Regional Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613729, 9780323613736

Regional Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nabil Elkassabany Mariano Edward
eBook ISBN: 9780323613736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613729
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Regional Anesthesia: What We Need to Know in the Era of Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Protocols and the Opioid Epidemic

Preface: Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine in the Era of Value-Based Health Care

Establishing an Acute Pain Service in Private Practice and Updates on Regional Anesthesia Billing

Perioperative Considerations for the Patient with Opioid Use Disorder on Buprenorphine, Methadone, or Naltrexone Maintenance Therapy

Updates on Multimodal Analgesia for Orthopedic Surgery

Updates in Enhanced Recovery Pathways for Total Knee Arthroplasty

Novel Methodologies in Regional Anesthesia for Knee Arthroplasty

Update on Selective Regional Analgesia for Hip Surgery Patients

Enhanced Recovery After Shoulder Arthroplasty

Regional Anesthesia and Analgesia for Acute Trauma Patients

Pediatric Ambulatory Continuous Peripheral Nerve Blocks

What Can Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Learn from "Big Data"?

Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Nabil Elkassabany and Dr. Edward Mariano, focuses on Regional Anesthesia, with topics including: Current evidence related to regional analgesia and hip surgery; Updates on billing and coding and establishing an acute pain service in private practice; Establishing a home catheter program for orthopedic surgery in pediatric patients or more broadly: updates on regional anesthesia for pediatric orthopedic surgery; Enhanced recovery after shoulder arthroplasty; Perioperative management of patient on opioid agonist antagonist therapy; Outcome metrics to be considered for regional anesthesia and acute pain medicine; Updates on multimodal analgesia (intransal ketorolac, IV acetmenophen, newer NSAIDS) for orthopedic surgery; Updates in enhanced recovery pathway for knee replacement versus updates outpatient knee replacement; Updates on new technology for regional anesthesia (peripheral nerve stimulators and cryotherapy); and Regional anesthesia and analgesia for the poly trauma patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613736
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613729

About the Authors

Nabil Elkassabany Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Perelman School of Medicine at the University Hospital of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Mariano Edward Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford California

