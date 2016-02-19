Refined Carbohydrate Foods and Disease: Some Implications of Dietary Fibre addresses the geographical distribution and historical emergence of the characteristically western diseases, which may be accounted for on a common dietary basis, particularly, on deficiency of dietary fiber. The book is divided into 10 parts, each with number of chapters focusing on relationship between disease and the environment; refined carbohydrate foods; various diseases of the large intestine; and other diseases that are associated with constipation, straining at stool, and refined carbohydrate foods. The book shows the role of refined carbohydrate foods as a significant cause of diseases, because it removes fiber, which has many unsuspected physiological functions.

This reference is deemed to be useful to forge stronger links between epidemiologists and experimental workers.