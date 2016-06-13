Regenerative Medicine for Peripheral Artery Disease

Dr. Brian Annex, M.D., is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases and interventional cardiology. He is currently a professor at University of Virginia. Prior to his arrival at UVA in July 2008, Dr. Annex served as Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. While at Duke, he also served as Vice Chief for the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine. He initiated and then served as Director of Vascular Medicine at Duke as well as a staff cardiologist at the Durham Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Dr. Annex has a long-standing clinical and research interest in peripheral arterial disease (PAD). In addition, Annex’s research include understanding the impact of diabetes has among the major risk factors for PAD; the genetics of PAD; links between PAD and coronary artery disease; and novel PAD treatments including gene and cell therapy. He has performed and led numerous studies on angiogenesis (the growth of new blood vessels) and gene therapy to treat several diseases, including PAD. Dr. Annex brings a number of pre-clinical and clinical studies on PAD and angiogenesis, which are funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as well as the American Diabetes Association. He has served on several national programs in PAD. He serves as the Chair on the NIH Study Section on Clinical and Integrative Cardiovascular Sciences.