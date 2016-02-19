Regionalizing Global Climate Variations
1st Edition
A Study of the Southeastern US Regional Climate
Description
Regionalizing Global Climate Variations: A Study of the Southeastern US Regional Climate provides a framework for understanding regional climate in light of the many assessment reports being released regularly by international organizations. The book emphasizes global climate variations to explore the concept of the regionalization of those variations. Focusing on the climate of the Southeastern United States as a lens, it provides a template for targeting regional climate change in the context of global variability. It includes coverage of weather extremes, such as tornadoes, cyclones, and drought, and approaches the subject from a holistic perspective, including atmospheric, oceanic, and land components.
The Southeastern United States is a particularly relevant case study, given the fact that it is the largest quarter of the United States and has the most coastlines, often resulting in a higher number of extreme weather events. This practical approach to understanding climate at the regional/local scale makes the book a valuable resource for students and researchers in Meteorology, Climate Science, Oceanography, Environmental Science, and other applied sectors.
Key Features
- Includes descriptions of the morphology of weather extremes such as tropical cyclones and tornadoes
- Discusses the influence of climate change on weather extremes
- Presents a holistic or interdisciplinary approach to understanding regional climate that includes features of atmospheric science, meteorology, oceanography, and hydrology
Readership
Professionals, researchers, and policymakers working on sustainability in practice and in industry, Environmental scientists, economists, meteorologists, ocean scientists, corporate sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Regional climate in global context
2. Land-atmosphere interactions
3. The North Atlantic Subtropical High
4. The Intra-Americas Seas
5. Florida’s climate
6. Teleconnections
7. The North Atlantic tropical cyclones
8. Tornadoes
9. Droughts and Floods
10. Climate change
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218266
About the Author
Vasubandhu Misra
Vasubandhu Misra is a Professor of Meteorology at The Florida State University, where he has worked since 2008. Previously, he was a Research Scientist at the Center for Ocean-Land-Atmosphere Studies of the Institute of Global Environment and Society, responsible for conducting climate modeling research in tropical meteorology. His areas of expertise include climate variability, numerical modeling, and tropical cyclones. He has written over 90 journal articles and authored or edited three books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Meteorology, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science, The Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL, USA