1st Edition

Prepared by the Centre for Natural Resources, Energy and Transport of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483188294
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 64
Description

Register of International Rivers comprises international river and lake basins that form a substantial portion of the earth’s water resources, available for human use and consumption. This Register is prepared by the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs for sessions of the Economic and Social Council’s Committee on Natural Resources.

This book is divided into seven sections that comprise separate river basins communicating directly with the final recipient of the water, including oceans, closed inland seas, and lakes. It includes all the world’s separate basins shared by two or more countries and in some cases most of the basin area is confined to one country and only a small part of it extends to one or more countries. All data are organized according to five major continental divisions: Africa, North and Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Two categories of tables are prepared for each major continental subdivision. One is a list of countries sharing river basins with other countries, while the other is a list of rivers and lakes forming international boundaries and showing the approximate length of the boundary waters.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Number of International Continental River Basins

International River and Lake Basins

I List of Separate River Basins Shared by Two or more Countries Showing the Share of the Constituent Countries

Africa

North and Central America

South America

Asia

Europe

Indicative World Map of Separate River Basins Shared by Two or more Countries

II Africa

(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins

(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters

(c) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes Forming International Boundaries

III North and Central America

(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins

(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters

(c) Treaties of International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes Forming International Boundaries

IV South America

(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins

(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters

(c) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes Forming International Boundaries

V Asia

(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins

(b) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins

VI Europe

(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins

(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters

(c) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes International Boundaries

VII Index of Separate River Basins Shared by two or more Countries

