Regenerative Biology and Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
Regenerative Biology and Medicine, Second Edition — Winner of a 2013 Highly Commended BMA Medical Book Award for Medicine — discusses the fundamentals of regenerative biology and medicine. It provides a comprehensive overview, which integrates old and new data into an ever-clearer global picture. The book is organized into three parts. Part I discusses the mechanisms and the basic biology of regeneration, while Part II deals with the strategies of regenerative medicine developed for restoring tissue, organ, and appendage structures. Part III reflects on the achievements of regenerative biology and medicine; future challenges; bioethical issues that need to be addressed; and the most promising developments in regenerative medicine. The book is designed for multiple audiences: undergraduate students, graduate students, medical students and postdoctoral fellows, and research investigators interested in an overall synthesis of this field. It will also appeal to investigators from fields not directly related to regenerative biology and medicine, such as chemistry, informatics, computer science, mathematics, physics, and engineering.
Key Features
- Highly Commended 2013 BMA Medical Book Award for Medicine
- Includes coverage of skin, hair, teeth, cornea, and central neural tissues
- Provides description of regenetive medicine in digestive, respiratory, urogenital, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular systems
- Includes amphibians as powerful research models with discussion of appendage regeneration in amphibians and mammals
Readership
Researchers and students in biology, chemistry, and bioengineering; medical students; academic and clinical physicians; and research investigators
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Regenerative Biology
1. An Overview of Regenerative Biology
I. Introduction
II. A Brief History of Regenerative Biology
III. Regeneration Occurs at All Levels of Biological Organization
IV. Mechanisms of Vertebrate Regeneration
V. The Niche Concept in Tissue Repair
VI. Approaches to the Study of Regeneration
Summary
References
2. Repair of Skin by Fibrosis
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Adult Mammalian Skin
III. Phases of Repair By Fibrosis
IV. Tattoos and Fetal Skin Have a Minimal Immune Response to Wounding
V. Comparative Molecular Analysis of Wound Repair
Summary
References
3. Regeneration of Epidermal Structures
I. Introduction
II. Maintenance Regeneration of Interfollicular Epidermis and Hair
III. Regeneration of Nails
IV. Regeneration of Cornea
V. Regeneration of the Lens
VI. Regeneration of Avian and Mammalian Auditory Sensory Cells
Summary
References
4. Regeneration of Neural Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Nervous System
III. Regeneration of Axons
IV. Neurogenesis in the Adult CNS
Summary
References
5. Regeneration of Digestive, Respiratory and Urinary Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Regeneration of the Intestinal Epithelium
III. Regeneration of the Liver
IV. Regeneration of the Pancreas
V. Regeneration of Respiratory Epithelium
VI. Regeneration of Kidney Tubule Epithelium
Summary
References
6. Regeneration of Musculoskeletal Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Regeneration of Skeletal Muscle
III. Regeneration of Bone
IV. Regeneration of Articular Cartilage, Meniscus, Tendon and Ligament
V. Regeneration of Dental Tissues
Summary
References
7. Regeneration of Cardiac Muscle and Hematopoietic Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Regeneration of Cardiac Muscle
III. Regeneration of Hematopoietic Cells
Summary
References
8. Regeneration of Appendages
I. Introduction
II. Urodele Limb Regeneration
III. What Inhibits Limb Regeneration in Adult Frogs, Birds and Mammals?
IV. Regeneration of Mammalian Appendages
V. Stimulation of Regeneration in Anuran and Mammalian Appendages
VI. Comparative Analysis as a Tool to Understand Limb Regeneration
Summary
References
Part II Regenerative Medicine
9. Strategies of Regenerative Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Biomimetic Devices and Organ Transplant
III. Cell Transplants
IV. Bioartificial Tissue Construction
V. Chemical Induction of Regeneration in situ
Summary
References
10. Regenerative Medicine of Epidermal Structures
I. Introduction
II. Repair of Skin Wounds and Burns
III. Stimulation of Hair Regeneration
IV. Limbal Cell Transplants to Regenerate the Cornea
Summary
References
11. Regenerative Medicine of Neural Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Therapies for Regeneration of Peripheral Nerves
III. Therapies for Trauma to the Mammalian Central Nervous System
IV. Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases
Summary
References
12. Regenerative Therapies for Digestive, Respiratory and Urinary Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Regenerative Therapies for the Liver
III. Regenerative Therapies for the Pancreas
IV. Regenerative Therapies for the Esophagus and Intestine
V. Regenerative Therapies for the Respiratory System
VI. Regenerative Therapies for the Urinary System
Summary
References
13. Regenerative Therapies for Musculoskeletal Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Therapies for Skeletal Muscle
III. Regenerative Therapies for Articular Cartilage
IV. Regenerative Therapies for Meniscus
V. Regenerative Therapies for Non-Union Fractures and Critical Size Gaps in Bone
VI. Regenerative Therapies for Teeth and Periodontium
VII. Regenerative Therapies for Tendon and Ligament
Summary
References
14. Regenerative Therapies for Hematopoietic and Cardiovascular Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Therapies for Hematopoietic Disorders
III. Therapies for Damaged Blood Vessels
IV. Therapies for Infarcted Myocardium
Summary
References
Part III Perspective
15. Retrospect and Prospect
I. Introduction
II. Achievements and Challenges
III. Bioethics in Regenerative Medicine
IV. Exciting Future Prospects for Regenerative Biology and Medicine
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- 474
- English
- © Academic Press 2012
- 31st May 2012
- Academic Press
- 9780123848604
- 9780123848611
About the Author
David Stocum
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, USA
Awards
BMA Medical Book Award 2013: Medicine - Highly Commended, British Medical Association
Reviews
"...a terrific reference for anyone toying with the idea of moving into this field. The text offers an enormous breath of coverage of different systems currently under investigation, and Stocum provides a central theme that pits regenerative ability against fibrosis as a way to conceptually untangle the limited regenerative capacity of humans...Stocum has erected an umbrella large enough for scientists of diverse backgrounds to initiate conceptual cross-talk between those actively involved in the biology of regeneration and those targeting its clinical application." --Ken Muneoka, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana
"…of tremendous importance to researchers and clinicians working in the fields of regeneration and stem cell biology." ---Jonathan Henry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
"This text integrates information from cell and developmental biology with regenerative biology, tissue engineering and clinical practice. The breadth and detail of this intellectual landscape are derived from the author’s long commitment to the problems of regeneration, and help to make this volume a landmark publication for regenerative medicine." -- Jeremy Brockes, University College London
"This book is a superb in-depth analysis of the existing potential of the tissues of the body to replace cells and tissues and how to promote this ability for the sake of repair….Every institute should have it as their background reading and mission statement. I can't recommend it highly enough, it has been long awaited." --Malcolm Maden, King’s College London
"wonderful and comprehensive, providing readers with the basis of regeneration biology and medicine. The author emphasizes the necessity of understanding the biology of regeneration for a true appreciation of its practice in clinical medicine." --Katsutoshi Yoshizato, University of Hiroshima