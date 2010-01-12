Regenerative Medicine and Biomaterials for the Repair of Connective Tissues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845694173, 9781845697792

Regenerative Medicine and Biomaterials for the Repair of Connective Tissues

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Archer Jim Ralphs
eBook ISBN: 9781845697792
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845694173
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th January 2010
Page Count: 504
Table of Contents

Structure and regenerative capacity of synovial joint tissues; The myofibroblast in connective tissue repair and regeneration. Part 1 Cartilage repair and regeneration: Structure of articular cartilage; Measuring the biomechanical properties of cartilage cells; Understanding tissue response to cartilage injury; Understanding osteoarthritis and other cartilage diseases; Using animal models of cartilage repair to screen new clinical techniques; Cartilage tissue repair: Autologous osteochondral mosaicplasty; Cartilage tissue repair: Autologous chondrocyte implantation; Cell sheet technologies for cartilage repair; Cell therapies for articular cartilage repair: Chondrocytes and mesenchymal stem cells; Scaffolds for musculoskeletal tissue engineering; Outcome measures of articular cartilage repair. Part 2 Repair of tendons and ligaments: The structure of tendons and ligaments; Tendon biomechanics; Tendon injury and repair mechanisms; Tissue engineering for ligament and tendon repair; Cell-based therapies for the repair and regeneration of tendons and ligaments; Scaffolds for tendon and ligament tissue engineering.

Description

Regenerative medicine for the repair of connective tissues is a fast moving field which generates a lot of interest. Unfortunately the biomaterials and biomechanics for soft tissue repair has been under-represented in the past. Particularly the natural association between cartilage, tendons and ligaments is often not made.

Regenerative medicine and biomaterials for the repair of connective tissues addresses this gap in the market by bringing together the natural association of cartilage, tendons and ligaments to provide a review of the different structures, biomechanics and, more importantly, provide a clear discussion of practical techniques and biomaterials which may be used to repair the connective tissues.

Part one discusses cartilage repair and regeneration with chapters on such topics as structure, biomechanics and repair of cartilage. Chapters in Part two focus on the repair of tendons on ligaments with particular techniques including cell-based therapies for the repair and regeneration of tendons and ligaments and scaffolds for tendon and ligament tissue engineering.

Key Features

  • Addresses the natural association between cartilage, tendons and ligaments which is often not made
  • Provides a review of the different structures, biomechanics and practical techniques which are used in the repair of connective tissues
  • Chapters focus on such areas as cartilage repair and regeneration, the repair of tendons and ligaments, investigating techniques including scaffolds and cell-based therapies

Readership

Academics, materials researchers, materials engineers, clinicians, and other professionals concerned with biomaterials

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845697792
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845694173

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Charles Archer Editor

Dr Charles Archer is Professor of Reparative biology and tissue engineering at Cardiff University, UK.

Jim Ralphs Editor

Dr Jim Ralphs works at Cardiff University and is highly regarded for his research on connective tissues.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, UK

