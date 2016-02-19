Redundancy and the Law explains the Redundancy Payments Act by stating different cases that have been associated with this particular law. The first section of the book revolves more around the basics of employment contracts; this section also discusses how common law and statue law affect one's employment. Also included in this section are explanations about the employer-employee working relationship and the written and oral employment contracts. The book then points out the important aspects that need to be stated in a contract. In the latter parts of that chapter, discussions on contract dismissals and the Contracts of Employment Act of 1963 can be read. The second section of the book features six parts that cover relevant topics such as the Redundancy Payments Act of 1965, dismissal and termination, contract renewal/re-engagement, job lay-off, and calculations for the redundancy pay. This book provides great reference for people who want to know more about employment contracts. Employees, Law students, lawyers, and casual readers will benefit well by reading the book, as each topic is discussed thoroughly.