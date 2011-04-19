Reducing Saturated Fats in Foods

Contributor contact details

Part I: Saturated fats in foods: functional and nutritional aspects

Chapter 1: Saturated fats in foods and strategies for their replacement: an introduction

1.1 Background to the need to reduce saturated fats

1.2 Chemistry and structure of fatty acids and triglycerides

1.3 Saturated fat and fatty acid consumption in the EU, US and UK

1.4 Opposing views on effects of saturates on cardiovascular disease

1.5 Replacements for saturates

1.6 Areas not covered by specific chapters in this book

1.7 Future trends

1.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 2: The functional attributes that fats bring to food

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Perception of fat

2.3 Role of fat in the texture of foods

2.4 Engineering fat to tailor appetite

2.5 Consequences for strategies to reduce fat

2.6 Future trends

2.7 Sources of further information and advice

2.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Sources of saturated and other dietary fats

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Vegetable oils rich in saturated fats

3.3 Mammalian milk fats

3.4 Animal carcass fats

3.5 Hydrogenated fats

3.6 The trans effect

3.7 Future trends

3.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 4: Health aspects of saturated fatty acids

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Atherosclerosis as the basis for cardiovascular diseases (CVD)

4.3 Effects of individual fatty acids on plasma total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol and triglycerides (VLDL)

4.4 Effects of fatty acids on other biomarkers related to coronary heart disease (CHD)

4.5 Evidence linking LDL cholesterol to the development of atherosclerosis and CHD

4.6 Effects of saturated fatty acids (SFA) on disease states related to CVD

4.7 Cancer

4.8 Dietary recommendations related to SFA

4.9 Trends in consumption of SFA as related to trends in mortality and incidence of CVD

4.10 Conclusion

Chapter 5: Chronic disease risk associated with different dietary saturated fatty acids

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key dietary saturated fatty acids

5.3 Chronic disease risk differences between different saturated fatty acids

5.4 The ‘stearic acid’ effect – chronic disease risk effects of stearic acid

5.5 Future trends

Chapter 6: Nutritional characteristics of palm oil

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Serum cholesterol, lipoproteins and dietary fatty acids

6.3 Effects of palm olein as part of a low-fat healthy diet

6.4 Effects of dietary fatty acids on LDL-C/HDL-C ratios

6.5 Palm oil minor components

6.6 Conclusion and future trends

6.7 Sources of further information and advice

Part II: Food reformulation to reduce saturated fats

Chapter 7: Reducing saturated fat using emulsion technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fat composition

7.3 Emulsion droplets

7.4 Phase structuring and emulsions

7.5 Fat replacers

7.6 Processing

7.7 Applications

7.8 Future trends

7.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 8: Diacylglycerol oils: nutritional aspects and applications in foods

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digestion, absorption and metabolism of DAG

8.3 Production process patents

8.4 Product application patents

8.44 DAG oil composition containing phytosterols

8.5 Regulatory status

8.6 Future trends

8.7 Source of further information

Chapter 9: Saturated fat reduction in milk and dairy products

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Milk

9.3 Cheese

9.4 Butter and spreadable fats

9.5 Reducing the saturated content of milk fat through feed

9.6 Future trends

9.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Saturated fat reduction in butchered meat

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Animal production

10.3 Preparation of cuts

10.4 In the kitchen and on the plate

10.5 Effect on meat quality

10.6 Future trends

10.7 Conclusions

10.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 11: Saturated fat reduction in processed meat products

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ground-meat products (burgers)

11.3 Sausages – coarse-ground (e.g. cooked salami, breakfast sausage)

11.4 Sausages – emulsion-type products (e.g. bologna, frankfurters)

11.5 Sausages – dry fermented (e.g. summer sausage, dry salami)

11.6 Prepared and coated meat products (e.g. nuggets, pies)

11.7 Future trends

11.8 Sources of further information

Chapter 12: Altering animal diet to reduce saturated fat in meat and milk

12.1 Introduction

12.2 The fat content of meat and milk

12.3 Dietary effects on the fat content and fatty acid composition of meat

12.4 Dietary effects on the fat content and fatty acid composition of milk

12.5 Influence of ‘additives’ on saturated fatty acids in meat and milk

12.6 Future trends

12.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 13: Reducing saturated fat in savoury snacks and fried foods

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Frying oils

13.3 Effects of frying oils and frying parameters on the quality of fried foods

13.4 Innovating technologies in frying and their impact on the quality of fried foods

13.5 Changes in savoury snacks

13.6 Future trends

Chapter 14: Saturated fat reduction in biscuits

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Types of fat used in biscuits

14.3 The technology of biscuits

14.4 Techniques for saturates reduction

14.5 Future trends

14.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 15: Saturated fat reduction in pastry

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The dough/fat matching process in pastry

15.3 Process rheological modeling

15.4 Margarine and shortenings for reducing saturated fats

15.5 Conclusions

15.6 Future trends

15.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 16: Reducing saturated fat in chocolate, compound coatings and filled confectionery products

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Chocolate

16.3 Compound coatings

16.4 Filled confectionery products

16.5 Future trends

16.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 17: Saturated fat reduction in ice cream

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Basic components and processing of ice cream

17.3 Sources of fat and saturated fat in ice cream products

17.4 The function of fat in ice cream

17.5 Properties of fats used in current ice cream products

17.6 Challenges associated with saturated fatty acid (SFA) reduction

17.7 Future trends

Chapter 18: Saturated fat reduction in sauces

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Sensory properties of sauces

18.3 Product lifetime

18.4 Conclusions

18.5 Future trends

Index