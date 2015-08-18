Reflexive Cartography, Volume 6
1st Edition
A New Perspective in Mapping
Table of Contents
Part 1
Chapter 1. Cartographic Interpretation Between Continuity and Renewal: On the Trail of Chora
- Society and Cartography
- The Role of Theory in Cartographic Interpretation
- The Object-Based Perspective
- The Deconstructivist Perspective
- The Hermeneutic Perspective
- From Topos to Chora
Chapter 2. The Success of Topos in Colonial Cartography: Topographic Metrics
- Understanding and Describing Africa
- In Search of Topos: Topographic Maps
- The Strengthening of Topos: Taxonomy and Thematism
- Iconization of Topos: Maps Between Science and Popularization
- Semiosis and Topographic Metrics
Chapter 3. Landscape as a Cartographic Icon
- Connections, Hybridizations
- Landscape and Maps
- Perspective and the Semiotics of Vision
- Iconic Resonances
- Sketching Ideas, Conveying Concepts
Part 2
Chapter 4. Technology in Action: Participatory Cartographic Systems
- Metamorphosis of the Cartographic World
- The Geographic Information Systems for Protected Areas Strategy in W Transboundary Biosphere Reserve (West Africa)
- From the Sheet to the Screen: PPGIS and Online Cartography
- Online Cartography: Interactivity and First Semiotic Implications
Chapter 5. Chorographic Horizon: Landscape Cartography
- Semiosis and Chorographic Metrics
- Gobnangou: A Cliff That “Enwraps”
- Social Identities and Environmental Perspectives: The Arly PCU
- Participatory Landscape Cartography
- The Landscape-Based Dimension of Icons
Chapter 6. Coming Full Circle: Towards a Chorography
- Cartographic Rendering of Spatiality Through the Centuries
- Cartographic Spatialization of Globalization
- From Representation to Chorographic Spatiality
Glossary/Compass: Concepts and Definitions for Navigating the Text
Description
Reflexive Cartography addresses the adaptation of cartography, including its digital forms (GIS, WebGIS, PPGIS), to the changing needs of society, and outlines the experimental context aimed at mapping a topological space. Using rigorous scientific analysis based on statement consistency, relevance of the proposals, and model accessibility, it charts the transition from topographical maps created by state agencies to open mapping produced by citizens.
Adopting semiotic theory to uncover the complex communicative mechanisms of maps and to investigate their ability to produce their own messages and new perspectives, Reflexive Cartography outlines a shift in our way of conceptualizing maps: from a plastic metaphor of reality, as they are generally considered, to solid tools that play the role of agents, assisting citizens as they think and plan their own living place and make sense of the current world.
Key Features
- Applies a range of technologies to theoretical perspectives on mapping to innovatively map the world’s geographic diversity
- Features a multi-disciplinary perspective that weaves together geography, the geosciences, and the social sciences through territorial representation
- Authored and edited by two of the world’s foremost cartographic experts who combine more than 60 years of experience in research and in the classroom
- Presents more than 60 figures to underscore key concepts
Readership
Geographers, cartographers, and geoscientists conducting geography research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 18th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128035092
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035566
Reviews
"...the central tenet of the book is interesting and raises questions about how, as scientists, we present information to both the research community and the general public more widely." --The Holocene, Reflexive Cartography
"...a research book seeking to advance the science. Extensive footnotes with comments and a glossary to better define these new concepts are included." --The Leading Edge, Reflexive Cartography
"... this is an academic book written for other researchers working on the same problem." --The Leading Edge, Reflexive Cartography
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
D.R. Fraser Taylor Series Editor
Dr D. R. Fraser Taylor is Chancellor's Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Geomatics and Cartographic Research Centre at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has been recognized as one of the world’s leading cartographers and a pioneer in the introduction of the use of the computer in cartography. He has served as the president of the International Cartographic Association from 1987 to 1995. Also, in 2008, he was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition of his achievements. He was awarded the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal in August 2013. This highest award of the International Cartographic Association honours cartographers of outstanding merit who have made significant contributions of an original nature to the field of cartography.
He produced two of the world’s first computer atlases in 1970. His many publications continue to have a major impact on the field. In 1997, he introduced the innovative new paradigm of cybercartography. He and his team are creating a whole new genre of online multimedia and multisensory atlases including several in cooperation with indigenous communities. He has also published several influential contributions to development studies and many of his publications deal with the relationship between cartography and development in both a national and an international context.
Affiliations and Expertise
Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada
About the Authors
Emanuela Casti Author
Emanuela Casti, PhD is Professor and Chair of Geography at the University of Bergamo in Italy as well as Chief of its Diathesis Cartographic Lab, an experimental structure integrated within international networks. Prof. Casti has been studying the semiotics of maps for nearly 30 years, culminating in the formalization of a structured semiotic theory which has been successfully applied both to real case-histories, in Europe and in Africa, and in the context of the history of cartography. Within the Diathesis Cartographic Lab, she has developed a research methodology (SIGAP Strategy) centered on the symbiosis territory/cartography. She has authored and edited several books and more than 50 journal articles on cartography and related topics. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Italian Geographic Society (SGI). She is also member of several national associations, such as the Association of Italian Geographers (AGeI), the Italian Association of Cartography (AIC), as well as international ones, namely the International Geographic Union (UGI) and the International Cartographic Association (ICA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Geography, University of Bergamo, Italy