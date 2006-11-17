Refractive Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323035996

Refractive Surgery

2nd Edition

Author: Dimitri Azar
Editors: Dimitri Azar Damien Gatinel Thanh Hoang-Xuan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323035996
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th November 2006
Page Count: 596
Description

Three leading ophthalmology experts, together with an international team of refractive surgeons, provide practical, clinically focused coverage of the latest advances in this rapidly changing field. Abundant photographs and line drawings offer step-by-step guidance on a wide range of common refractive procedures, and a DVD—included with the text—uses high-quality surgical video clips to demonstrate a variety of surgical techniques. The book's concise and practical format makes it ideal for reference in the OR.

Key Features

  • Utilizes a highly accessible approach emphasizing the "hands-on" application of refractive surgery techniques.
  • Presents more than 400 high-quality photographs—350 in full color—that facilitate patient evaluation and technique selection.
  • Addresses initial as well as ongoing management of patients.
  • Includes tables of indications, preferences, hot tips, and management of complications throughout, making guidance quick and easy to access.

Table of Contents

I. Introduction

1. Terminology, classifications and definitions of refractive surgery

2. Corneal wound healing following refractive surgery

3. Influence of Wound Healing on Refractive Surgery Revealed Through In Vivo Confocal Microscopy

4. Corneal diseases of importance to the refractive surgeon

5. Patient evaluation for refractive surgery

6. Preoperative Selection of Refractive Surgical Procedures


II. Optics, Topography and Wavefront

7. Physiological Optics for Keratorefractive Surgery

8. Corneal topography

9. Wavefront analysis


III. Lamellar Refractive Surgery

10. LASIK: History and update

11. Mechanical and Laser Microkeratomes

12. Excimer Lasers

13. LASIK strategies in myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism

14. Custom LASIK, topography and guided lasers

15. LASIK complications and management


IV. PRK, LASEK, and Epi-LASIK

16. PRK

17. LASEK

18. Epi-LASIK


V. PTK and Topographically-guided Therapeutic Ablations

19. Phototherapeutic keratectomy

20. Intralamellar PTK

21. Topolink and pachylink

22. Pachylink


VI. Incisional Refractive Surgery

23. Radial keratotomy

24. The incisional management of astigmatism


VII. Corneal Healing, Corneal Inclusions, Orthokeratology

25. Conductive Keratoplasty (CK)

26. LTK and custom LTK

27. The intrastromal corneal ring for the correction of myopia and keratoconus

28. Intracorneal alloplastic inclusions

29. Epikeratoplasty and synthetic epikeratoplasty

30. Orthokeratoplasty


VIII. Refractive Intraocular Lenses and Phakic IOLs

31. Phakic and piggyback IOL power calculations

32. Preoperative Evaluation of the Anterior chamber phakic IOLs

33. Anterior Phakic IOLs

34. Iris-fixated phakic IOLS

35. Posterior chamber phakic IOLs

36. Complications of Phakic IOLs


IX. Presbyopia Surgery

37. Scleral expansion and relaxation surgery (scleral surgery)

38. Monovision and near vision conductive keratoplasty

39. PresbyLASIK

40. Multifocal IOLs

41. Lens filling procedures

42. Accommodating IOLs


X. Systemic Associations

43. Ocular and systemic associations of ametropia

44. Refractive surgery in the patient with ocular disease


XI. Refractive Surgery after Eye Surgery

45. IOL calculations after keratorefractive surgery

46. Refractive surgery for postkeratoplasty astigmatism

47. Combined sequential refractive surgical procedures

About the Author

Dimitri Azar

Affiliations and Expertise

B.A. Field Chair of Ophthalmologic Research, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Chicago, IL, USA

About the Editors

Dimitri Azar

Affiliations and Expertise

B.A. Field Chair of Ophthalmologic Research, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Chicago, IL, USA

Damien Gatinel

est praticien hospitalier, chef du service chirurgie réfractive, de la cataracte et du segment antérieur de la Fondation Rothschild (Paris).

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Rothschield Foundation, Paris, France Assistant Professor

Thanh Hoang-Xuan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, Fondation Ohtalomogique Adolphe de Rothschild, Paris, France

