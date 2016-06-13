Regenerative Medicine for Peripheral Artery Disease
1st Edition
Description
Regenerative Medicine for Peripheral Artery Disease is a comprehensive and up-to-date resource on the use of regenerative medicine for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. This reference includes a general overview of regenerative medicine and covers important vascular topics, including intermittent claudication and critical limb ischemia, with important mechanisms clearly presented in full color images throughout the book. This important reference includes clear and concise information on both human clinical trials, as well as important and pertinent animal studies, and is a must-have reference for researchers and practitioners of peripheral artery disease.
Key Features
- Compiles and explains the rationale and history of different regenerative treatment concepts for peripheral artery disease in one reference
- Presents pertinent animal studies and human clinical trials in the area of regenerative medicine for peripheral arterial disease, addressing both safety and efficacy of the clinical trials
- Provides full-color images that demonstrate covered mechanisms
- Includes access to a full-color website for further study
Readership
The audience includes researchers in regenerative medicine, cardiovascular specialists, vascular medicine specialists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists and pharmaceutical researchers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Overview of Various Regenerative Medicine Approaches
Chapter 2: Overview animal data for regenerative therapy
Chapter 3: Overview of imaging for angiogenesis
Chapter 4: Regenerative medicine for claudication
Chapter 5: Regenerative medicine for critical limb ischemia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 13th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128013441
About the Editor
Emile Mohler
Dr. Emile Mohler III, MD is director of vascular medicine for the University of Pennsylvania Health System, and Professor of Medicine for the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia. He has been teaching and mentoring medical students for more than 20 years. A physician specializing in internal and vascular medicine, Dr Mohler practices at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Currently a member of the Cardiovascular Institute, the Institute for Human Gene Therapy and the Institute for Medicine and Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Dr Mohler is also an active member of several academic, scientific, and pharmaceutical committees. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the Society for Vascular Medicine, the American Heart Association, the College of Physicians of Philadelphia and the American College of Physicians. He has lectured extensively, both nationally and internationally, about a wide range of topics related to his clinical and research interests, including diagnosis and management of peripheral artery disease, vascular imaging, the management of cardiovascular risk factors, various types of coronary heart disease, and the most current treatments for heart disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Vascular Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Brian Annex
Dr. Brian Annex, M.D., is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases and interventional cardiology. He is currently a professor at University of Virginia. Prior to his arrival at UVA in July 2008, Dr. Annex served as Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. While at Duke, he also served as Vice Chief for the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine. He initiated and then served as Director of Vascular Medicine at Duke as well as a staff cardiologist at the Durham Veterans Administration Medical Center.
Dr. Annex has a long-standing clinical and research interest in peripheral arterial disease (PAD). In addition, Annex’s research include understanding the impact of diabetes has among the major risk factors for PAD; the genetics of PAD; links between PAD and coronary artery disease; and novel PAD treatments including gene and cell therapy. He has performed and led numerous studies on angiogenesis (the growth of new blood vessels) and gene therapy to treat several diseases, including PAD. Dr. Annex brings a number of pre-clinical and clinical studies on PAD and angiogenesis, which are funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as well as the American Diabetes Association. He has served on several national programs in PAD. He serves as the Chair on the NIH Study Section on Clinical and Integrative Cardiovascular Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA, USA
Reviews
"This book accomplishes its goal of summarizing the history of regenerative therapies for PAD. It is novel in its goal and is a good addition to the vascular literature. Score: 89 - 3 Stars" --Doody's