Regaining Bladder Control: For Incontinence on Exertion or Following Pelvic Surgery focuses on exercises, treatment, and recommendations for the management of stress incontinence. The book highlights the need for patients to do self-disciplined muscular exercises to aid them in their treatment.

The manuscript first elaborates on exertion (or stress) incontinence, an approach to cure, cause of the trouble, and structures of the pelvic area. The publication also stresses the need to regain command over the bladder under stress, basic exercises for the pelvic floor muscles, exercises for the pelvic floor, plus the stabilizing postural muscles on the outer side of the pelvis, and protective clothing. The conditions having a detrimental effect on the supports of the bladder are also discussed. The book examines day-to-day breathing, constipation, and overweight. The treatment procedures for these health problems are underscored.

The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in pursuing further studies in stress incontinence.