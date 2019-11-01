Refining Biomass Residues for Sustainable Energy and Bioproducts
1st Edition
Technology, Advances, Life Cycle Assessment and Economics
Description
Refining Biomass Residues for Sustainable Energy and Bioproducts: Technology, Advances, Life Cycle Assessment and Economics is a one-stop reference on the biorefinery of various kinds of residue and waste feedstock for the sustainable production of biofuels and biochemicals. Written by a team of global experts, this book introduces the concept of integrated biorefinery systems for waste management, as well as their operation and feedstock sourcing. It explores the specificities, current developments and potential end-products of various types of residue, from industrial and municipal, to agricultural and marine, also discussing residue from food industries. Finally, global case studies examine successful experiences in different regions.
Practitioners and consultants in the biorefinery, bioenergy and biochemicals sector, as well as those working on waste management will benefit from this book’s well-structured content on the types of waste they may encounter, their processing and pre-processing requirements, possible end-products, and cost and sustainability aspects.
Key Features
- Covers biofuel production, waste management and sustainable development for various types of waste such as industrial waste, agricultural waste, food waste, municipal solid waste and marine waste.
- Includes a Life Cycle Assessment of waste biorefinery models, costs and market analysis.
- Written by an international team of authors and presents case studies from around the world
Readership
Researchers in the field of bioenergy and waste management research. Students of Chemical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Biochemical Engineering and fields related to renewable energy. Professionals working in bioenergy sector and environmental sector. Policy makers who wish to implement sustainable technologies
Table of Contents
Part I: Concept of integrated biorefinery systems for waste management
1. Solid Waste Biorefineries
Part II: Sources and operation of waste biorefineries
2. Bacterial production of Fatty acid and Biodiesel: Opportunity and challenges
3. Microbial derived natural bioproducts for a sustainable environment: A bio-perspective for Waste to Wealth
4. Application of Heterogeneous Acid catalyst derived from biomass for biodiesel process intensification: A comprehensive review
5. Sources and operation of waste biorefineries
6. A biorefinery approach towards the production of renewable platform chemicals from sustainable biomass
7. Microalgae biomass production for a biorefinery system: Recent advances and the way towards sustainability
Part III: Industrial waste biorefineries
8. Generation of Bioenergy from industrial waste using Microbial Fuel Cell Technology for the sustainable future
9. Assessment of Crude Glycerol Utilization for Sustainable Development of Biorefineries
Part IV: Agroindustry waste biorefineries
10. Sweet sorghum: A future potential resource for bioenergy production
11. Agro-residue based biorefineries
12. Effective utilization of sugarcane thrash for energy production
13. Potentials of Post harvest Rice crop residues as a source of Biofuel
14. Pretreated Empty Fruit Bunch by ozonolysis for synthesis of carboxymethyl cellulose, levulinic acid and levulinic ester
15. Bio-energy generation from agricultural wastes and enrichment of end products
16. Argo-Industry wastes: Feedstocks for biofuels and biomaterials for sustainable rural development
Part V: Food Industry waste biorefineries
17. Food industry waste biorefineries: Future energy, valuable recovery and waste treatment
18. Food industry waste biorefineries
19. Processing food waste for production of platform chemicals
Part VII: Marine waste biorefineries
20. Marine waste biorefineries
21. Blue Biotechnology: A Vision for Future Marine Biorefineries
22. Marine waste biorefineries
Part VIII: Life Cycle Assessment of waste biorefinery models
23. Comparative Life Cycle Analysis of synthetic detergents and biosurfactants – an overview
24. Life cycle assessment, technical and economical analysis of jatropha biodiesel
Part IX: Economics and cost analysis of waste biorefineries
25. Economics and cost analysis of waste biorefineries
26. Process Design, Techno-Economic and Life Cycle Assessments of selected Sugarcane-Based Biorefineries: A case study in the South African context
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189962
About the Editor
R. Praveen Kumar
Praveen Kumar Ramanujam is Head of the Department in Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College, Tiruvannamalai, Tamilnadu, India. His area of research includes biorefineries, renewable energy from biomass and municipal waste. He has published a number of articles in peer-reviewed and patents. Professor Kumar has chaired international conferences and and organized various national level symposiums and conferences. He is also lifetime member of several professional societies, such as Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI), Indian Institute of Chemical Engineering (IICHE), International Forum on Industrial Bioprocesses (IFIBiop), Biogas Forum of India (BigFin), Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Engineers Without Borders, India (EWB-India). He has served as Management council member in BRSI and currently serves as Vice-President in EWB-India, Chennai chapter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College, Tamilnadu, India
Edgard Gnansounou
Edgard Gnansounou is Professor of modelling and planning of Energy Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) where he is Director of the Bioenergy and Energy Planning Research Group. His current research works comprise techno-economic and environmental assessment of bio-refinery schemes based on conversion of agricultural residues. He is leading research projects in that field in several countries including Brazil, Colombia and South Africa. Edgard Gnansounou is credited with numerous papers in high impact scientific journals. He is member of the editorial board of Bioresource Technology. He graduated with a M.S. in Civil Engineering and Ph.D. in Energy Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne. He was a visiting researcher at the Thayer College, Dartmouth School of Engineering with Professor Charles Wyman (USA), at Polytech of Clermont-Ferrand, University Blaise Pascal (France) and at the Center of Biofuels, the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Trivandrum (India). He was also a visiting Professor of the African University of Science of Technology (Abuja, Nigeria). He is a citizen of Benin (Africa) and Switzerland. Professor Ashok Pandey is Deputy Director at CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Trivandrum and heading the Centre for Biofuels and Biotechnology Division there. Professor Pandey’s research interests are on bio-based economy development (biomass-based biorefinery) for the production of fuels and chemicals. He has >1000 publications/communications, which include 14 patents & design copyright, 34 books, 100 book chapters, 380 original and review papers, etc with h index of 62 and >16,800 citation (Goggle scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of modelling and planning of Energy Systems, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland
Jegannathan Kenthorai Raman
assessment field. He is a scientist at the Bioenergy and Energy Planning Research Group (BPE), Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland. He has versatile and varied experience of research, industry and teaching over 14 years. Dr. Raman’s research interests include biofuel, wealth from waste, catalysts, bioprocess engineering and the related life cycle assessment. His research work has culminated in over 45 research publications including chapters in books, critical reviews and presentations to his credit. He is an editorial board member and reviewer of many peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Bioenergy and Energy Planning Research Group, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, Switzerland
Gurunathan Baskar
Baskar Gurunathan has 18 years of teaching and research experience. He is currently working as Professor of Biotechnology in St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai. To his credit, he has published more than 125 research and review articles in National and International Journals, published 14 chapters in books and edited 2 books. He has delivered several invited lectures and chaired technical sessions in national and international conferences. His current research areas are biofuels and bioenergy, nanocatalysis, therapeutic proteins, microbial enzymes, nanomedicine and bioremediation. He was the Course Director of 3 weeks STTP on Fermentation and Downstream Processing for faculty members and mid-carrier scientist, sponsored by Department of Biotechnology, Government of India (GOI) in 2014. He has received funded projects worth of Rs.55.4 lakhs from SERB-DST, GOI and DBT, GOI. He is an active life member of various national and international professional bodies. He is the editorial board member of several journals, recipient of Outstanding Reviewer Award from various Elsevier journals, Outstanding Researcher on Renewable Energy Award from Indian Society for Technical Education, New Delhi in 2016 and Young Scientist Award 2015 from International Bioprocessing Association, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biotechnology, St. Joseph's College of Engineering, Chennai, India