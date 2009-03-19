Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management
1st Edition
Handbook and iPod
Description
Never before has essential guidance been so quick and convenient to access on the go! "Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management: Handbook and iPod" truly puts the answers you need at your fingertips. Under the superb leadership of Series Editor Lee A. Fleisher, MD, experts from the University of Pennsylvania present practical coverage of regional anesthesia and pain management in a concise, at-a-glance manner. A consistent, bulleted format and concise images make it remarkably easy to review and learn even the most difficult procedures and quickly resolve thorny clinical questions. Whether you consult the pocket-sized handbook, or download the content onto your standard click-wheel iPod, you'll be amazed how easy it is to look up vital information quickly.
Key Features
- The content is simple to download and review on any standard click-wheel iPod.
- The paperback version is 5" x 8" in size—so it can be carried and consulted anytime, anywhere.
- A consistent, bulleted format and concise images make it remarkably easy to look up even the most difficult procedures and quickly resolve thorny clinical questions.
Table of Contents
PART I. REGIONAL NEURAL BLOCKADE
1. Equipment and Patient Monitoring
2. Peripheral Nerve Stimulators
3. Clinical Pharmacology of Local Anesthetics
4. Neurologic Complications of Centroneuraxial Blocks
5. Cervical Plexus Block
6. Genitofemoral Nerve Block
7. Ilioinguinal-Iliohypogastric Nerve Block
8. Intercostal Nerve Block
9. Femoral Nerve Block
10. Sciatic Nerve Block
11. Obturator Nerve Block
12. Popliteal Fossa Block
13. Sural Nerve Block at the Ankle
14. Superficial Peroneal Block at the Ankle
15. Saphenous Nerve Block
16. Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block
17. Tibial and Deep Peroneal Block
18. Popliteal Nerve Block
19. Bier Block
PART II. ACUTE PAIN
20. Rib Fractures
21. Peripheral Nerve Injury
22. Amputation Pain
23. Extremity Injury
24. Soft Tissue Injury
25. Whiplash
26. Principles of Pharmacologic Therapy of Perioperative Pain
27. Preemptive Analgesia
28. Patient-Controlled Analgesia: Intravenous
29. Patient-Controlled Analgesia: Epidural
30. Continuous Peripheral Nerve Blocks for Postoperative Pain
31. Pain Assessment, Analgesia, and Sedation in the ICU
PART III. CHRONIC PAIN
Section I. Overview and Clinical Assessment
32. Neurophysiology of Pain
33. Taxonomy of Pain
34. History and Physical Examination
35. Pain Questionnaires and Assessment Tools
36. Psychological Assessment of Pain
37. Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies
38. Imaging of the Spine
Section II. Pharmacotherapy
39. Opioids
40. Nonopioid Analgesics
41. Antidepressants
42. Anticonvulsants
43. Anxiolytics
44. Muscle Relaxants
45. Oral and Topical Anesthetics and Analgesics
46. Botulinum Toxin
47. Stimulants
Section III. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Interventions for Chronic Pain
48. Chemical Neurolysis
49. Cryoablation
50. Radiofrequency Lesioning
51. Occipital Nerve Block
52. Stellate Ganglion Block
53. Gasserian Ganglion Block
54. Sphenopalatine Ganglion Block
55. Celiac Plexus Block
56. Lumbar Facet Block
57. Lumbar Median Branch Block
58. Lumbar Sympathetic Block
59. Selective Lumbar Nerve Root Block
60. Selective S1 Nerve Root Block
61. Sacroiliac Joint Block
62. Thoracic Paravertebral Block
63. Psoas Compartment Block
64. Caudal Epidural Approach
65. Cervical Epidural Approach
66. Thoracic Epidural Approach
67. Lumbar Epidural Approach
68. Discography
69. Electrostimulation
70. Intradiscal Electrothermal Annuloplasty
71. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
72. Nucleoplasty
73. Implantable Drug Delivery Systems
74. Deep Brain Stimulation
75. Trigger Point Injections
76. Acupuncture
77. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
78. Therapeutic Heat
79. Therapeutic Cold
80. Passive Physical Therapeutic Modalities
Section IV. Educational and Psychological Management
81. Patient Education
82. Behavioral Modification
83. Group Therapies
84. Family Management
85. Aggression
86. Suicide
87. Depression
88. Anxiety
89. Addiction
90. Drug Misuse, Aberrant Behavior and Pseudoaddiction
91. Detoxification
Section V. Clinical Pain Syndromes
92. Tension Headache
93. Cervicogenic Headache
94. Migraine Headache
95. Cluster Headache
96. Post-Dural Puncture Headache
97. Spontaneous Intracranial Hypotension
98. Trigeminal Neuralgia
99. Temporomandibular Disorders
100. Atypical Facial Pain
101. Herpes Zoster
102. Musculoskeletal Chest Pain
103. Chronic Abdominal Pain
104. Pelvic Pain
105. Degenerative Disc Disease
106. Spinal Stenosis
107. Herniated Nucleus Pulposus
108. Facet Hypertrophy
109. Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
110. Ischemic Limb Pain
111. Neuropathic Limb Pain
112. Phantom Limb Pain
113. Hip and Limb Pain
114. Central Pain Syndrome
115. Brachial Plexopathy
116. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
117. Neuroma
118. Postherpetic Neuralgia
119. Entrapment Neuropathy
120. Radiation- and Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathy
121. Fibromyalgia
122. Muscle Pain Secondary to Spasm and Trigger Points
123. AIDS
124. Osteoarthritis
125. Sickle Cell Disease
126. Multiple Sclerosis
127. Parkinsonism
128. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
129. Cancer Pain
130. End-of-Life Issues and Treatment of Symptoms Other Than Pain
131. Pediatric Pain: Myth vs. Reality
132. Pediatric Analgesic Pharmacology
133. Epidemiology of Geriatric Pain
134. Pathophysiology of Aging
135. Treatment Options for Geriatric Pain
136. Analgesics for Geriatric Pain
137. Pain of Pregnancy
138. Medication Use During Pregnancy
139. Medication Use During Lactation
140. Diagnostic imaging During Pregnancy
141. Medicolegal Concerns in Pain Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 19th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416033448
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437724219
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437725629
About the Author
Dell Burkey
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.