Regenerative Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America will cover regenerative medicine. Rapid advances in stem cell science are opening new avenues for drug discovery and may lead to new uses of stem cells for other musculoskeletal disorders. Artcles to be included are: Evidence-Based Regenerative Prolotherapy and Perineural Injection Approaches; Platelet Rich Plasma; Autologous Conditioned Serum; Stem Cell Considerations for the Clinician; Adipose Derived Stromal Vascular Faction and Stem Cell Use, as well as many others.