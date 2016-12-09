Regenerative Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476928, 9780323477116

Regenerative Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: Santos Martinez
eBook ISBN: 9780323477116
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476928
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th December 2016
Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America will cover regenerative medicine. Rapid advances in stem cell science are opening new avenues for drug discovery and may lead to new uses of stem cells for other musculoskeletal disorders. Artcles to be included are: Evidence-Based Regenerative Prolotherapy and Perineural Injection Approaches; Platelet Rich Plasma; Autologous Conditioned Serum; Stem Cell Considerations for the Clinician; Adipose Derived Stromal Vascular Faction and Stem Cell Use, as well as many others.

About the Authors

Santos Martinez Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Campbell Clinic

