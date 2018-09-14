Regional Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Regional Anesthesia: What We Need to Know in the Era of Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Protocols and the Opioid Epidemic
Preface: Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine in the Era of Value-Based Health Care
Establishing an Acute Pain Service in Private Practice and Updates on Regional Anesthesia Billing
Perioperative Considerations for the Patient with Opioid Use Disorder on Buprenorphine, Methadone, or Naltrexone Maintenance Therapy
Updates on Multimodal Analgesia for Orthopedic Surgery
Updates in Enhanced Recovery Pathways for Total Knee Arthroplasty
Novel Methodologies in Regional Anesthesia for Knee Arthroplasty
Update on Selective Regional Analgesia for Hip Surgery Patients
Enhanced Recovery After Shoulder Arthroplasty
Regional Anesthesia and Analgesia for Acute Trauma Patients
Pediatric Ambulatory Continuous Peripheral Nerve Blocks
What Can Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Learn from "Big Data"?
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Nabil Elkassabany and Dr. Edward Mariano, focuses on Regional Anesthesia, with topics including: Current evidence related to regional analgesia and hip surgery; Updates on billing and coding and establishing an acute pain service in private practice; Establishing a home catheter program for orthopedic surgery in pediatric patients or more broadly: updates on regional anesthesia for pediatric orthopedic surgery; Enhanced recovery after shoulder arthroplasty; Perioperative management of patient on opioid agonist antagonist therapy; Outcome metrics to be considered for regional anesthesia and acute pain medicine; Updates on multimodal analgesia (intransal ketorolac, IV acetmenophen, newer NSAIDS) for orthopedic surgery; Updates in enhanced recovery pathway for knee replacement versus updates outpatient knee replacement; Updates on new technology for regional anesthesia (peripheral nerve stimulators and cryotherapy); and Regional anesthesia and analgesia for the poly trauma patients.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 14th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323613736
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323613729
About the Authors
Nabil Elkassabany Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Perelman School of Medicine at the University Hospital of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Mariano Edward Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford California