The purpose of the book is to bring together in one place the different facets of regenerative biology and medicine while providing the reader with an overview of the basic and clinically-oriented research that is being done. Not only does the content cover a plethora tissues and systems, it also includes information about the developmental plasticity of adult stem cells and the regeneration of appendages.
As part of its balanced presentation, Regenerative Biology and Medicine does address the biological/bioethical issues and challanges involved in the new and exciting field of regenerative biology and medicine.
Tissues covered include skin, hair, teeth, cornea, and central neural types Systems presented are digestive, respiratory, urogenital, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular Includes amphibians as powerful research models Discusses appendage regeneration in amphibians and mammals
Researchers and students in biology, chemistry, and bioengineering; medical students; academic and clinical physicians; and research investigators
Chapter 1: An Overview of Regenerative Biology and Medicine
Introduction
A Brief History of Regenerative Biology and Medicine
The Biology of Regeneration
Regeneration Takes Place at all Levels of Biological Organization
Mechanisms of Regeneration at the Tissue Level
Epimorphosis and Morphallaxis
Evolutionary Significance of Regeneration and Fibrosis
Strategies of Regenerative Medicine
Cell Transplantation
Bioartificial Tissues
Induction of Regeneration In Situ
Summary
References
Chapter 2: Repair of Skin Wounds by Fibrosis
Introduction
Structure of Adult Mammalian Skin
The Effect of Wound Type and Extent on Dermal Repair
Phases of Repair in Excisional Wounds
Hemostasis and Clot Formation
Inflammation
Structural Repair
The Role of Wound Contraction in Dermal Repair
Molecular Comparison of Wounded vs. Unwounded Skin
Fetal Skin Heals Without Scarring
Cellular and ECM Differences Between Fetal and Adult Wound Healing
Fetal Wounds have a Minimal Inflammatory Response
Summary
References
Chapter 3: Regeneration of Epidermal Tissues
Introduction
Regeneration of Epidermis and Hair
Maintenance Regeneration
Injury-Induced Regeneration of the IFE
Regeneration of Nails
Regeneration of Dental Tissues
Regeneration of the Lens
Structure of the Eye and Lens
Cellular Events of Lens Regeneration in the Newt Eye
Transcription Factors Regulating Lens Regeneration
Signals Invlved in Lens Regeneration
Mammals Have Some Capacity for Lens Regeneration
Regeneration of the Cornea
Summary
References
Chapter 4: Regenerative Medicine of Skin, Hair and Dental Tissues
Introduction
Repair of Skin
Acceleration of Acute Wound Repair by Topically Applied Agents
Acceleration of Repair in Chronic Wounds by Topically Applied Agents
Keratinocyte Transplants
Bioartificial Skin Equivalents
Acellular Dermal Regeneration Templates
Use of Acellular Templates for Abdominal Wall Repair
Stimulation of Hair Regeneration
Repair of Teeth and Peridontium
Corneal Regeneration
Summary
References
Chapter 5: Regeneration of Neural Tissues
Introduction
Axon Regeneration
Axons of Mammalian Spinal (Peripheral) Nerves
Axons of Mammalian Spinal Cord
3, Axons of Amphibian Spinal Cord
- Axons of Amphibian and Fish Optic Nerve
Maintenance Regeneration of Neurons in the Mammalian CNS
Discovery of Neural Stem Cells
Regeneration of Olfactory Nerve and Bulb Neurons
Regeneration of Hippocampal Neurons
Regeneration of Cortical Neurons
The CNS Neural Stem Cell Microniche
Injury-Induced CNS Regeneration
Avian and Mammalian Auditory Sensory Neurons
Regeneration of Neurons in the Mammalian Brain
Regeneration of the Retina
Regeneration of the Spinal Cord in Amputated Amphibian and Lizard Tails
Summary
References
Chapter 6: Regenerative Medicine of Neural Tissues
Introduction
Therapies for Injured Peripheral Nerve
Therapies for Injured Spinal Cord
Pharmaceutical Therapies
Regeneration Templates
Cell Transplant Therapies
Bioartificial Spinal Cord
Rehabilitation Programs and Synaptic Plasticity
Combinatorial Approaches May Bring Better Success
Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases
Demyelinating Disorders
Parkinson¡¦s Disease
Huntington¡¦s Disease
Alzheimer¡¦s Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Summary
References
Chapter 7: Regeneration of Digestive, Respiratory and Urogenital Tissues
Introduction
Intestinal Epithelium
Structure of the Intestinal Tract
Regeneration of the Villous Epithelium
Regeneration of Transected Intestine
Liver
Structure and Function of the Mammalian Liver
Regeneration by Compensatory Hyperplasia
Injury-Induced Regeneration via Stem Cells
Heterogeneity of Hepatocyte Size and Growth Potential
Pancreas
Structure and Function of the Pancreas
Regeneration of the Pancreas
Origin of Regenerated ƒÒ-Cells
Alveolar Epithelium of the Lung
Structure of the Respiratory System
Regeneration of Alveolar Epithelium
Kidney and Urinary System
Structure of the Kidney and Urinary System
Regeneration of Kidney Tubule Epithelium
Gonads
Prostate Tissue
Summary
References
Chapter 8: Regenerative Medicine of Digestive, Respiratory and Urinary Tissues
Introduction
Regenerative Therapies for the Liver
Hepatocyte Transplants
Extracorporeal Liver Assist Devices
Regenerative Therapies for the Pancreas
Cell Transplants
Suppression of Autoimmunity and Regeneration From Remaining ƒÒ-Cells
Bioartificial Pancreas
Gene Therapy to Induce Islet Neogenesis
Regenerative Therapies for the Esophagus and Intestine
Esophagus
Intestine
Regenerative Therapies for the Respiratory System
Trachea
Lung
Regenerative Therapies for the Urinary System
Nephrons
Urinary Conduit Tissue
Summary
References
Chapter 9: Regeneration of Musculoskeletal Tissues
Introduction
Regeneration of Skeletal Muscle
Structure of Skeletal Muscle
Satellite Cells are the Source of Regenerated Muscle
Cellular and Molecular Events of Skeletal Muscle Regeneration
The Activation and Proliferation of SCs is Regulated by a Variety of Signaling Molecules
Tension and Innervation are Required for Normal Muscle Regeneration
Regeneration of Bone
Structure of Bone
Maintenance Regeneration of Bone
Injury-Induced Regeneration of Bone
Repair of Articular Cartilage
Repair of Tendon and Ligament
Structure of Tendons and Ligaments
Repair of Tendons and Ligaments
Summary
References
Chapter 10: Regenerative Medicine of Musculoskeletal Tissues
Introduction
Regenerative Therapies for Muscle
Muscular Dystrophy
Bioartificial Muscle
Regenerative Therapies for Meniscus and Articular Cartilage
Meniscus
Articular Cartilage
Regenerative Therapies for Bone
Electromagnetic Field Stimulation
Ilizarov Distraction Technique for Lengthening Bones
Induction of Bone Regeneration by Osteogenic Factors and Acellular Templates
Cell Transplants and Bioartificial Bone
The Long Bones of Salamanders Can Regenerate When Removed
Regenerative Therapies for Tendon and Ligament
Tendon
Ligament
Summary
References
Chapter 11: Regeneration of Hematopoietic and Cardiovascular Tissues
Introduction
Regeneration of Hematopoietic Cells
Composition of Adult Blood
Hematopoietic Stem Cells of the Bone Marrow
Regulation of LT-HSC Activation and Proliferation
Regeneration of Blood Vessels
Development and Structure of the Vascular System
Blood Vessel Regeneration in Wounded Tissue
Regeneration of Cardiac Muscle
Structure of Cardiac Muscle
Mammalian Cardiac Muscle Does Not Regenerate, but Harbors Adult Stem Cells
Amphibian and Zebrafish Cardiac Muscle Regenerates When Injured
Summary
References
Chapter 12: Regenerative Medicine of Hematopoietic and Cardiovascular Tissues
Introduction
Therapies for Hematopoietic Disorders
Myeloablative Therapy
Non-Myeloablative Therapy
The Future of Hematopoietic Transplants
Gene Therapy for Genetic Hematopoietic Diseases
Therapies for Blood Vessel Regeneration
Stem Cell Transplants
Acellular Regeneration Templates
Bioartificial Blood Vessels
Therapies for Protection and Regeneration of the Infarcted Myocardium
Transplants of Bone Marrow Cells
Satellite Cell Transplants
Cardiomyocyte Transplants
Soluble Factors and Myocardial Regeneration
Bioartificial Cardiac Muscle
Summary
References
Chapter 13: Regenerative Medicine: Developmental Plasticity of Adult Stem Cells
Introduction
Assays to Test Developmental Plasticity
Experimental Results
Neural Stem Cells
Satellite Cells
Liver Oval Cells
Dental Pulp Cells
Unfractionated Bone Marrow and HSCs
MSCs of the Bone Marrow and Related MSCs
Many Reports of Lineage Conversion are Due to Fusion With Host Cells
Adult Stem Cell Pluripotency: Fact or Fiction?
Might Organisms Contain ESC-Like Stem Cells in Their Tissues?
Effects of Aging on Number and Developmental Status of Regeneration-Competent Cells
Summary
References
Chapter 14: Regeneration of Appendages
Introduction
Amphibian Limb Regeneration
Events of Limb Regeneration
Origin of the Blastema
Mechanism of Blastema Formation
Epidermal and Neural Requirements for Survival and Proliferation of Blastema Cells
Developmental Plasticity of Blastema Cells in Regenerating Amphibian Limbs
Spatial Organization of Tissue Patterns in the Regenerating Limb
Stimulation of Frog Limb Regeneration
Comparative Analysis of Gene Activity in Regeneration-Competent vs. Regeneration-Deficient Limbs
Regeneration of Amphibian Jaws
Appendage Regeneration in Mammals
Regeneration of Ear Tissue
Regeneration of Deer Antlers
Regeneration of Mouse and Human Digit Tips
Stimulation of Digit and Limb Regeneration in Mice and Rats
Summary
References
Chapter 15: Research Issues in Regenerative Medicine
Introduction
Biological Issues and Challenges.
Cell Sources for Transplantation and Bioartificial Tissue Construction
Expansion and Directed Differentiation of Regeneration-Competent Cells xiii
Challenges for Bioartificial Tissue Construction
The Challenge of Immunorejection
Challenges for the Chemical Induction of Regeneration
The Challenge of Curing Disease
Bioethical Issues and Challenges
The Derivation of Designer Human ESCs by SCNT
The Controversy Over Human ESC Research
Resolving an Unresolvable Dilemma
The Specter of Interspecies Grafting
Concluding Remarks
Summary
References
David Stocum
Department of Biology, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, USA
"...a terrific reference for anyone toying with the idea of moving into this field. The text offers an enormous breath of coverage of different systems currently under investigation, and Stocum provides a central theme that pits regenerative ability against fibrosis as a way to conceptually untangle the limited regenerative capacity of humans...Stocum has erected an umbrella large enough for scientists of diverse backgrounds to initiate conceptual cross-talk between those actively involved in the biology of regeneration and those targeting its clinical application." - Ken Muneoka, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana “…of tremendous importance to researchers and clinicians working in the fields of regeneration and stem cell biology.” - Jonathan Henry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign “This text integrates information from cell and developmental biology with regenerative biology, tissue engineering and clinical practice. The breadth and detail of this intellectual landscape are derived from the author’s long commitment to the problems of regeneration, and help to make this volume a landmark publication for regenerative medicine.” - Jeremy Brockes, University College London “This book is a superb in-depth analysis of the existing potential of the tissues of the body to replace cells and tissues and how to promote this ability for the sake of repair….Every institute should have it as their background reading and mission statement. I can't recommend it highly enough, it has been long awaited.” - Malcolm Maden, King’s College London “…wonderful and comprehensive, providing readers with the basis of regeneration biology and medicine. The author emphasizes the necessity of understanding the biology of regeneration for a true appreciation of its practice in clinical medicine.” - Katsutoshi Yoshizato, University of Hiroshima