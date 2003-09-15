Refining Processes Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750677219, 9780080523859

Refining Processes Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Surinder Parkash, Ph. D
eBook ISBN: 9780080523859
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750677219
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 15th September 2003
Page Count: 688
Description

Besides covering topics like catalytic cracking, hydrocracking, and alkylation, this volume has chapters on waste water treatment and the economics of managing or commissioning the design of a petroleum refinery. Found only in this volume is material on operating a jointly owned and operated refinery. (Over the last decade, the ownership of many refineries has shifted to small companies, from the large, integrated companies. Because of this shift, many refineries are now jointly owned and operated.) Filled with handy process flow diagrams, this volume is the only reference that a chemical engineer or process manager in a petroleum refinery needs for answers to everyday process and operations questions.

Key Features

  • Covers the technologies and operations of petroleum refineries

  • Provides material on operating a jointly owned and operated refinery

  • Gives readers a comprehensive introduction to petroleum refining, as well as a full reference to engineers in the field

Readership

Chemical Engineers, process engineers, process managers; also students at undergraduate level.

Table of Contents

Refinery Distillation; Distillate Hydrotreating; Hydrocracking Processes; Gasoline Manufacturing Processes; Hydrogen Production & Recovery; Residuum Processing; Treating Processes; Sulfur Recovery & Pollution Control Processes; Refinery Water Systems; Refinery Offsite Facilities & Utility Systems; Product Blending; Refinery Stock balancing; Refinery LP modeling; Pricing Of Petroleum Products; Definitive Operating Program; Product Allocation; Available Tankage Capacity; Shipping Inventory Forecasts; Refinery Operating Cost; Appendix.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080523859
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750677219

About the Author

Surinder Parkash, Ph. D

Surinder Parkash received his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 1971. From 1971 until 1993, he gained experience working for national petroleum companies throughout the Middle East and India. From 1994 until 2000, he worked for the Kuwait National Petroleum Company in the corporate planning department and at the Shuaiba Refinery. At present he is working as an independent consultant in the field of oil and gas processing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant, India

Reviews

The book is easy to read and is very understandable. The author is to be commended for his work and has provided a book that is useful to both practicing engineers concerned with refinery operational planning as well as for other refinery-oriented scientist diciplines. This is a very well organized and valuable edition to the refining bookshelf. - ENERGY SOURCES, VOL 26, 2004

Ratings and Reviews

