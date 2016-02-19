Refrigeration Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242347, 9781483285641

Refrigeration Processes

1st Edition

A Practical Handbook on the Physical Properties of Refrigerants and their Applications

Editors: N. S. Billington
eBook ISBN: 9781483285641
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1979
Description

A comprehensive applications-oriented treatment of the subject in two parts. The first part forms a useful introduction to basic principles dealing with the definitions of the physical properties and outlines the method of their calculation. The second part is devoted to calculated data on a range of refrigerants by means of extensive tables and diagrams. The treatment takes the form of a data sheet, one for each of about thirty refrigerants; this data sheet gives the essential information from which close approximations of pressure, temperature, volume and enthalpy can be made for any predicted conditions. Following this is a set of tables of saturation properties in both Imperial and SI/Metric Units, where they are available. Pressure Enthalpy charts follow the tables. The refrigerants are arranged in the order of the now almost universally accpeted numerical classification introduced by the American Standards Association and adopted by the British Standards Institution. All the information is clearly indexed and readily accessible, and will prove invaluable to all students who require a sound background knowledge and understanding of the subject, and practising engineers will find it an indispensable source of reference

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction

Temperature

Pressure and flow work

Other thermodynamic properties

Energy transformation

Refrigerants

Calculations

Data on refrigerants

Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285641

About the Editor

N. S. Billington

