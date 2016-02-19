Refined Carbohydrate Foods And Disease
1st Edition
Description
Refined Carbohydrate Foods and Disease: Some Implications of Dietary Fibre addresses the geographical distribution and historical emergence of the characteristically western diseases, which may be accounted for on a common dietary basis, particularly, on deficiency of dietary fiber.
The book is divided into 10 parts, each with number of chapters focusing on relationship between disease and the environment; refined carbohydrate foods; various diseases of the large intestine; and other diseases that are associated with constipation, straining at stool, and refined carbohydrate foods. The book shows the role of refined carbohydrate foods as a significant cause of diseases, because it removes fiber, which has many unsuspected physiological functions.
This reference is deemed to be useful to forge stronger links between epidemiologists and experimental workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Foreword
Part I Disease and environment
Chapter 1. Relating disease to environment in a search for causative factors.
Chapter 2. Significance of relationships
Part II Refined carbohydrate foods
Chapter 3. Refined carbohydrate foods and fibre
Chapter 4. Some historical aspects of milling cereals and refining sugar
Chapter 5. Dietary changes in modern times
Part III Refined carbohydrate foods in the gastrointestinal tract
Chapter 6. The effects of carbohydrate refining on food ingestion, digestion and absorption
Chapter 7. Gastrointestinal transit times; stool weights and consistency; intraluminal pressures
Part IV Diseases of the large intestine
Chapter 8. Appendicitis.
Chapter 9. Diverticular disease of the colon
Chapter 10. Benign and malignant tumours of large bowel
Chapter 11. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease
Part V Other diseases associated with constipation and straining at stool
Chapter 12. Varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis and haemorrhoids
Chapter 13. Hiatus hernia
Part VI Other disorders related to refined carbohydrate foods
Chapter 14. Gallstones and cholecystitis
Chapter 15. Ischaemic heart disease, atheroma and fibrinolysis
Chapter 16. Diabetes mellitus and obesity
Chapter 17. Dental caries and periodontal disease
Part VII
Chapter 18. Duodenal ulcer and diet
Part VIII
Chapter 19. Some diseases characteristic of western civilization prevalent in wild and domestic animals.
Part IX
Chapter 20. Disorders of unknown aetiology showing certain epidemiological associations
Part X
Chapter 21. Concluding considerations.
Index
Postscript
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153683