Redundancy and the Law
1st Edition
A Short Guide to the Law on Dismissal with and Without Notice, and Rights Under the Redundancy Payments Act, 1965
Redundancy and the Law explains the Redundancy Payments Act by stating different cases that have been associated with this particular law. The first section of the book revolves more around the basics of employment contracts; this section also discusses how common law and statue law affect one's employment. Also included in this section are explanations about the employer-employee working relationship and the written and oral employment contracts. The book then points out the important aspects that need to be stated in a contract. In the latter parts of that chapter, discussions on contract dismissals and the Contracts of Employment Act of 1963 can be read. The second section of the book features six parts that cover relevant topics such as the Redundancy Payments Act of 1965, dismissal and termination, contract renewal/re-engagement, job lay-off, and calculations for the redundancy pay. This book provides great reference for people who want to know more about employment contracts. Employees, Law students, lawyers, and casual readers will benefit well by reading the book, as each topic is discussed thoroughly.
Table of Contents
Redundancy Cases and Other References
I The Contract of Employment
Common Law and Statute Law
Who is an Employee?
Written and Oral Contracts of Employment
Terms of the Contract
Ending the Contract: Dismissal with or without Notice
The Contracts of Employment Act, 1963
II The Redundancy Payments Act, 1965
Outline of Provisions; Parts 1-6
Part 1: Who Can Claim under the Act?
Part 2: Claims after Dismissal for Redundancy
(a) Dismissal; Termination without Dismissal
(b) What is Redundancy? Dismissal for Redundancy
(c) Dismissal for Reasons Other than Redundancy
Part 3: Effect of Renewal of Contract or Re-Engagement
(a) Time Limits for Renewal or Re-engagement
(b) Written Offer of Alternative Employment
(c) What is Suitable Alternative Employment?
(d) Unsuitable Alternative Employment
(e) Reasonable Refusal of Suitable Alternative Employment
(f) Unreasonable Refusal of Alternative Employment
Part 4: Termination after Short-time or Lay-off
Part 5: The Redundancy Payment
(a) How is the Payment Calculated?
(b) Continuity of Employment and Change of Employer
(c) The Week's Pay
(d) Reductions for Pensions
(e) The Employer's Contributions
Part 6: The Industrial Tribunals
Table of Cases
Index of Industrial Tribunal Decisions
Postscript
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138633