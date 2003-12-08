Refractive Surgery
1st Edition
A Guide to Assessment and Management
Authors: Shehzad Naroo
eBook ISBN: 9780702038501
Paperback ISBN: 9780750655606
Published Date: 8th December 2003
Page Count: 96
Description
Clear and concise, this book provides the optometrist and eye care practitioner with an introductory, unbiased approach to the current techniques and procedures available to surgically correct ametropia. The content offers clear guidelines on key topics in refractive surgery--- everything from wound healing to legal issues, enabling the practitioner to empower the client to make an informed choice. This resource also features a CD-ROM, which shows surgical procedures and real-life case studies to help bring the book to life.
Key Features
- The concise, systematic approach to the text will give the reader instant access to valuable information, making it ideal for revision or in a busy clinic.
- Lavish design and beautiful presentation provide clear visuals to accompany the material, enhancing the learning process.
- International experts contribute a range of different opinions, creating an unbiased approach that includes not only proponents of the procedures, but also those who can give a balanced view.
- The comprehensive coverage gives information on all procedures available, rather than just Lasik.
- Discussions of key issues of relevance to the optometrist enable the practitioner to give the very best advice to their clients.
- The content covers a broad scope of knowledge, making it essential for someone new to the topic or just brushing up.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Patient Selection and Pre-Operative Assessment
3. Corneal Topography
4. Ocular Anatomy and Physiology
5. Surgical Procedures
6. Post-Operative Follow-Up
7. Case Reports
8. Co-Management and Legal Issues
9. Hidden Issues
10. Future Trends
Details
About the Author
Shehzad Naroo
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Optometry and Vision Sciences, Aston University, Birmingham, UK
