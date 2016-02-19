Regaining Bladder Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723606956, 9781483183510

Regaining Bladder Control

1st Edition

For Incontinence on Exertion or Following Pelvic Surgery

Authors: Eileen Montgomery
eBook ISBN: 9781483183510
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 32
Description

Regaining Bladder Control: For Incontinence on Exertion or Following Pelvic Surgery focuses on exercises, treatment, and recommendations for the management of stress incontinence. The book highlights the need for patients to do self-disciplined muscular exercises to aid them in their treatment.

The manuscript first elaborates on exertion (or stress) incontinence, an approach to cure, cause of the trouble, and structures of the pelvic area. The publication also stresses the need to regain command over the bladder under stress, basic exercises for the pelvic floor muscles, exercises for the pelvic floor, plus the stabilizing postural muscles on the outer side of the pelvis, and protective clothing. The conditions having a detrimental effect on the supports of the bladder are also discussed. The book examines day-to-day breathing, constipation, and overweight. The treatment procedures for these health problems are underscored.

The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in pursuing further studies in stress incontinence.

Table of Contents


Exertion (or Stress) Incontinence

A New Approach to Cure

The Cause of the Trouble

The Structures of the Pelvic Area

So what Needs to be Done if your Reservoir Leaks on Exertion?

Check for Any Predisposing Mechanical Faults

To Regain Command Over the Bladder Under Stress

The Basic Exercises for the Pelvic Floor Muscles

Exercises for the Pelvic Floor, Plus the Stabilizing Postural Muscles on the Outer Side of the Pelvis Protective Clothing

Conditions Having a Detrimental Effect on the Supports of the Bladder

Day-to-Day Breathing

Constipation

Overweight

Contemplating Pelvic Surgery

Controlling the Frequency of Urges to Pass Urine

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
32
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183510

About the Author

Eileen Montgomery

