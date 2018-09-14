Regional Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-3

Foreword: Regional Anesthesia: What We Need to Know in the Era of Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Protocols and the Opioid Epidemic

Preface: Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine in the Era of Value-Based Health Care

Establishing an Acute Pain Service in Private Practice and Updates on Regional Anesthesia Billing

Perioperative Considerations for the Patient with Opioid Use Disorder on Buprenorphine, Methadone, or Naltrexone Maintenance Therapy

Updates on Multimodal Analgesia for Orthopedic Surgery

Updates in Enhanced Recovery Pathways for Total Knee Arthroplasty

Novel Methodologies in Regional Anesthesia for Knee Arthroplasty

Update on Selective Regional Analgesia for Hip Surgery Patients

Enhanced Recovery After Shoulder Arthroplasty

Regional Anesthesia and Analgesia for Acute Trauma Patients

Pediatric Ambulatory Continuous Peripheral Nerve Blocks

What Can Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Learn from "Big Data"?