Refractive Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
Three leading ophthalmology experts, together with an international team of refractive surgeons, provide practical, clinically focused coverage of the latest advances in this rapidly changing field. Abundant photographs and line drawings offer step-by-step guidance on a wide range of common refractive procedures, and a DVD—included with the text—uses high-quality surgical video clips to demonstrate a variety of surgical techniques. The book's concise and practical format makes it ideal for reference in the OR.
Key Features
- Utilizes a highly accessible approach emphasizing the "hands-on" application of refractive surgery techniques.
- Presents more than 400 high-quality photographs—350 in full color—that facilitate patient evaluation and technique selection.
- Addresses initial as well as ongoing management of patients.
- Includes tables of indications, preferences, hot tips, and management of complications throughout, making guidance quick and easy to access.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
1. Terminology, classifications and definitions of refractive surgery
2. Corneal wound healing following refractive surgery
3. Influence of Wound Healing on Refractive Surgery Revealed Through In Vivo Confocal Microscopy
4. Corneal diseases of importance to the refractive surgeon
5. Patient evaluation for refractive surgery
6. Preoperative Selection of Refractive Surgical Procedures
II. Optics, Topography and Wavefront
7. Physiological Optics for Keratorefractive Surgery
8. Corneal topography
9. Wavefront analysis
III. Lamellar Refractive Surgery
10. LASIK: History and update
11. Mechanical and Laser Microkeratomes
12. Excimer Lasers
13. LASIK strategies in myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism
14. Custom LASIK, topography and guided lasers
15. LASIK complications and management
IV. PRK, LASEK, and Epi-LASIK
16. PRK
17. LASEK
18. Epi-LASIK
V. PTK and Topographically-guided Therapeutic Ablations
19. Phototherapeutic keratectomy
20. Intralamellar PTK
21. Topolink and pachylink
22. Pachylink
VI. Incisional Refractive Surgery
23. Radial keratotomy
24. The incisional management of astigmatism
VII. Corneal Healing, Corneal Inclusions, Orthokeratology
25. Conductive Keratoplasty (CK)
26. LTK and custom LTK
27. The intrastromal corneal ring for the correction of myopia and keratoconus
28. Intracorneal alloplastic inclusions
29. Epikeratoplasty and synthetic epikeratoplasty
30. Orthokeratoplasty
VIII. Refractive Intraocular Lenses and Phakic IOLs
31. Phakic and piggyback IOL power calculations
32. Preoperative Evaluation of the Anterior chamber phakic IOLs
33. Anterior Phakic IOLs
34. Iris-fixated phakic IOLS
35. Posterior chamber phakic IOLs
36. Complications of Phakic IOLs
IX. Presbyopia Surgery
37. Scleral expansion and relaxation surgery (scleral surgery)
38. Monovision and near vision conductive keratoplasty
39. PresbyLASIK
40. Multifocal IOLs
41. Lens filling procedures
42. Accommodating IOLs
X. Systemic Associations
43. Ocular and systemic associations of ametropia
44. Refractive surgery in the patient with ocular disease
XI. Refractive Surgery after Eye Surgery
45. IOL calculations after keratorefractive surgery
46. Refractive surgery for postkeratoplasty astigmatism
47. Combined sequential refractive surgical procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 17th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323035996
About the Author
Dimitri Azar
Affiliations and Expertise
B.A. Field Chair of Ophthalmologic Research, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Chicago, IL, USA
About the Editors
Dimitri Azar
Affiliations and Expertise
B.A. Field Chair of Ophthalmologic Research, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Chicago, IL, USA
Damien Gatinel
est praticien hospitalier, chef du service chirurgie réfractive, de la cataracte et du segment antérieur de la Fondation Rothschild (Paris).
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Rothschield Foundation, Paris, France Assistant Professor
Thanh Hoang-Xuan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, Fondation Ohtalomogique Adolphe de Rothschild, Paris, France
