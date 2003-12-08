Clear and concise, this book provides the optometrist and eye care practitioner with an introductory, unbiased approach to the current techniques and procedures available to surgically correct ametropia. The content offers clear guidelines on key topics in refractive surgery--- everything from wound healing to legal issues, enabling the practitioner to empower the client to make an informed choice. This resource also features a CD-ROM, which shows surgical procedures and real-life case studies to help bring the book to life.