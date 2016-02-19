Redundancy and the Law - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081034767, 9781483138633

Redundancy and the Law

1st Edition

A Short Guide to the Law on Dismissal with and Without Notice, and Rights Under the Redundancy Payments Act, 1965

Authors: Michael H. Whincup
Editors: E. Thorne
eBook ISBN: 9781483138633
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 88
Description

Redundancy and the Law explains the Redundancy Payments Act by stating different cases that have been associated with this particular law. The first section of the book revolves more around the basics of employment contracts; this section also discusses how common law and statue law affect one's employment. Also included in this section are explanations about the employer-employee working relationship and the written and oral employment contracts. The book then points out the important aspects that need to be stated in a contract. In the latter parts of that chapter, discussions on contract dismissals and the Contracts of Employment Act of 1963 can be read. The second section of the book features six parts that cover relevant topics such as the Redundancy Payments Act of 1965, dismissal and termination, contract renewal/re-engagement, job lay-off, and calculations for the redundancy pay. This book provides great reference for people who want to know more about employment contracts. Employees, Law students, lawyers, and casual readers will benefit well by reading the book, as each topic is discussed thoroughly.

Table of Contents


Redundancy Cases and Other References

I The Contract of Employment

Common Law and Statute Law

Who is an Employee?

Written and Oral Contracts of Employment

Terms of the Contract

Ending the Contract: Dismissal with or without Notice

The Contracts of Employment Act, 1963

II The Redundancy Payments Act, 1965

Outline of Provisions; Parts 1-6

Part 1: Who Can Claim under the Act?

Part 2: Claims after Dismissal for Redundancy

(a) Dismissal; Termination without Dismissal

(b) What is Redundancy? Dismissal for Redundancy

(c) Dismissal for Reasons Other than Redundancy

Part 3: Effect of Renewal of Contract or Re-Engagement

(a) Time Limits for Renewal or Re-engagement

(b) Written Offer of Alternative Employment

(c) What is Suitable Alternative Employment?

(d) Unsuitable Alternative Employment

(e) Reasonable Refusal of Suitable Alternative Employment

(f) Unreasonable Refusal of Alternative Employment

Part 4: Termination after Short-time or Lay-off

Part 5: The Redundancy Payment

(a) How is the Payment Calculated?

(b) Continuity of Employment and Change of Employer

(c) The Week's Pay

(d) Reductions for Pensions

(e) The Employer's Contributions

Part 6: The Industrial Tribunals

Table of Cases

Index of Industrial Tribunal Decisions

Postscript


About the Author

Michael H. Whincup

About the Editor

E. Thorne

