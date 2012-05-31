Regenerative Biology and Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123848604, 9780123848611

Regenerative Biology and Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: David Stocum
Paperback ISBN: 9780123848604
eBook ISBN: 9780123848611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2012
Page Count: 474
Description

Regenerative Biology and Medicine, Second Edition — Winner of a 2013 Highly Commended BMA Medical Book Award for Medicine — discusses the fundamentals of regenerative biology and medicine. It provides a comprehensive overview, which integrates old and new data into an ever-clearer global picture. The book is organized into three parts. Part I discusses the mechanisms and the basic biology of regeneration, while Part II deals with the strategies of regenerative medicine developed for restoring tissue, organ, and appendage structures. Part III reflects on the achievements of regenerative biology and medicine; future challenges; bioethical issues that need to be addressed; and the most promising developments in regenerative medicine. The book is designed for multiple audiences: undergraduate students, graduate students, medical students and postdoctoral fellows, and research investigators interested in an overall synthesis of this field. It will also appeal to investigators from fields not directly related to regenerative biology and medicine, such as chemistry, informatics, computer science, mathematics, physics, and engineering.

Key Features

  • Highly Commended 2013 BMA Medical Book Award for Medicine
  • Includes coverage of skin, hair, teeth, cornea, and central neural tissues
  • Provides description of regenetive medicine in digestive, respiratory, urogenital, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular systems
  • Includes amphibians as powerful research models with discussion of appendage regeneration in amphibians and mammals

Readership

Researchers and students in biology, chemistry, and bioengineering; medical students; academic and clinical physicians; and research investigators

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Regenerative Biology

1. An Overview of Regenerative Biology

I. Introduction

II. A Brief History of Regenerative Biology

III. Regeneration Occurs at All Levels of Biological Organization

IV. Mechanisms of Vertebrate Regeneration

V. The Niche Concept in Tissue Repair

VI. Approaches to the Study of Regeneration

Summary

References

2. Repair of Skin by Fibrosis

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Adult Mammalian Skin

III. Phases of Repair By Fibrosis

IV. Tattoos and Fetal Skin Have a Minimal Immune Response to Wounding

V. Comparative Molecular Analysis of Wound Repair

Summary

References

3. Regeneration of Epidermal Structures

I. Introduction

II. Maintenance Regeneration of Interfollicular Epidermis and Hair

III. Regeneration of Nails

IV. Regeneration of Cornea

V. Regeneration of the Lens

VI. Regeneration of Avian and Mammalian Auditory Sensory Cells

Summary

References

4. Regeneration of Neural Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Nervous System

III. Regeneration of Axons

IV. Neurogenesis in the Adult CNS

Summary

References

5. Regeneration of Digestive, Respiratory and Urinary Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Regeneration of the Intestinal Epithelium

III. Regeneration of the Liver

IV. Regeneration of the Pancreas

V. Regeneration of Respiratory Epithelium

VI. Regeneration of Kidney Tubule Epithelium

Summary

References

6. Regeneration of Musculoskeletal Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Regeneration of Skeletal Muscle

III. Regeneration of Bone

IV. Regeneration of Articular Cartilage, Meniscus, Tendon and Ligament

V. Regeneration of Dental Tissues

Summary

References

7. Regeneration of Cardiac Muscle and Hematopoietic Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Regeneration of Cardiac Muscle

III. Regeneration of Hematopoietic Cells

Summary

References

8. Regeneration of Appendages

I. Introduction

II. Urodele Limb Regeneration

III. What Inhibits Limb Regeneration in Adult Frogs, Birds and Mammals?

IV. Regeneration of Mammalian Appendages

V. Stimulation of Regeneration in Anuran and Mammalian Appendages

VI. Comparative Analysis as a Tool to Understand Limb Regeneration

Summary

References

Part II Regenerative Medicine

9. Strategies of Regenerative Medicine

I. Introduction

II. Biomimetic Devices and Organ Transplant

III. Cell Transplants

IV. Bioartificial Tissue Construction

V. Chemical Induction of Regeneration in situ

Summary

References

10. Regenerative Medicine of Epidermal Structures

I. Introduction

II. Repair of Skin Wounds and Burns

III. Stimulation of Hair Regeneration

IV. Limbal Cell Transplants to Regenerate the Cornea

Summary

References

11. Regenerative Medicine of Neural Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Therapies for Regeneration of Peripheral Nerves

III. Therapies for Trauma to the Mammalian Central Nervous System

IV. Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Summary

References

12. Regenerative Therapies for Digestive, Respiratory and Urinary Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Regenerative Therapies for the Liver

III. Regenerative Therapies for the Pancreas

IV. Regenerative Therapies for the Esophagus and Intestine

V. Regenerative Therapies for the Respiratory System

VI. Regenerative Therapies for the Urinary System

Summary

References

13. Regenerative Therapies for Musculoskeletal Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Therapies for Skeletal Muscle

III. Regenerative Therapies for Articular Cartilage

IV. Regenerative Therapies for Meniscus

V. Regenerative Therapies for Non-Union Fractures and Critical Size Gaps in Bone

VI. Regenerative Therapies for Teeth and Periodontium

VII. Regenerative Therapies for Tendon and Ligament

Summary

References

14. Regenerative Therapies for Hematopoietic and Cardiovascular Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Therapies for Hematopoietic Disorders

III. Therapies for Damaged Blood Vessels

IV. Therapies for Infarcted Myocardium

Summary

References

Part III Perspective

15. Retrospect and Prospect

I. Introduction

II. Achievements and Challenges

III. Bioethics in Regenerative Medicine

IV. Exciting Future Prospects for Regenerative Biology and Medicine

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Index








About the Author

David Stocum

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, USA

Awards

BMA Medical Book Award 2013: Medicine - Highly Commended, British Medical Association

Reviews

"...a terrific reference for anyone toying with the idea of moving into this field. The text offers an enormous breath of coverage of different systems currently under investigation, and Stocum provides a central theme that pits regenerative ability against fibrosis as a way to conceptually untangle the limited regenerative capacity of humans...Stocum has erected an umbrella large enough for scientists of diverse backgrounds to initiate conceptual cross-talk between those actively involved in the biology of regeneration and those targeting its clinical application." --Ken Muneoka, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana

"…of tremendous importance to researchers and clinicians working in the fields of regeneration and stem cell biology." ---Jonathan Henry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

"This text integrates information from cell and developmental biology with regenerative biology, tissue engineering and clinical practice. The breadth and detail of this intellectual landscape are derived from the author’s long commitment to the problems of regeneration, and help to make this volume a landmark publication for regenerative medicine." -- Jeremy Brockes, University College London

"This book is a superb in-depth analysis of the existing potential of the tissues of the body to replace cells and tissues and how to promote this ability for the sake of repair….Every institute should have it as their background reading and mission statement. I can't recommend it highly enough, it has been long awaited." --Malcolm Maden, King’s College London

"wonderful and comprehensive, providing readers with the basis of regeneration biology and medicine. The author emphasizes the necessity of understanding the biology of regeneration for a true appreciation of its practice in clinical medicine." --Katsutoshi Yoshizato, University of Hiroshima

Ratings and Reviews

