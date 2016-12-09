Regenerative Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Authors: Santos Martinez
eBook ISBN: 9780323477116
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476928
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th December 2016
Description
This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America will cover regenerative medicine. Rapid advances in stem cell science are opening new avenues for drug discovery and may lead to new uses of stem cells for other musculoskeletal disorders. Artcles to be included are: Evidence-Based Regenerative Prolotherapy and Perineural Injection Approaches; Platelet Rich Plasma; Autologous Conditioned Serum; Stem Cell Considerations for the Clinician; Adipose Derived Stromal Vascular Faction and Stem Cell Use, as well as many others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 9th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477116
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323476928
About the Authors
Santos Martinez Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Campbell Clinic
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.