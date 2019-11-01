Refining Biomass Residues for Sustainable Energy and Bioproducts

Part I: Concept of integrated biorefinery systems for waste management

1. Solid Waste Biorefineries

Part II: Sources and operation of waste biorefineries

2. Bacterial production of Fatty acid and Biodiesel: Opportunity and challenges

3. Microbial derived natural bioproducts for a sustainable environment: A bio-perspective for Waste to Wealth

4. Application of Heterogeneous Acid catalyst derived from biomass for biodiesel process intensification: A comprehensive review

5. Sources and operation of waste biorefineries

6. A biorefinery approach towards the production of renewable platform chemicals from sustainable biomass

7. Microalgae biomass production for a biorefinery system: Recent advances and the way towards sustainability

Part III: Industrial waste biorefineries

8. Generation of Bioenergy from industrial waste using Microbial Fuel Cell Technology for the sustainable future

9. Assessment of Crude Glycerol Utilization for Sustainable Development of Biorefineries

Part IV: Agroindustry waste biorefineries

10. Sweet sorghum: A future potential resource for bioenergy production

11. Agro-residue based biorefineries

12. Effective utilization of sugarcane thrash for energy production

13. Potentials of Post harvest Rice crop residues as a source of Biofuel

14. Pretreated Empty Fruit Bunch by ozonolysis for synthesis of carboxymethyl cellulose, levulinic acid and levulinic ester

15. Bio-energy generation from agricultural wastes and enrichment of end products

16. Argo-Industry wastes: Feedstocks for biofuels and biomaterials for sustainable rural development

Part V: Food Industry waste biorefineries

17. Food industry waste biorefineries: Future energy, valuable recovery and waste treatment

18. Food industry waste biorefineries

19. Processing food waste for production of platform chemicals

Part VII: Marine waste biorefineries

20. Marine waste biorefineries

21. Blue Biotechnology: A Vision for Future Marine Biorefineries

22. Marine waste biorefineries

Part VIII: Life Cycle Assessment of waste biorefinery models

23. Comparative Life Cycle Analysis of synthetic detergents and biosurfactants – an overview

24. Life cycle assessment, technical and economical analysis of jatropha biodiesel

Part IX: Economics and cost analysis of waste biorefineries

25. Economics and cost analysis of waste biorefineries

26. Process Design, Techno-Economic and Life Cycle Assessments of selected Sugarcane-Based Biorefineries: A case study in the South African context