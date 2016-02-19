Register of International Rivers
1st Edition
Prepared by the Centre for Natural Resources, Energy and Transport of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations
Description
Register of International Rivers comprises international river and lake basins that form a substantial portion of the earth’s water resources, available for human use and consumption. This Register is prepared by the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs for sessions of the Economic and Social Council’s Committee on Natural Resources.
This book is divided into seven sections that comprise separate river basins communicating directly with the final recipient of the water, including oceans, closed inland seas, and lakes. It includes all the world’s separate basins shared by two or more countries and in some cases most of the basin area is confined to one country and only a small part of it extends to one or more countries. All data are organized according to five major continental divisions: Africa, North and Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Two categories of tables are prepared for each major continental subdivision. One is a list of countries sharing river basins with other countries, while the other is a list of rivers and lakes forming international boundaries and showing the approximate length of the boundary waters.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Number of International Continental River Basins
International River and Lake Basins
I List of Separate River Basins Shared by Two or more Countries Showing the Share of the Constituent Countries
Africa
North and Central America
South America
Asia
Europe
Indicative World Map of Separate River Basins Shared by Two or more Countries
II Africa
(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins
(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters
(c) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes Forming International Boundaries
III North and Central America
(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins
(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters
(c) Treaties of International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes Forming International Boundaries
IV South America
(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins
(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters
(c) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes Forming International Boundaries
V Asia
(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins
(b) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins
VI Europe
(a) Provisional List of Countries Sharing River Basins with Other Countries, Showing the Total Area of Each Country Falling within International River Basins
(b) Provisional List of Rivers and Lakes Forming Sections of International Boundaries, Showing the Approximate Length of Boundary Waters
(c) Treaties on International Rivers, Lakes and River Basins Map of Rivers and Lakes International Boundaries
VII Index of Separate River Basins Shared by two or more Countries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 64
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188294