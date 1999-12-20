Refrigeration and Air Conditioning - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750642194, 9780080540436

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

3rd Edition

Authors: A. R. Trott T C Welch
eBook ISBN: 9780080540436
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750642194
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th December 1999
Page Count: 377
Description

The use of refrigeration, either directly or as part of an air-conditioning system, is essential to almost every branch of industry.

There is a need for practitioners to familiarise themselves with the general principles and methods of refrigeration and air conditioning, and the types of plant and operation currently in use.

This book provides a comprehensive introduction to the principles and practice of refrigeration and air-conditioning for the uninitiated student and a general overview of the industry for the practitioner. The fundamentals of the subject are introduced without involving the reader too deeply in theory and the content is presented in a logical order.

This fully revised and updated third edition has a new chapter on Refrigerants that deals with the many changes in this area over the last 10 years, including the phase out of CFC and HCFC refrigerants in line with Ozone depletion and Global Warming. New, replacement refrigerants are described, together with Codes of Practice introduced for maintenance and servicing of refrigeration plants. The increased use of Ammonia and Propane are included, with the relevant Health and Safety aspects, and the move towards Absorption refrigeration equipment as more environmentally friendly.

This new edition of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning is a valuable reference source for practising engineers and essential reading for students.

Readership

Refrigeration users. Ideal for maintenance/service engineers involved in general engineering, e.g. food process plants, pharmaceutical companies, transport and communication companies. Hospital engineers would benefit plus commercial companies with responsibility for building services maintenance. Recommended for short training courses in refrigeration and air conditioning and for students taking NVQ or GNVQ courses.

Table of Contents

Preface; Fundamentals; The refrigeration cycle; Compressors; Oil in refrigerant circuits; Condensers and water towers; Evaporators; Expansion valves; Controls and other circuit components; Selection and balancing of components; Materials. Construction. Site erection; Liquid chillers. Ice Brines. Thermal storage; Packaged units; Refrigeration of foods. Cold Storage practice; Cold Store construction; Refrigeration in the food trades - meat and fish; Refrigeration for the dairy, brewing and soft drinks industries; Refrigeration for fruit, vegetables and other foods; Food freezing. Freeze drying; Refrigerated transport, handling and distribution; Refrigeration load estimation; Industrial uses of refrigeration; Air and water vapour mixtures; Air treatment cycles; Practical air treatment cycles; Air-conditioning load estimation; Air movement; Air-conditioning methods; Dehumidifiers and air-drying; Heat pumps. Heat recovery; Control systems; Commissioning; Operation. Maintenance. Service. Fault-finding. Training; Efficiency and Economy in operation; Catalogue selection; Appendix; References and notes; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
377
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080540436
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750642194

About the Author

A. R. Trott

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting engineer

T C Welch

Affiliations and Expertise

South Bank University

Ratings and Reviews

