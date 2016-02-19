Refractory Transition Metal Compounds: High Temperature Cermets focuses on the properties, reactions, transformations, and characteristics of refractory compounds. The selection first offers information on continuous-discrete character of variation of the type of bonding in refractory compounds of transition metals, principles of classification of refractory compounds, and calculation of the energy of crystal lattices of inorganic compounds. The text also takes a look at the X-ray spectral investigation of chemical bonding forces in hydrides of refractory metals, using titanium and vanadium compounds as examples and comparison of X-ray K absorption spectra in compounds of chromium with elements of subgroup IV. The manuscript elaborates on the X-ray spectra and interatomic bond in solid metallic compounds and behavior of components of metal solid solutions in a field of electrical forces. The publication also examines the electrical properties of hexaborides of several rare earth metals and the thermionic emission properties of scandium gadolinium borides. The book is a dependable reference for readers wanting to study refractory compounds.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Continuous-Discrete Character of Variation of the Type of Bonding in Refractory Compounds of Transition Metals and Principles of Classification of Refractory Compounds.

Calculation of the Energy of Crystal Lattices of Inorganic Compounds

X-Ray Spectral Investigation of Chemical Bonding Forces in Hydrides of Refractory Metals, Using Titanium and Vanadium Compounds as Examples

Comparison of X-Ray K Absorption Spectra in Compounds of Chromium with Elements of Subgroup IV (C, Si, Ge).

Niobium L-Series Spectra in Different Compounds. M. I.

Effect of Microimpurities on the L-Series Emission inX-Ray

Spectrum of Germanium. G. P. Borovikova and M. I.

X-Ray Spectra and Interatomic Bond in Solid Metallic Compounds

Behavior of Components of Metal Solid Solutions in a Field of Electrical Forces

Theory of Electrical Resistance of Ordered Alloys of Transition

Metals With Nontransition Metals

Laws of Formation of Semiconducting Phases in Systems with Transition Metals

VI High Temperature Cermets

Preparation of Lanthanum Boride by Means of Reduction of Lanthanum Oxide

Electrical Properties of Hexaborides of Several Rare Earth Metals

Thermionic Emission Properties of Scandium and Gadolinium

Electrical Properties of Molybdenum Suicides

Electrical Resistance of Refractory Compounds at High Temperatures

X-Ray Structure Analysis of Leboite

Electrical Conductivity of Iron-Silicon Alloys at High Temperatures

Electrical Properties of Iron and Silicon Alloys Containing Leboite. Intermetallic Compounds with the ^-Uranium Structure (Sigma Phases)