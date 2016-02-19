Refined Carbohydrate Foods And Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121447502, 9780323153683

Refined Carbohydrate Foods And Disease

1st Edition

Editors: D Burkitt
eBook ISBN: 9780323153683
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 370
Description

Refined Carbohydrate Foods and Disease: Some Implications of Dietary Fibre addresses the geographical distribution and historical emergence of the characteristically western diseases, which may be accounted for on a common dietary basis, particularly, on deficiency of dietary fiber. The book is divided into 10 parts, each with number of chapters focusing on relationship between disease and the environment; refined carbohydrate foods; various diseases of the large intestine; and other diseases that are associated with constipation, straining at stool, and refined carbohydrate foods. The book shows the role of refined carbohydrate foods as a significant cause of diseases, because it removes fiber, which has many unsuspected physiological functions.
This reference is deemed to be useful to forge stronger links between epidemiologists and experimental workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Foreword

Part I Disease and environment

Chapter 1. Relating disease to environment in a search for causative factors.

Chapter 2. Significance of relationships

Part II Refined carbohydrate foods

Chapter 3. Refined carbohydrate foods and fibre

Chapter 4. Some historical aspects of milling cereals and refining sugar

Chapter 5. Dietary changes in modern times

Part III Refined carbohydrate foods in the gastrointestinal tract

Chapter 6. The effects of carbohydrate refining on food ingestion, digestion and absorption

Chapter 7. Gastrointestinal transit times; stool weights and consistency; intraluminal pressures

Part IV Diseases of the large intestine

Chapter 8. Appendicitis.

Chapter 9. Diverticular disease of the colon

Chapter 10. Benign and malignant tumours of large bowel

Chapter 11. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease

Part V Other diseases associated with constipation and straining at stool

Chapter 12. Varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis and haemorrhoids

Chapter 13. Hiatus hernia

Part VI Other disorders related to refined carbohydrate foods

Chapter 14. Gallstones and cholecystitis

Chapter 15. Ischaemic heart disease, atheroma and fibrinolysis

Chapter 16. Diabetes mellitus and obesity

Chapter 17. Dental caries and periodontal disease

Part VII

Chapter 18. Duodenal ulcer and diet

Part VIII

Chapter 19. Some diseases characteristic of western civilization prevalent in wild and domestic animals.

Part IX

Chapter 20. Disorders of unknown aetiology showing certain epidemiological associations

Part X

Chapter 21. Concluding considerations.

Index

Postscript






D Burkitt

